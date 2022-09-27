Leading Crypto Gambling Sites in 2022: Top Five

Crypto gambling is rapidly gaining popularity among bettors who want to keep their identities private. While there are countless options, the challenge for most bettors is identifying the crème de la crème of the crypto gambling market.

To save you the legwork of researching yourself, our experts reviewed hundreds of the popular crypto gambling sites in 2022 and handpicked the top five. These brands offer the most generous bonuses, impressive game selection, and multiple banking options, including cryptocurrencies. Continue reading to uncover our top five picks.

Top Five crypto gambling sites in 2022

After reviewing hundreds of popular crypto gambling sites, our top five picks are BitStarz, Bovada, BetOnline, 7BitCasino, and Cloudbet. Read on to discover what these leading crypto gambling sites have to offer.

1. BitStarz

BitStarz is the #1 site on our list of top five crypto gambling sites for its mouth-watering crypto bonuses and massive game selection. The site welcomes new players with 180 free spins and a 100% deposit match-up bonus of up to 1 BTC.

Besides bonuses, BitStarz stands out from the pack for its huge library of games. The bitcoin casino features 3600+ games, including slots, table games, live casinos, and more. Further, the site supports payment methods like Mastercard, Visa, Skrill, Maestro, Neteller, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and more.

Pros of BitStarz

Generous welcome bonus – up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins

Over 3,600 online casino games

Supports cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB, and more.

Cons of BitStarz

Email verification is required to claim the casino’s no-deposit free spins.

2. Bovada

Bovada is the way to go if you are looking for first-rate gambling sites that offer sports betting, poker, online casino games, and live dealer games. So whether you want to wager on football or play slot games, Bovada has you covered.

New players can claim up to a $3,750 bonus on Bovada’s online casino games and a $750 bonus on sports betting when they make their first deposit using crypto. But that’s not all; you also get a $250 bonus when you refer a friend to this gambling site.

Pros of Bovada

Attractive welcome bonus – up to $3,750

Bovada offers sports betting, poker, casino, and horse racing

The site accepts payment via cryptos like Bitcoin , Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Cons of Bovada

The massive betting options can be overwhelming for beginners.

3. BetOnline

Third on our list of leading crypto gambling sites in 2022 is BetOnline, a brand offering sports betting, live betting, casinos, eSports, racebook, and poker. Launched 25 years ago, BetOnline is renowned for its fast payouts and industry-best bonuses.

The site welcomes new players with a 100% deposit match-up bonus of up to $1000 when they make their first deposit using crypto. Another reason BetOnline is on our list is its extensive banking options. You can deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Visa, MasterCard, and MoneyGram.

Pros of BetOnline

BetOnline supports sports betting, horse racing, casinos, and more.

25+ Years in the online gambling industry

Huge welcome bonus – 100% deposit match-up bonus of up to $1000

Banking options include BTC, LTC, ETH, and more.

Cons of BetOnline

BetOnline offers very few live casino games.

4. 7Bit Casino

Are you looking to play high-quality, immersive casino games using cryptos? Then, you can’t go wrong by choosing 7 Bit Casino. This casino supports deposits and withdrawals via digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

7Bit Casino offers thousands of bitcoin slots, including jackpot slots. You can also play hundreds of table games at this casino. Additionally, a 100% deposit match-up bonus of up to 1.5BTC + 100 free spins awaits you when you register at 7Bit Casino.

Pros of 7Bit Casino

Massive game library, including slots, jackpots, and table games

Mouth-watering welcome bonus – 100 free spins + 1.5BTC

The casino supports digital and traditional currencies.

Cons of 7Bit Casino

No phone support, only email and live chat support are available.

5. Cloudbet

Our list of the top five crypto gambling casinos in 2022 won’t be complete without the mention of Cloudbet. This brand is popular for offering unbeatable odds and the lowest margin in the market. In addition, Cloudbet offers a sportsbook that allows you to wager on most of the biggest leagues using crypto.

Furthermore, this site features 1000+ bitcoin slots and several table games you can play using BTC and other digital currencies. Lastly, Cloudbet offers new players a 100% match-up bonus of up to 5 BTC.

Pros of Cloudbet

Big welcome offer – deposit match-up bonus of up to 5 BTC

Top-notch sportsbook and online casino

Low margins and unbeatable odds

Cloudbet supports digital and traditional currencies.

Cons of Cloudbet

Cloudbet is not available to US and UK players.

Conclusion

Overall, the five leading crypto gambling sites in 2022 are BitStarz, Bovada, BetOnline, 7Bit Casino, and Cloudbet. These betting sites accept crypto payments and offer the best bonuses, impressive game selection, and impeccable customer service.