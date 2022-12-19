With several gaming awards under its belts, LeoVegas casino crowned itself as the king of the mobile casino.

Is this title deserved?

This LeoVegas review gives you a breakdown of what you can expect when playing casino games here, whether you gamble on mobile or desktop.

Let’s get started and learn more about Leo Vegas.

Leo Vegas Pros:

1,300+ casino games from leading providers

Amazing live dealer section

Offers mobile gambling app

Generous bonuses & promotions

Exciting section of jackpot slot tiles

Leo Vegas Cons:

Limited banking options

Latest Bonuses on Leo Vegas UK Casino:

Welcome Package : Once you sign up for a new account at Leo Vegas, you can score a generous welcome bonus of up to £100. Plus, you can receive an additional 50 bonus spins on Big Bass Splash. Opt-in & deposit £10, £25, or £50 within 7 days & further 7 days to wager cash stakes 35x to unlock a reward. Wagering/game contributions vary. Note that the full T&Cs apply .

Live Dealer Casino Bonus : Are you a fan of live dealer games? Then you should check out the LeoVegas offer for live games. This is a 100% deposit match of up to £50 + £6 extra in live casino chips! New players only. 7 days to claim the offer with a further 7 days to wager on Live casino. Wagering contributions vary. Note that the full T&Cs apply .

Sportsbook Bonus : This mobile-only casino bonus is for sports bettors specifically. Sign up and score a 100% profit boost of up to £100 of winnings on your first bet. New reg only. Claim by placing a min deposit of £10 via the “My Offers” page within 30 days. Max. extra winnings £100. Note that the full T&Cs apply .

>> Follow this link and sign up for a new account at Leo Vegas Casino

The Best Stand-Out Features of LeoVegas Casino UK

Style and Feel of Leo Vegas: Although the style might be a bit outdated, the functionality of the casino’s website is remarkable. Quick loading with no over-the-top animations makes the gaming experience smooth and intuitive.

Exclusive Offers: LeoVegas is one of the rare online casinos offering live casino bonuses. On top of that, players have a weekly chance of getting no-deposit extra spins and several other promotions that will make you burst with joy.

Payment Methods & Banking Options: Although playing with crypto isn’t possible at this casino; there are several convenient deposit methods for UK players, including PayPal. If your account is fully verified, you can have your winnings transferred within five working days.

Customer Service: If you don’t find the answer to your inquiry on the FAQ page, the customer support team is available 24/7 via email or live chat.

Is Leo Vegas Legit?

When doing the research for our Leo Vegas casino review, the first thing we checked was if the operator had a valid license. A license is issued by a regulatory body, confirming that the brand has fulfilled the conditions to be considered a fair and reliable operator.

LeoVegas site holds several licenses, including the most important one for UK players – UKGC. We don’t only check the website’s footer for the license showcase but the validity on the regulator’s website as well to ensure all data is up to date and correct.

In addition to UKGC, LeoVegas online casino obtained a variety of licenses from jurisdictions around the world.

All in all, we believe that LeoVegas is a legit online casino for players of all interests.

Steps to Sign Up and Claim Leo Vegas Bonuses in the UK

Opening a new account at LeoVegas casino will take only a few minutes. You can do it on a desktop, via a mobile browser, or through dedicated mobile apps, whichever you prefer.

Step 1: Start the Registration Process

Follow this link to visit Leo Vegas and start opening your account.

Step 2: Fill in the Registration Form

Enter your contact information as requested in the form and agree to the T&C. On the left side of the screen, you can check out all the different bonuses and score the one you like the most.

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit & Play Casino Games

Head to the Cashier section and select one of the available payment methods.

Activate the bonus by making a minimum deposit of £10 and hit the ground running.

How Does Leo Vegas Treat Its Players in the UK?

The casino’s attitude towards players can significantly affect how we perceive the brand. Although LeoVegas has had its fair share of players’ complaints since it opened its virtual door in 2012, the majority of them were successfully resolved – and that’s the important part.

