LiDAR Technology to Offer Advanced Solutions For Automobiles

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) has become one of the most preferred technologies for remote sensing in recent years. With its precise data and accuracy, it has penetrated most industries. Majorly, LiDAR technology has offered the construction, automotive, and agriculture industries to be more advanced.

Owing to a variety of information and advantages offered by LiDAR technology, it has been widely adopted over the traditional methods for aerial mapping. LiDAR technology has brought a change in patterns of mapping and gained popularity in several applications including land surveying, power line inspection, mapping, volumetric calculations, forestry and farming, landscape ecology, coastal engineering, and others.

Though there are several other methods of collecting topographic information. However, LiDAR is associated with more benefits as compared to traditional methods. LiDAR has higher vertical and horizontal accuracy, with quick processing. Furthermore, its automatic processes that do not require conscious attention and human dependence make it more beneficial than traditional methods. On the other hand, bad weather condition doesn’t pose any impact on technology.

With higher penetrative abilities, LiDAR can also collect elevation data in dense forests. Most other conventional photogrammetry methods fail to disclose the accurate terrain surface because of the dense canopy. However, LiDAR can reach under the canopy and produce measurements of points. Furthermore, LiDAR technology also collects data as an amplitude of backscatter energy, which helps to record a reflectance value for every data point. Moreover, LiDAR technology is cost-efficient for many applications.

LiDAR in Automotive and Mobility

Various industries have been transformed by LiDAR technology. Along with the trend of innovation, the adoption of LiDAR technology is rising in various sectors owing to the advantages associated with LiDAR. However, it has been majorly adopted in the automotive and mobility industry. In today’s world, almost every vehicle uses LiDAR to take the judgment of nearby obstacles.

In addition, with the help of technology, 3D maps can even detect the position and identify the object. LiDAR offers accurate 3D measurement data for both short and long ranges, regardless of weather and lighting conditions. The combination of LiDAR technology and automotive sensors can offer a more reliable illustration for both static and moving items near the vehicle. The highly accessible solution for applications in automobiles including obstacle detection and avoidance and safe navigation has led to an increase in the adoption of LiDAR technology in the automotive industry. Various critical locomotive and mobility solutions including autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance system use LiDAR technology.

The growing adoption of LiDAR technology in the automotive industry has led the key market players to come up with innovative ideas and new launches. Recently, a leading lighting manufacturer Osram has expanded its portfolio of LiDAR photonics by adding a 65-Watt laser with SPL DP90_3. The innovation aims to make autonomous vehicles more reliable to detect the surroundings. The component has been specially produced to detect the background in high resolution. Since there is a consensus that the sensor fusion of LiDAR, radar, and camera systems can offer the required security for autonomous driving. As all of the technologies perform different tasks including capturing long-range, mid-range, and short-range objects.

However, with the SPL DP90_3, the company has brought a new single-channel pulsed laser that presents enhanced beam quality and proper compact dimensions. Furthermore, the system manufacturers can now make compact designs with their space-saving footprint, which is 0.3 mm x 0.6 mm. In addition, the efficiency of nearly 30 percent aids to decrease the total cost of the system throughout the operation. Also, the optical output of 65 watts at 20 A carries a unique selling point and is suited for capturing the instant vehicle surrounding, providing high-resolution images.

Earlier, a startup named Aeva has introduced a miniaturized photonics chip that has a frequency-modulated continuous-wave LIDAR system with all the major elements of the LiDAR sensor. The invention aimed to enhance autonomous vehicles. The 4D LiDAR chip measures the instant velocity of the object beyond 300m in every possible way and it does not get impacted due to other sensors or sunlight. Furthermore, it functions at only fractions of the optical power required for long-range performance and ensures increased safety and scalability for autonomous driving.

LiDAR market has great potential as it offers a wide range of operations and utilities. On the other hand, the latest advancements and product launches lead the market to expand rapidly. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global LiDAR market is expected to garner $2.9 billion at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2020 to 2027. The deployment of automated processing in LiDAR systems is the major reason that contributes to the growth of the market. Furthermore, LiDAR systems have increased applications due to their better performance which further propels the growth of the market.

The demand for 3D imaging, at the same time, is increasing for consumer, commercial, and government applications. For instance, LiDAR is being used for planning & monitoring activities related to roadways, railways, cities, and forest management. Along with this, the technology is getting popular for the concept of the driverless car. Furthermore, LiDAR also serves as an effective alternative over other technologies, owing to its precision and speed. In addition, the demand for aerial LiDAR is also getting increased. All these aspects, moreover, lead to boost the growth of the market globally. Simultaneously, the need for LiDAR-Captured data in the newer application is increasing. Moreover, further advancements and new applications are paving the way for the market to grow exponentially.

