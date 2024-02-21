Linkhouse Content Marketing & Link-building Platform Review

Backlinks are crucial in any SEO strategy, especially since their role is expected to grow in the upcoming months. But since almost everybody in the SEO field knows that, there shouldn’t be a problem with link-building, right? Well, it’s not that easy.

Finding the right domains with high DR, traffic, or other parameters (also those from external tools like Ahrefs), setting up an account (if needed, for instance, for company directories), and discussing the price if you want to guest post – it takes A LOT of time. And, at least for me, it is a huge waste – spending hours on mundane work just to get a few links – and I haven’t even mentioned billing multiple suppliers, monitoring order fulfillment, or subsequent link activity. But I found an alternative that helps me save my resources (and my nerves) – Linkhouse, so here’s a review of this platform.

Linkhouse Main Link-Building Features Review

Let’s start my Linkhouse review with an overview of all the functions that the platform promises, and it has quite a lot to offer.

Link Marketplace

The main feature of Linkhouse is its Link Marketplace – a large directory with all the sites where you can post your link on. It offers domains in 25 languages, so it is a great aid even if you work with international clients.

What I need to praise in my Linkhouse review is that despite the tens of thousands of pages that the platform offers (as it claims – over 74,000 websites), I didn’t feel lost in the vast choice. I owe it to the numerous filters introduced in the tool that helped me navigate the Marketplace easily and find those extra URLs I was looking for.

And, to make it even easier, the Link Marketplace offers you the option to quickly write and publish guest posts with the use of Surfer AI. It’s really simple – all I had to do was fill out the keywords and the outline, and the post was ready in a couple of minutes. I still had to approve it before it got published, which I personally see as a big advantage. After all, AI isn’t always perfect, so it’s good that you have an option to verify the text before publishing it.

Backlink Gap

Sometimes, in SEO, we want to take a different approach. That’s why I was extremely happy to discover that Linkhouse offers additional link-building tools, like the backlink gap. And it works just as the name suggests.

All I had to do was enter the website address, enter the websites of the competitors, and voila – I had an extensive list of links that the competing websites acquired (with data like DRs), while my website didn’t. What’s more, once again, I had the option to order backlinks from these websites – like with the Link Planner, I got it all in just a few minutes.

Link Planner

The Link Planner is what truly changed my link-building experience, making it less frustrating but, at the same time, better. How? It helped me create my campaigns in just a matter of minutes and a few clicks! Why is it so good?

It’s an AI-based tool that helps you set up your campaign and provides you with both the best URLs to strengthen with your link-building but also with a list of domains from which you can acquire the backlinks.

If you’re acquainted with DSPs and programmatic advertising, you’ll love the Link Planner, as it is quite similar (though requires a bit more manual work). You set up the aim of your campaign, see a list of URLs on your website that you should include in your strategy (you can add or remove them manually), and then present you with an offer of links that you can acquire – you can easily order them without leaving the Link Planner. It saved me literal hours of campaign planning.

Topical Backlinks Tool

With Link Planner and Backlink Gap behind, you’d think that the platform can’t offer much more in terms of off-site SEO, right? Wrong!

Topical Backlinks Tool is yet another feature that I stumbled upon when I discovered the platform. This module is useful if you want to adopt a different approach from the previous two and focus mostly on finding the best-rated websites in your topic niche.

How does it work in practice? After entering my website URL, selecting the language, and choosing the keywords that I wanted to check, I got an extensive list of websites with high DRs that I could acquire the keywords from. Traditionally, I had the option to order the links.

Was it helpful? Yes, especially since I’ve been looking to strengthen a website that had a high rating, and I needed to acquire links from high-quality domains – and I did it, again, (I know, I’m repeating myself) in a matter of minutes.

Link Monitoring

Though you can monitor your links in various SEO tools (take Ahrefs, Semrush, or Moz, for example), it’s a nice extra feature that adds to the convenience of the Linkhouse platform – I didn’t have to leave it to conduct all my strategies and monitor them. The monitoring module has everything you need and offers you:

link activity tracing,

link parameter correctness,

link indexation overview.

Linkhouse Ease of Use Review

Okay, so I’ve gone through the main link-building features, now let’s talk about the platform itself. As I have underlined several times, it is easy to navigate and, most importantly – quick.

The performance is good, the navigation is fairly simple (surely I might have spent some extra time choosing filters, but I wanted a truly tailored list of sites to choose from), and I didn’t have to leave the tool at once. Add to that the fact that you can integrate Linkhouse with tools like Ahrefs or GSC, and you get an off-site ring of power – one to rule them all.

I also have to mention that navigating was even easier due to the guides posted on the website (that’s why I linked the landing pages!). Each module is equipped with screens, text, and even a short video that explains how to use it for the first time.

Finally, I need to make an honorable mention to the Linkhouse SEO Backlink Finder – a Chrome plugin that lets you check the SEO parameters of the websites in SERPs and even provides you with information if you can order links from those websites through Linkhouse. Would the platform be good without it? Yes, but with this plugin, you can turn even the simplest search or research of the competition into link acquisition, so Linkhouse deserves a big plus to its rating for that.

My Linkhouse Rating: 9.5/10

So, to sum this review up: Linkhouse offers a plethora of helpful functions that help cut down the time spent on link-building to a minimum. It also comes with some extra features that are quite helpful, letting you improve the quality of your campaigns. The only potential downside of this platform is that you need to pay attention to the filters, as otherwise, you might be scrolling through tens of pages that don’t interest you. But apart from that, it’s a great platform that I strongly recommend!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



