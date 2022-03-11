Liat Kourtz Oved Introduces Modern Contemporary Wear On CoverMe (www.coverme.co.il)

Are you stressed out due to the prevailing Covid situation?

Are you in need of some urgent retail therapy?

But do not have enough budget to spend it on high-end expensive designer clothes?

Well, girl, you don’t need to worry anymore. We are here to take your retail therapy to the next level. We know just the website to give you the creme da la creme when it comes to trendy, well-designed, yet affordable clothes. So whether you’re looking for a street-style chic outfit, or some classy, sleek ensemble featuring trend-forward staples, they have everything. With minimal effort and their foolproof pieces, you can make fashion statements on a regular basis.

Your one-stop retail therapy destination is CoverMe by Liat Kourtz Oved! It’s a female-centric e-commerce store that has everything you need to cater to your style and reflect your mood. This is definitely a label you will fall in love with. From subtle yet timeless ready-to-wear outfits to accessories, swimwear, loungewear, sportswear, shoes, and bags, they have everything. You’re sure to get sucked into their aesthetically pleasing fashionista world. Especially with Liat’s eye for high-impact designs and global trends, you are sure to stay up-to-date.

Because ladies, every day is a fashion show, and the world is your runway, so you need to look ramp-ready all the time, and CoverMe is here to ensure you live up to every trend.

Whether you’re a teen, full-time mom, working woman, or just a student finding your way through life, you can all find reliable pieces that make you feel and look great and can build the foundation of your wardrobe. They have everything, super-soft plain T-shirts, jeans that fit like a glove, lightweight spring jackets, sturdy sports bras, flattering workout leggings, sneakers, and tailored pants, which makes it look like you put a lot more thought and effort into your outfit.

Especially with brands like Steve Madden, Athena, Reefee, and Fila Women available on CoverMe, you can expect good quality clothes with flattering designs that will make you look good every single time.

Their short basic T-shirts are a must-have in your wardrobe. You can wear them with mom jeans, skinny jeans, classic shorts, or linen pants tie. To amp up the look, just match some good Steve Madden boots, and you will have a well-combined summer outfit. For a more chic look, go for their corset rib dress styled with a gold button short jacket and tara black steve madden boots.

If you’re a gym fanatic, then you will find CoverMe’s activewear collection very impressive. The fabric hugs your curves and is ideal for yoga and barre. Even the leggings available are squat proof, so you can do as many HIIT leg workouts as you want without having to worry about the fabric ripping or becoming see-through. And the wide range of colors and styles available will make you feel confident and fashionable even while sweating.

Let me give you some good news. CoverMe has a sale going on, so you can get these gorgeous clothes at as much as a 70% discount rate. So it the perfect time to stock up. Especially their fur coat is a steal and will be your partner for many winters to come. So don’t hold yourself back and get that retail therapy that you so badly need. Happy shopping!