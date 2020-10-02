Live Blackjack 2021: Tips, Tricks & Strategies

Live blackjack is one of the most popular games among numerous customers in online casinos. In its early days, blackjack was mainly to be found in the USA. Over time, the blackjack hype spilled over to Europe, and numerous casino fans from European countries play blackjack almost every day.

If you want to use the various blackjack casinos, you should first take a closer look at the different variants of this exciting card game. Live blackjack is usually offered in different versions in an online casino, which can contain special regulations. A number of providers also have strong bonus promotions on offer, all of which can be used profitably for live blackjack online.

The different variants for Live blackjack

Live blackjack is very popular with the many different online casino providers. This popular card game is offered in the live version in many different versions. If you want to use a live blackjack online casino, you must first familiarize yourself with the differences between the individual variants. Therefore, we have dealt with the common online blackjack variants in more detail.

The classic live blackjack

The classic blackjack is the basis of this famous card game. This variant is very widespread and is made available to customers in numerous online casinos. Live blackjack is played at a classic Blackjack table. In this variant, a deck with a total of 52 cards is created. Players win a round if they have more points than the live dealer blackjack at the end of the game. However, the maximum number of 21 points may not be exceeded. If the live dealer or player has more than 21 points, the round is automatically lost.

Party Blackjack

In terms of rules, the Party Blackjack can be compared to the classic live blackjack online. Interestingly, there are two or three live dealers in this version of the game. However, the player’s jersey only ever rounds against a single live dealer. In a Blackjack Live Casino, this variant is particularly widespread in addition to the classic blackjack.

The Pre Decision Blackjack

This version for live blackjack impresses with its particularly high game speed. When it is the first player’s turn in a round, the other players can also decide. The Blackjack players do not have to wait until it is their own turn. The high speed in this online blackjack variant creates particularly exciting incentives.

The VIP Blackjack

VIP Blackjack is a special variant that can be compared to the classic blackjack. However, with this version, the players can bet significantly higher—the table limits with the VIP Blackjack appeal, particularly to high rollers in an online casino. Many online casino providers only allow participation in the VIP Blackjack if the customers are also members of the respective VIP club on the website.

The Atlantic City Live blackjack

This variant has some differences to the classic blackjack. As soon as a player has received his first two cards from the live dealer, he has the opportunity to exit the round directly. This choice, however, is not available for the classic blackjack game.

This is how players recognize a good live blackjack online casino

You must first pick the best online casino service if you wish to play a blackjack live game on the internet. The various online blackjack casinos should therefore be checked for some criteria before registering. In this way, the casino players can quickly filter out the best online casinos for live dealer blackjack and use strong bonus promotions.

Pay attention to valid online casino licenses

If you want to register in a Blackjack Live Casino, you can fall back on many different providers. Before a player carries out the registration, one should definitely pay attention to valid discreet. Malta and Gibraltar’s casino licenses always offer a very good reference point to identify a reputable online blackjack provider on the internet.

Good customer service

Friendly and competent customer service is always an important criterion that should distinguish a good online casino. The players have to make sure that the support is easy to reach and always answers all questions and concerns quickly. Customers should also be satisfied with the quality and detail of the answers given. Good customer service distinguishes serious online casinos.

The payment methods

A good online casino provides many secure and reputable payment methods for its customers. Customers can check the available means of payment directly on the website of the respective casino. The best and safest means of payment in an online casino Paysafecard, Skrill and the credit card providers Visa and Mastercard.

The mobile Blackjack offer

If you would like to play live blackjack on the go, you should check in an online casino whether a mobile version of the website or a special online casino app is made available for customers. In this way, the players can play blackjack on a smartphone or tablet.

The table limits for live blackjack

The stakes and limits for live games can differ in individual online casinos. In an online casino, players have the opportunity to check the various Blackjack tables with regard to the table limits in advance. As a rule, suitable live blackjack tables are provided for both hobby players with a comparatively small bench and high rollers.

In many of the best online gambling sites, participation is possible from 5 euros. Sometimes, however, tables are also offered at which the players can already play on a stake of just 50 cents. The maximum table limits in most online casinos are between EUR 10,000 and EUR 50,000.

When online blackjack customers compare to other casino games, how can live roulette directly impact the game? Thus, blackjack has something to do with luck and offers the player significantly better chances of winning through skillful gaming behavior.

The best payment methods in a live blackjack casino

Suppose you want to register at an online casino to compete in a live dealer blackjack game, first. In that case, you should familiarize yourself with the available payment methods. Live games can only be played for real money if customers have previously deposited into their casino account. PayPal isn’t available anymore for online casino operators as a payment tool. Nevertheless, players have the opportunity to use many secure and reputable payment methods.

Skrill and Neteller: These are classic e-wallet providers that can make both deposits and withdrawals. Deposits are posted within a few seconds, and withdrawals are in most cases within 24 hours. However, if you want to use Skrill and Neteller in an online casino, in that case, you should consider that these e-wallet providers cannot activate many bonus promotions.

Visa and Mastercard: Various providers can use the Visa and Mastercard credit cards for both deposits and withdrawals. However, players should first check carefully whether there are any charges for using a credit card.

Paysafecard: With the Paysafecard, players in an online casino have the opportunity to make quick and uncomplicated deposits. The customers have to enter the respective code from the Paysafecard in their casino account, and the corresponding amount is booked directly.

The best providers for live blackjack

The software is used by many well-known providers in various online casinos. This applies to both slot games and table games as well as the respective live casino.

When registering in a blackjack live casino, customers should always make sure that the software is used by well-known and well-known manufacturers who have already distinguished themselves with very high quality in the past.

The best providers of live casino software include the following manufacturers:

Evolution gaming Netent Microgaming PlayTech Lucky streak

Suppose the live blackjack tables are based on the software of these providers. In that case, this is always a good reference point to recognize the best quality in the respective online casino.