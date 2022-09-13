Link Building 101: 4 Mistakes That Could Sink Your Business 

Modern businesses should create more effort into structuring a website that reaches their target audience, ranks high on search engines, and converts more revenues. One effective strategy to achieve such goals is to build your links. This technique involves the interlinking of one webpage to another. It offers numerous benefits that will improve your brand’s credibility.

However, the link-building strategy can be a two-edged sword. It can make or break your website, depending on how you execute it. They say acquiring hyperlinks from reputable third-party sites enables your visitors to trust you more, and hyperlinking your page to other internal pages also boosts your traffic more. On the contrary, using poor-quality links and spamming links could lead to grave consequences for your site.

It’s crucial to be familiar with some of these link-building mistakes to prevent your strategies from backfiring:

• Overuse Or Over Mentioning The Anchor Text

The clickable text in a hyperlink is known as the anchor text. Usually, this comes with a different font style or color, and when clicked, it takes you straight to another website. Using the right anchor text is necessary in this case. You need to ensure to have exact matches of keywords and the links to use.

Search engines and web visitors benefit from anchor texts that provide relevant information. Search engines can generate traffic through several interlinking pages, and readers can find it convenient to press on links without moving back and forth to different sites. If a person clicks on an anchor text, they should be directed to a page with the information they were looking for when they clicked on it.

Now, the mistake happens when your anchor text is mentioned several times in the content. This can be considered a penalty. To avoid that, you can use other alternatives to create the best anchor text. For instance, you can use branded anchor text, partially matched ones, a naked link, or natural anchors. Get your way around understanding more about using keywords and anchor text in order not to repeat them many times in your content.

• Passing Out On Link-Worthy Opportunities

One of the best ways to increase your number of visitors and site traffic is to generate backlinks. This can be done by taking advantage of link-worthy opportunities. Your website should have content that other websites can use as a resource or a way to make their own content more appealing. You can hyperlink some information on your content taken from reputable sites. These can be infographics, statistics, information, press releases from government agencies’ sites, etc. You can generate a lot of backlinks from this post alone.

The most common SEO mistake many web marketers make is to miss out on using link-worthy assets in their content. They overly focus on interlinks, which can be understandable. However, earning backlinks from other sites is actually beneficial to rank your site higher. Nothing beats earning backlinks from reputable and high-quality content resources.

• Prioritizing Volume Of Links Than Their Quality

Rather than have lots of links from low-quality and even irrelevant niches, Google and other search engines prefer websites with a few high-quality backlinks. When it comes to link-building strategies, it’s important to focus on the quality of links compared to the number of sites you use. Try to avoid such mistakes. Search engines can still recognize you as spamming or shady link-building if you focus on linking too many instead of interlinking with high-quality sites.

The key here is to gather high-authority websites and acquire links to their content that somehow relate to the content on your own site. It would help to gather a list of websites that appeal to your audience and provide value to them. Not every website out there is worth incorporating into your link-building strategy. Links from spammy websites or websites that have nothing to do with your niche aren’t of any value. In fact, your rankings may even suffer if you do so.

• Not Fixing Broken Internal Links

This tip applies most especially when you’re interlinking within the contents of your site. If you want to ensure that the right people find your content, you need to ensure that your internal site structure is well-organized and optimized for crawlers. First and foremost, keep a routine to check your link quality and fix broken ones.

To ensure user experience, you should fix broken internal links first. Broken links could disappoint your users, and they’ll be turned off with your site. Instead of exploring more content, they’d rather exit and go search somewhere else. Your website’s URL should be checked for errors if you find broken internal links. If necessary, change the URL.

Conclusion

Whatever business you have, you need your own website. Since SEO links are a huge ranking factor, link building for search engine optimization can be a pretty extensive task. However, you don’t have to feel burdened by it. The key is applying the tips in this article, gathering support from SEO specialists, and avoiding mistakes about bad quality and spamming links to your content.