The main helping hand here is the Leo Vegas customer support, which is available 24/7.

Players can also use various tools aimed to help responsible gambling if needed, such as deposit and loss limits, self-assessment, session limits, reality checks with periodical alerts, and time-out periods – the addition of this is always appreciated.

Another LeoVegas feature worth emphasising is fast payouts. Officially, the withdrawals are processed within five working days, but our test (and the experiences of other users) showed that you could get your winnings in 10 minutes.

Of course, granted that you’ve successfully completed the identity check and verification process.

Speaking of the KYC procedure, we suggest you do it as soon as you register and avoid any unnecessary waiting in the future. Your only task is to upload a photo ID and proof of address.

That way, the casino can be sure that the winnings will be paid to the right person and additionally protect your LeoVegas account.

>> Another LeoVegas review made by UK punters like us

Leo Vegas Review: Why Should You Play Casino Games at Leo Vegas in the UK?

Being present in the online casino market for over ten years means that LeoVegas casino has built a strong game library powered by 30+ providers. From classic slots to live roulette variations, there’s something for everyone here.

LeoVegas players can also engage in sports betting on traditional or eSports, pre-match or in-play.

Let’s find out more about it.

Slots Selection & RTPs: 5/5

Our Leo Vegas slots review found out that this casino currently hosts 1,312 online slots and 52 jackpot games, including progressive jackpots Mega Moolah, which has paid out more than €1.4 billion to date, and Major Millions, both made by the industry giant Microgaming.

Getting around so many games would be easier if the LeoVegas casino site offered filtering options. However, we’re still waiting on this feature. Hopefully, this is something the operator will take into consideration in the future.

When it comes to the available games, they vary from traditional fruit symbols and ancient Egypt to popular TV shows and movie franchises.

RTPs are mainly within the industry standard, with some titles going over 97%. If you want to try some of them, just type the game name in the search bar, and you’ll be ready to play in two clicks.

Live Casino: 4.95/5

LeoVegas doesn’t go out of its way, only in slots to make your experience memorable. Hundreds of live dealer games make a happy hunting ground for all those who love realistic games and the atmosphere of live tables.

In addition to traditional casino games such as blackjack, poker, and baccarat, LeoVegas live casino section offers premium titles created by Evolution. Live Roulette with £0.20 minimum wager and £11M jackpot prize is just one of the games exclusively available at LeoVegas casino.

High-rollers can take a seat at blackjack tables with bets up to £50,000.

With 25 other card games, eight poker variants, and 30 game shows, we genuinely doubt you’ll ever get bored at LeoVegas UK.

Design & Responsiveness: 4.8/5

Given that the games at LeoVegas online casino are done by quality software providers, their integration into the gambling platform is very smooth. A stable platform means you shouldn’t have any issues with games lagging and twitching, given that your internet connection is good.

The overall site design could use a facelift. Still, it’s not a deal-breaker for us since the intuitive interface and easy navigation are higher on the priority list.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Payment methods are somewhat limited at LeoVegas. Overall, it has some of the most popular banking options, including PayPal.

The main downside here is the lack of cryptocurrencies and several other banking options. Their addition could make LeoVegas even a better option for UK gamblers.

LeoVegas Casino Review Score for UK Punters: 4.8/5

After a detailed overview of this online casino, we found that LeoVegas UK deserved an overall score of 4.8 – which is an amazing score.

All in all, we were very glad about the general offering of this online casino. It has a great variety of casino games, amazing bonuses, and a user-friendly website. Another factor for such a high score is the safety and security LeoVegas offers to its users.

Also, we found that this online casino can be a perfect option for mobile gambling, as it offers users a dedicated mobile app. The website is also perfectly optimised for mobile use if you do not want to download an additional app.

Check out similar articles below:

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to Leo Vegas in the UK?

UK players can safely play at this casino site without limitations on desktop and mobile. Well, given that they are at least 18 years of age and located in the UK.

