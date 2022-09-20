Leadific Review – The Power Of Follow-Ups

The first point of contact accounts for only 2% of sales. If you don’t follow up on leads, you may lose as many as 98% of them.

In sales, following up is everything. Yet so many businesses fail to do so.

The main reason is that they don’t have a dedicated sales team. Prioritizing leads and following up on them in a timely manner can be difficult without a sales team. Also, small businesses may not be able to afford lead nurturing software or CRMs.

There is also no clear process in place for doing so. Leads can easily fall through the cracks or be forgotten altogether without a process. A lack of process can also make it difficult to measure the effectiveness of your lead follow-up efforts.

A new app called Leadific promises to solve all these problems.

Leadific’s automation features make following up a breeze. Leads can be converted into customers with the help of landing pages, follow-up automation, and message flows.

Here are five reasons why you should use Leadific.

1. You never know when a lead will be ready to buy:

Some customers aren’t fully ready to buy when they express interest. It may take weeks or months for them to make a purchase. Leadific helps you stay in touch with these leads so you can sell them when they’re ready.

2. Following up keeps your business top of mind:

Follow-up emails or messages do not always have to be about selling. You can simply keep in touch and let them know you’re available if they need anything. By keeping your business top of mind, Leadific enhances your chances of being remembered when they are ready to buy.

3. It shows you’re interested in the customer:

Your customers will appreciate the time you took to follow up. Leadific will help you demonstrate your interest in catering to their needs. This can go a long way in building loyalty and customer satisfaction.

4. You can learn more about the customer’s needs:

Every time you follow up with a lead, you have the opportunity to learn more about their needs. Leadific will provide the information you need to tailor your sales pitch and close the sale.

5. It’s an opportunity to build relationships:

Small businesses have an advantage over large ones because they can build personal relationships with their customers. This is exactly what Leadific allows you to do. Follow-up is key to building long-term relationships.

How to make the most of the Leadific app?

You can use Leadific to grow your small business in the following ways:

1) Set a schedule for follow-up and stick to it

Consistency is the key to successful follow-up. Maintain a regular follow-up schedule, whether weekly, biweekly, or monthly. These schedules can be set and followed easily with Leadific.

2) Use a CRM system to automate your follow-up

Leadific can be a CRM system that automates your follow-up process and tracks your leads. As a result, you can ensure that no leads slip through the cracks.

3) Keep your follow-up messages short and to the point

It would help if you kept your follow-up messages short and to the point. Avoid using too much fluff and get straight to the point. The Leadific follow-up tool was designed with small businesses in mind, and it can help you set up short and effective follow-up campaigns.

4) Personalize your follow-up messages

Messages that are personalized are more likely to be opened and read. With Leadific, you can address your leads by name and personalize the experience, so you are more likely to convert them.

5) Use a CTA in your follow-up emails

Follow-up emails should always include a call-to-action (CTA). It could be anything from arranging a meeting to testing your product. This is made easy by Leadific. The app even sends automated review requests to happy customers.

By following up with customers regularly, businesses can reap several important benefits that can help them improve their bottom line. Building and maintaining strong customer relationships should be a top priority for any business, and following up is an excellent way to accomplish this goal.

The bottom line is that following up is essential to the success of your small business, and Leadific is the perfect choice for setting up a follow-up system.

If you’re not already using it, start today. You’ll be glad you did.