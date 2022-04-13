Learn Programming While Playing Computer Games

Programming has changed tremendously over the last decade. Millions of programmers are now dedicated professionals, and the demand for their services is even greater. Some programming languages see a serious shortage of employees, so learning to code means you’ll instantly get a job.

For many people, this is a challenging task. Some don’t like to consider a career change or are too frightened of the possibility of failing, but once they see the income that most programmers make, they may reconsider their choices.

If you’re thinking about learning programming, be sure that you’ve set your mind in the right place. Programming is the future because nearly everything around us is now digitally driven, and the future of all devices, appliances, and services will require more or less programming efforts.

Learning to program is a skill that will be useful for the rest of your life. If you see this as a challenging task, you can always start by using your free time to play some games and learn to program simultaneously.

How do gaming and programming go together?

Learning to code is not a difficult task. It’s just like learning a new language, with the difference that it is much easier to learn a programming language than it is to learn German, for example. All those complex syllables and pronunciations are non-existing in the world of digital languages.

With that in mind, it’s easy to start and create some magic. Programming languages may be tough for those who have never seen anything similar to them, but it may be simple if you think of them as playing a game and reaching new levels.

That’s why some wise people came up with games through which you can learn how to code. They are available all across the internet and are made for all types of platforms. If you want to learn to program on your smartphone, you can go to the App Store or Play Store and find some games that will let you have fun and teach you programming.

If you’re more of a PC person you can go to https://gg.deals/ and find the best deal for a title that will suit your PC gaming experience. You’ll surely find what’s best for you with dozens of options if you do enough research. To name just a few examples: Roblox, 7 Billion Humans, CodeCombat, EXAPUNKS, or while True: learn().

Can these games truly teach you how to code?

Of course, they can. With multiple options for various ages, you can expect success no matter how old you are. These games start from ages as low as five and up to 14, which is considered an age that is mature enough to learn and try coding languages.

You need to know that there are many different programming languages out there. When you’re a child, you can’t make a difference between them, nor can you code. Letting your kids play these games means getting them to learn the foundations and coding principles. Only when they reach a particular age can you introduce the different languages and let them focus on some of them.

Although all programming languages are made different, they all originate from the same one called C. C was the first high-level programming language that set the cornerstone for all future languages. Now, everything we see digitally exists thanks to this programming language.

What languages are available for learning through these games?

There’s nearly anything available. You can find games for nearly anything out there from the basics like HTML and CSS to JAVAScript and Python. Go through the internet to see what various programming languages look like and how difficult they are to learn, and find something you love.

For example, Python is one of the easiest languages to learn, so using a game to have fun and learn at the same time may be the right choice for you. If you’re thinking about giving this to your children, mind the age gap that some of them may have between them and your kids.

Conclusion

If you love spending the afternoon playing games, why not use this time to learn a new skill. Due to AI, almost a billion people will lose their jobs by 2030, so why not consider a career change in time. Learn a programming language by playing games. It is wise and fun at the same time.