The payments are processed in GBP, so you won’t lose any money on poor exchange rates or high processing fees.

One thing to note if you want everything to go smoothly is that one player can have only one account open with LeoVegas and claim one welcome bonus. Likewise, you must be the holder of the bank account used for funding.

Once you finish the registration and verify your identity, everything should go smoothly.

What Bonuses Are Available at Leo Vegas for UK Punters?

There are quite a few bonuses and promotions available for the users of Leo Vegas. Below, we will discuss the most exciting bonuses we found available for the users of Leo Vegas Casino.

Let’s take a look.

New reg only. Opt-in & deposit £10, £25 or £50 within 7 days & further 7 days to wager cash stakes 35x to unlock the reward (£50 on 2 deposits). 3-day exp. Wagering/game contributions vary. 25 wager-free extra spins x10p to be added to Big Bass Splash with each qualifying deposit, 3-day expiry. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

To unlock 50 bonus spins and up to £100, you have to deposit a minimum of £10 within seven days of registration. You have seven days to meet the wagering requirement of 35x to unlock wins.

For the initial qualifying deposit of £10 – £24, the reward is £10, while the deposit of £25 – £49 brings you a £25 reward. The max bonus of £50 on the two deposits each will activate if you deposit £50+

A total of 50 spins on Big Bass Splash are awarded 25 per deposit.

New players only. 7 days to claim the offer with a further 7 days to wager on Live casino. Wagering contributions vary. The £6 bonus has 3-day expiry to use on selected Evolution games. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

The best online casinos don’t offer live casino bonuses very often, but LeoVegas stepped up its game.

A 100% deposit match up to £50 + £6 extra in live casino chips is available to players who deposit £10 or more and wager it 40x in seven days.

The chips are awarded £2 per day and can be used in pre-selected Evolution games. Remember that there are contribution differences between live games for the deposit part of the bonus, so be sure to check those out before playing.

New reg only. Claim by placing a min deposit of £10 via the “My Offers” page within 30 days. Skrill/Neteller deposits excl. 7 days to stake max £10 in-play. Max. extra winnings £100. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Sports betting at LeoVegas can also be done with some bonus funds. Once you make the initial deposit of £10 minimum, you can claim a 100% Profit Boost on your ‘My Offers’ page.

The sports promotion is available only for mobile users, so make sure you use the mobile version of the website or native mobile app, depending on your operating system.

Then select an in-play bet with the £10 maximum stake and 1/1 minimum odds, tick the Profit Boost box at the bottom of the bet slip, and enjoy the game and bonus!

Related Post: UK Casinos not On GamStop

Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Leo Vegas

While we believe that LeoVegas is an amazing online casino, we also understand that it might not be the best option for everyone. If you are looking for something else that you could not find at LeoVegas, we have some alternative picks that might be worth your time.

First deposit only. 50 extra spins on the Book of Dead slot. Extra spin valued at £0.10. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

3,200+ games from 50+ providers

Amazing selection of mobile games

Extra spins welcome bonus

No wagering requirement for the LeoVegas welcome bonus

Cons:

Limited banking options

With over 3,200 casino games to choose from, PlayOJO is an amazing choice for gamblers of all interests. Below, we’ll discuss what makes it different from other casinos online.

Game Collection: 4.8/5

With 57 top game providers and over 3,200 titles, PlayOJO is another home of fun. Its live section has just over 130 live casino games, including Immersive Roulette. PlayOJO customers have a chance of winning must-drop daily jackpots, but the Leo Vegas app review showed us that it has a much stronger progressive jackpot game.

Regardless, PlayOJO can offer you hours of fun playing slots, roulette, blackjack, card games, game shows, live titles, and bingo.

Promotions: 4.75/5

Fifty extra spins on Book of Dead, with no wagering requirements and no limitations on winnings, is one of the bonuses very popular with first-time players.

