Live Gaming Tech Case Study: How Live Games Work In The Online Casino Industry

The online casino industry is a billion pound interest that’s enormously popular in Europe, with millions of gamers across the globe and a huge number of great sites that are loaded with top games.

Live gaming is a key part of the best online casinos, as it provides a level of realism designed to get close to the land casino feel.

We’ve explored how live gaming works in the industry, from the games you can play to the companies that make them.

What live games can you play the best online casinos?

To know how live gaming works in the online casino industry you need to know the available games, so you can get an idea of what players’ expectations are.

The thing to note is that not all casino games are played live.

You can play baccarat, blackjack, craps, poker, roulette and money wheel games. This covers a huge selection of the games you can play at online casinos, with one notable exception — slots.

There’s a reason for this.

Slots is the only one of those games mentioned where there’s no dealer. This means that if a casino game has (or can have) a dealer then there’s the potential for it to be played live — If there isn’t, then you won’t find a live version of it.

You can find out what games are available by visiting the live gaming section of a site.

For example, PlayOJO has been highlighted as arguably the best online casino for live gaming and if you visit its live games section you’ll find loads of blackjack, poker and roulette titles to play.

What’s ‘live’ about games at the best online casinos?

Live conjures certain expectations about what you can expect from a game, specifically, how realistic they are.

Realism in the online casino industry is about providing players with an experience that’s as close as possible to the one you get from a land casino. This means playing with live dealers.

Live dealers are the centrepiece of live casino games.

In the top games you’ll get a human dealer who deals out the cards, rolls the dice, or spins the wheel. You can literally see them doing this and the effect is designed to make you feel like you’re sat at the table of a land casino, placing your bets and watching the action.

You can learn how ‘live’ the experience feels at an online casino by playing the same game at a land casino.

For instance, the Casino Di Campione in Como, Italy is pinpointed as perhaps the best land casino in Europe and if you go there you’ll be able to play some of the key live games in the flesh, such as roulette, blackjack and poker.

What software brands make the best casino games?

One of the keys to appreciating how live games work in the casino industry is to get an awareness of the companies that make them, so you can understand the experience they want to give to their players.

There are a few heavyweight casino software brands in the field.

Evolution Gaming, Playtech and Net Entertainment (NetEnt) are the three most highly regarded in the gaming industry. They have years of experience and provide many of the best live casino games around.

Evolution Gaming is considered the top casino software provider on the planet by many commentators — indeed, it claims on its site that it’s the “the world leader in live dealer gaming”.

It’s helpful to read what the brand has to say about how it’s games work. In the “What We Do” section of its website, it highlights five components to the way they work:

Live casino games

Scale & customisation

State of the art studios

Academy & integration

Studios in land-based casinos

It’s the last of these that really highlights how it makes its games feel authentic to the real thing, explaining that they are streamed online “from a live studio in a land-based casino is another exciting way to harness the power of our world-leading live games.”

So, the way the best live casino games work is that software companies operate their own casinos. Online gambling sites then place them on their site and players can play these games from the comfort of their phone and/or home.

Live gaming in the online casino industry works by providing the right games, offering an experience that’s as close as you can get to the in-person feel and using software companies that demand realism.

It’s really not that different to how things operate in other industries, as the aim is always to provide users with the best possible experience.

If you want to learn more about live gaming in the casino industry, try some games at a land casino, then pick an online casino that features games by the software brands.