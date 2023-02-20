Financial companies play an essential role in Vietnam’s rapidly growing economy. With the widespread use of smartphones and the increasing popularity of e-commerce, financial companies applications have become an essential part of people’s lives.

Legal Financial Companies in Vietnam:

There are many legal and financial companies in Vietnam, including:

Commercial banks: There are many commercial banks in Vietnam, including Vietcombank, BIDV, Techcombank, VietinBank, and many others.

Non-bank financial institutions: Non-bank financial institutions in Vietnam include finance, insurance, and securities companies. Some examples include Prudential Vietnam, Bao Viet Insurance, Manulife Vietnam, and Vietnam Securities Depository.

Microfinance institutions: Mekong Enterprise Fund, the Vietnam Microfinance Working Group, and Vietnam Women’s Union.

Payment intermediaries: e-wallet providers such as Momo, ZaloPay, and ViettelPay.

It’s important to note that all financial companies operating in Vietnam must be licensed and regulated by the State Bank of Vietnam or other relevant government agencies.

Importance of Financial companies in Vietnam:

Some of the key reasons why financial companies are essential in Vietnam are:

Digital payment: Financial companies allow users to make digital payments, which is particularly important in a country where cash is still widely used. With digital payments, people can quickly transfer money to friends and family, pay bills, and make purchases online without needing cash.

Financial inclusion: Financial companies also help to promote financial inclusion in Vietnam. With these companies, even people who don’t have a bank account can access financial services such as loans, savings, and insurance.

Access to credit: Financial companies have also made it easier for individuals and small businesses to access credit. Using data from digital transactions and other sources, these companies can assess creditworthiness and provide loans at lower interest rates than traditional banks.

Investment opportunities: Financial companies provide investment opportunities for people needing more knowledge or resources to invest in traditional financial instruments. With these companies, people can easily invest in stocks, mutual funds, and other financial products.

Financial companies are a vital driver of financial innovation in Vietnam, providing access to financial services and promoting economic growth.

Current legal framework of finance in Vietnam:

Finance, insurance, consumer lending, and data regulation are all topics covered by embedded finance. A wide margin separates individuals subject to State Bank of Vietnam regulation and those not. The purpose of regulation is to safeguard the consumer, to put it simply. You urge your family to refrain from taking on debt they can’t afford.

Nonetheless, non-bank consumer financing organisations that have gained a considerable market share by making less stringent loans are currently subject to less strict regulation.

Vietnam is also implementing digital legislation, including a law on e-transactions, a personal data protection order, and the Law on Cybersecurity. By doing this, you can be confident that every service you use online is safe, considerate of your privacy, and generally respectful of the working world. Vietnam’s legal system is rapidly evolving and following the digitisation trend.

Reasons for using Financial companies:

There are several reasons why people use financial companies in Vietnam:

Convenience:

Financial companies provide a convenient way for people to access financial services on the go without the need to visit a bank branch. People can quickly transfer money, pay bills, and manage their finances with just a few clicks on their smartphones.

Speed:

Financial companies offer fast and secure transactions, which is particularly important in a country where cash is still widely used. Digital payments can be completed in a matter of seconds, making transactions faster and more efficient.

Access to financial services:

Financial companies provide access to financial services such as loans, insurance, and savings accounts, which may be difficult to access through traditional banks. This is particularly important for people in rural areas who may need access to traditional banking services.

Lower costs:

Financial companies often offer lower fees and interest rates than traditional banks, making it easier and more affordable for people to access financial services.

Investment opportunities:

Financial companies also offer investment opportunities, allowing people to easily invest in stocks, mutual funds, and other financial products.

Overall, financial companies offer a convenient, fast, and affordable way for people in Vietnam to access financial services, manage their finances, and invest their money.

Impacts of Financial companies on Vietnam:

Financial companies have significant impacts on Vietnam’s economy in recent years. Here are some of the main impacts:

Financial companies have expanded access to financial services for individuals and businesses in Vietnam. This has helped to increase financial inclusion and support economic growth.

Financial companies have introduced new technology and processes to the financial sector in Vietnam, which has led to greater efficiency and innovation. This has helped to improve the quality of financial services and made them more accessible to a broader range of customers.

The growth of financial companies in Vietnam has led to job creation, particularly in banking, insurance, and financial technology. This has helped to reduce unemployment and support economic development.

The presence of financial companies in Vietnam has attracted significant foreign investment, which has helped to support economic growth and development.

The Future of Financial companies in Vietnam:

With the country’s continued adoption of innovation and financial technology operations along with the rising use of smartphones and the internet, Vietnam’s market has a promising future.

In the upcoming years, a significant increase in the number of people utilising financial companies will likely occur. The promotion of digital financial services has received substantial support from the Vietnamese government, which has implemented policies to encourage the development of financial technology.

This is anticipated to generate an environment beneficial for expanding financial companies. It also promotes creating new and cutting-edge financial solutions when technology develops further.

Companies are anticipated to advance in both sophistication and usability. Enhancing Vietnamese citizens’ access to and convenience with financial services. So, Vietnam’s financial companies have a promising future. Also, they anticipate playing a more significant part in the promotion of supporting the nation’s economic progress and financial accessibility.