Another option is the bingo welcome bonus package which includes 50 extra bingo tickets, ten bonus spins, and three days of extra bingo.

PlayOJO also has special Kickers, perks that can be used to play more and bring you more rewards. They are personalised to the players and last only 24 hours, so don’t miss your chance!

Banking: 4.7/5

The banking methods at PlayOJO are fairly similar to the ones mentioned in our LeoVegas casino review UK. In addition to the payment cards, you can opt for bank transfer, PayPal, or Trustly.

Follow this link to find out more about PlayOJO Casino bonuses.

Mr Play Sport

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days; bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets are not eligible. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Amazing sports betting section

Over 1,500 casino games

About 130 live dealer games

10 banking options supported

Generous bonuses & promos

Cons:

Website design could be better

Mr Play Sport is an amazing option for many players, especially for sports bettors.

Game Collection: 4.75/5

Just like LeoVegas, Mr Play Sport is an all-in-one website that caters to both sports bettors and casino players.

The game repertoire features fewer games than LeoVegas UK, but it does have over 1,500 titles made by NetEnt, Play’N GO, Microgaming, and other well-known titles. Betting markets are available in 40 sports, both traditional and eSports.

Promotions: 4.7/5

Being a first-time user means you are eligible for a deposit bonus of up to £200 + 100 spins spread across the first three deposits.

As sports betting bonus, you can take advantage of the bet £10 and get £10 welcome offer.

Banking: 4.8/5

This is a segment where Mr Play beats LeoVegas.

In addition to bank cards, PayPal, and bank transfers, you can use Paysafecard, Trustly, Astropay, MuchBetter, Skrill, and Skrill 1-Tap to transfer the funds.

Visit the website of Mr Play for more information about its bonuses.

Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Min. deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is a 35x bonus. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 1,500 games are available

Generous welcome bonus of up to £100

Amazing, user-friendly website

Cons:

Mobile compatibility could be better

All British Casino is one of the most popular gambling sites among UK punters, and it can be a great alternative to Leo Vegas. Let’s find out why.

Game Collection: 4.75/5

Online since 2013, All British Casino greets you with over 1,500 online casino games.

Movies & Shows, Books of, Sports, Animals, the themes enable you to enter whichever world of imagination you want! It also has a live section and a sportsbook, all available using only one account.

Promotions: 4.75/5

A 100% bonus up to £100 + 10% cashback can help you pad your bankroll right at the start of your British journey. Simply insert the bonus code ‘welcome100’ in the code field and make the qualifying deposit.

Simple as that!

Banking:

All British Casino offers convenient and speedy deposit methods that include cards, Trustly, Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard. It may not support PayPal deposits, but the selection is solid, with no deposit fees charged.

Find out more about All British Casino by following this link.

Related Post: Best New Slots Sites in the UK

Other Leo Vegas Reviews Online

It can seem biased to give a chance to a casino based on just one review, which is why we searched the highs and lows of the internet to find the experiences of other users, just like us.

The experiences overall seemed quite positive, with a few minor downsides. Below you can find a few of them.

Leo Vegas Casino Review for UK Punters: Final Verdict

LeoVegas casino is an excellent fit for different types of players. Whether you are looking for top games by reliable game providers or good betting markets to cash in on your love and knowledge of sports, LeoVegas online casino has your back.

Although slightly smaller, its fantastic game library is also available for mobile gambling. You can choose between the mobile version of the site that doesn’t require extra steps or downloading software for mobile apps and have everything ready right at your fingertips!

No matter what you decide to do, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

Check out some of the top bingo sites in the UK while you’re here!

DISCLAIMER: Since gambling can become a pretty immersive activity quickly, you probably don’t need us to remind you that “Responsible Gambling” is a must at all times. While this can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritise gambling to solve financial problems. When you’re thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the “house always wins” phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it’s crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133. When you call, you’re immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it’s crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed on our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’ll be great to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources on gambling and its addictive properties, visit these organisations: