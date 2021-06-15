Learn About the Top 5 Fastest Weed Delivery Services in Vancouver

With cannabis legalization in 2018, Canadian citizens can freely enjoy weed both for medical or recreational purposes. Although plenty of weed dispensaries opened their shops to clients, busy people find it challenging to squeeze in a cannabis shop visit into their hectic lives.

That’s why weed delivery in Vancouver is becoming increasingly popular. Namely, you can order just about any cannabis product, and it’ll arrive at your doorstep. Here you can find out which weed delivery services offer fast delivery so that you can enjoy your weed in no time.

Best features of weed delivery

First, let’s quickly mention what any good weed delivery service should offer its customers.

Speed

Since this article deals with the fastest cannabis delivery services, speed is of crucial importance. In addition, numerous people take cannabis for medical reasons or pain relief, so the speed of the delivery is essential to them once they run out of weed.

Quality

Another significant feature to consider is the quality of the cannabis products the service offers. You don’t want to use inferior cannabis, which will only give you nausea and dry mouth, thus ruining the entire experience. Instead, always opt for a delivery service that sells high-quality weed products.

Selection

After using cannabis for a while, it’s natural you’d like to try different things out on occasion. So, it’s best to find a reliable place that offers a wide selection of cannabis products for you to choose from. That way, you can always switch things up and experiment a bit.

Price

It’s only reasonable that the same-day delivery costs more than a standard 3-day one. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean you should spend an arm and a leg just on delivery service. Instead, choose a place that offers fast but reasonably-priced express delivery.

Customer care

Finally, customer care is the last feature you should check before deciding on a weed delivery service. Small gestures such as securing the products well and delivering them with attention and care can surely make one’s day.

Top 5 weed delivery services in Vancouver

Having the crucial features in mind, we made a list of Vancouver’s top 5 weed delivery services. It’s safe to say that you won’t make a mistake by choosing any of the five companies mentioned. So without further ado, let’s jump straight into it!

1. Weed Delivery Vancouver

The first cannabis delivery service on our list is Weed Delivery Vancouver. As their name suggests, this company specializes in offering quick and exceptional weed deliveries.

Their product selection is unbeatable since they offer cannabis flowers, edibles, tinctures, vapes, concentrates, shrooms, and much more. All you have to do is place an order, and you can expect your delivery to arrive for free within 1 hour. It doesn’t get better than that!

Furthermore, complimentary gifts with orders and exceptional customer service are what make Weed Delivery Vancouver the best weed delivery service.

2. The Green Mates

Another excellent example of a fast and easy weed delivery is by using The Green Mates. Amazing product selection, outstanding customer care service, and easy website navigation are other reasons which make The Green Mates a great choice.

Expect your package to arrive within 2 hours after placing an order with special features such as driver tracking. The Green Mates reliable delivery service is available seven days a week, so you can always count on them.

3. Taki Taki

Taki Taki will have your order at your doorstep only 1-3 hours after placing it. Operating from 10 am till 10 pm, you can get your weed almost any time you want.

Moreover, their product range is impressive, so you’ll surely find something that fits your taste on their website. The great thing about Taki Taki is that they often have sales and special price deals where you can save a ton of money on weed.

4. Westculture

If you’re a fan of cannabis edibles, then this is the place where you want to place an order. Although they offer the largest selection of weed edibles, you can find various other cannabis products on their website.

Located in Vancouver, Westculture guarantees same-day delivery for all orders placed till 7 pm. Offering free delivery on orders over $75, it’s an excellent service for a very affordable price.

5. Bud Hub Canada

Finally, Bud Hub Canada specializes in delivering weed products from various cannabis shops and dispensaries. You can freely browse their website to decide where you want your products to come from.

No matter what and how much you order, you’re guaranteed to receive your package in record-breaking time and also get awesome price deals.

Conclusion

In sum, finding the right weed delivery service can take a lot of time, money, and effort. However, you can forget about spending hundreds of dollars just to get free delivery with these five ultimate delivery services.

Make sure to check them out and choose your favorite because you’ll never return to your old dispensary for sure!