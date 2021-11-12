Lanta Flat Belly shake – Side Effects, Ingredients, Price, and Reviews

The Lanta Flat Belly shake is a metabolic superfood formula formulated to support metabolism and fat burning in the body. In turn, it helps the body shed unwanted weight. Claimed on its official site, the supplement combines a mix of different nutritional ingredients sourced from their natural origin to yield excellent results.

>>Click here to visit Lanta Flat belly Shake official site

Lanta Flat Belly Shake Introduction

According to its official site, the Lanta Flat Belly shake boosts metabolism and supports healthy weight loss. Additionally, it helps transform food into energy to keep you fueled all day while reducing food cravings for faster weight loss. The supplement is specially formulated for those who struggle to cut down weight. Ideally, the weight loss shake is ideal for anyone over the age of 18.

However, it primarily targets men and women over 40 years old. The Lanta Flat Belly shake doesn’t work like regular weight loss supplements, according to its official site. Its natural, plant-based formulation allows it to target the root cause of increased weight gain. Its mix of ingredients, in turn, helps fuel up metabolism and the fat-burning process.

As a result, the body sheds off fat naturally, faster and easier, without leaving the risk of rebounds. The Lanta Flat Belly shake comes in powder form and should be mixed with water and drank every morning. According to the site, producing the supplement in powder form increases its surface area. Thus, compared to the traditional capsule or pill supplements, the body absorbs the supplement much faster, efficiently, and thoroughly to get the best results.

The Lanta Flat Belly shake can be taken on its own without pairing it with a strict diet or difficult exercises. However, to experience the best results, it is recommended you pair it with a nutrient-rich diet and simple exercise. But, you have to ensure you take the supplement daily and consistently without skips.

This Lanta Flat Belly shake review shares a detailed breakdown of what the supplement is all about and how you can benefit from it. Each section in this piece shares information about the Lanta Flat Belly shake, whether its ingredients or price. In the end, it helps you decide whether the supplements are for you!

Product Name: Lanta Flat Belly shake

Category: Weight loss

Main Benefits: Supports metabolism, fat burning, and healthy weight loss

Ingredients: Mangosteen, Panax ginseng, cinnamon bark, ashwagandha, and EGCG

Administration Route: Oral

Dosage Instructions: A single scoop in a glass of water daily

Results: 3-6 months

Alcohol Warning: No restrictions

Quantity: 30 serving tin

Side Effects: No significant side effects reported

Price: $69/bottle (Check for Discount)

Availability: Only through the official website

Official Website: Click Here

According to the official site, the Lanta Flat Belly shake is made in a GMP-certified facility. The supplements integrate 100% natural, vegetarian, and non-GMO ingredients. Claro Nutrition (Claro Media) produces the Lanta Flat Belly shake. Claro Media specializes in producing health and wellness products.

While the Lanta Flat Belly shake is a brainchild of Mike Richardson, it is only sold by the Claro Media brand. Furthermore, the official site claims that its ingredients are backed by clinical research. The Lanta Flat Belly shake has a recommended dosage of one scoop per day mixed with a glass of water or other beverages.

Furthermore, the Lanta Flat Belly shake doesn’t have serious effects reported. But, it is recommended against taking the supplements with other supplements or medicine to avoid even the mildest complications.

Lanta Flat Belly Shake Website

The Lanta Flat Belly shake official website can be accessed through this official discount link. On the site, you will have access to everything you need to know about the supplements. You will find information like ingredients, dosage, and even the price. Furthermore, the site shares customer incentives like bonuses, gifts, discounts, and refund policies.

The Lanta Flat Belly shake is only available on the official site. Therefore, you will not find it in online marketplaces or drugstores. According to the supplement’s official site, this is done to prevent scammers or duplicators from taking advantage of customers.

Who Should Take the Lanta Flat Belly Shake?

The Lanta Flat Belly shake is designed for anyone over 18 to use. Both men and women can use the supplements. You don’t really have to consider your weight or age. After all, the supplements are designed to cater to people of all ages, gender, health, chemical makeup, or other related factors.

However, the supplements may have some limitations for certain people. Pregnant women, nursing mothers, and people under 18 are recommended against using the supplements. On the other hand, people with existing conditions or those who are taking physician-prescribed medicines or treatment plans are encouraged to consult their physicians before using the Lanta Flat Belly shake.

The same advice is extended to people with existing or chronic conditions. The supplements come in powder form. All you have to do is take a scoop with the provided spoon and stir it in a glass of water or drink of choice.

(HUGE SAVING TODAY) Click Here to Get Lanta Flat Belly shake for the Lowest Price Right Now

What Are The Ingredients in Lanta Flat Belly shake?

Here is the key Lanta Flat Belly shake ingredients;

Mangosteen

The mangosteen fruit extract packs powerful antioxidants which flush out toxins from the body. They reverse the effects of oxidative stress on the cells to create a healthier environment for metabolism and fat burning.

Panax Ginseng

Used for centuries in traditional medicine, Panax ginseng contains compounds that block fat cell formation. In turn, it prevents fat build up in the body while increasing energy production.

Cinnamon Bark

A popular spice, cinnamon bark triggers thermogenesis to burn calories and produce heat. Furthermore, cinnamon bark supports healthy blood sugar levels.

Ashwagandha

A popular adaptogenic ingredient, ashwagandha, supports the body’s response to stress and anxiety. Additionally, it supports the conversion of food into pure energy instead of stored fat for easy weight loss.

EGCG

Fully called epigallocatechin gallate, EGCG is found in natural green tea extract. EGCG increases the rate of fat burning to promote weight loss. Furthermore, it provides a healthy inflammatory response.

Sleep Blend

The Lanta Flat Belly shake contains about 3mg of melatonin which supports healthy and sound sleep. Additionally, the supplement contains tryptophan and hibiscus powder which promote stress and anxiety relief.

Other ingredients in the Lanta Flat Belly shake include vitamin A, C, D, and K. Other ingredients include zinc, chromium, passionflower, GABA, stevia, hops flower powder, and white willow bark extract.

What Is The Recommended Dosage for Lanta Flat Belly Shake?

The Lanta Flat Belly shake has a daily recommended dosage of a single scoop of the powder to mix in a glass (6 ounces) of water or drink of choice. It is recommended to take the mixed drink in the morning at least an hour before breakfast. According to the official site, this allows the body to easily absorb the supplement and let you experience the effects during the day. Additionally, the Lanta Flat Belly shake doesn’t have serious reported side effects.

But, to prevent even mild side effects, you should avoid taking the supplements with other supplements, medicines, or compounds that may interact with the supplements. To be sure, it is a good idea to consult your physicians. Furthermore, it is imperative to stick to the daily recommended dosage. Exceeding the recommended dosage may risk minor side effects. After all, doing so doesn’t necessarily help to heighten or expedite the results.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or under 18, you should avoid using the Lanta Flat Belly shake. Additionally, people under physician-prescribed medication or treatment plans should consult their physician first. Similarly, if you suspect to have a health condition, it is best to get tested and chat with your doctor before using these supplements.

(SPECIAL PROMO OFFER) Click Here To Buy Lanta Flat Belly shake for the Lowest Price Available Online

How Long Does It Take For Lanta Flat Belly Shake To Work?

The Lanta Flat Belly shake doesn’t really have a set timeline to work. Therefore, you can take it however long you want. When it comes to the results, they vary from person to person. After all, you must think of factors like age, gender, and health.

While some people experience results in just a week, others experience results in just 30 days. Nonetheless, you are recommended to take the Lanta Flat Belly shake for at least three to six months to experience optimal results. Even if you notice changes sooner, it is recommended to stick to this time frame.

What Are The Benefits of Lanta Flat Belly Shake?

Lanta Flat Belly shake benefits include:

Boosting metabolism

Increasing the fat-burning efficiency

Keeping the body full of energy all day long

Supporting healthy weight loss and eliminating belly fat

Promoting gut health

Boosting digestion

Relieving stress and anxiety

Promoting better and sound sleep

Where Can You Buy Lanta Flat Belly Shake?

The Lanta Flat Belly shake is only available for purchase on the official site, www.flatbellyshake.com. So, you will not find it in online marketplaces like eBay or Amazon, or a physical drugstore. Additionally, this exclusive listing on the official site gives you access to many incentives, including discounts, bonuses, gifts, and the site’s generous refund policy.

How Much Does Lanta Flat Belly Shake Cost?

The Lanta Flat Belly shake costs $69 per tin. Each tin contains about 30 servings to last you 30 days. But you can opt for bundles if you want to save more on your purchase. Bundles come in options of three and six tins. This provides great value for your purchase. After all, it is recommended to take the supplements for at least 3 to 6 months. A 3-tin bundle will last you for three months, while a six-tin bundle will last you for six. You will pay the following for the bundles.

The Most Popular Package (3 tins): $59 per Bottle ($177)

The Best Value Package (6 tins): $49 per Bottle ($294)

Investing in the 3-tin bundles allows you to save up to $360. You will pay $177 instead of $537. The best value bundle allows you to save the most. You will only pay $294 for 6 tins instead of $1074, allowing you to save up to $780.

In addition to the reduced price, purchasing the bundles allows you to receive the supplements with free shipping. If you opt for a single tin, you will have to pay more fees for shipping. But, a shipping charge plus taxes and customs fees apply to international orders, despite the number of tins you purchase. Domestic shipping takes about 5 to 7 days, while international shipping takes about 10 to 15 days.

>>Click here to visit Lanta Flat Belly Shake official site

Does Lanta Flat Belly Shake Have A Money-Back Guarantee?

Yes, it does. The Lanta Flat Belly shake provides a 100% risk-free 365-day money-back guarantee for all its orders.

If you want to ask for a refund, follow the steps below;

Simply contact the team through [email protected] and ask for a refund.

Ship the supplement bottles back to 1 Yonge St, Suite 1801, Toronto, M5E 1W7

Refunds are done in a few days. However, return shipping costs are non-refundable.

Is It Safe To Take Lanta Flat Belly Shake?

Yes, Lanta Flat Belly shake is safe to take, according to its official site. The supplements are not only manufactured in a certified facility. Their ingredients are also backed by clinical research. Additionally, the Lanta Flat Belly shake integrates a mix of natural and plant-based ingredients with zero allergy-prone components. Plus, the Lanta Flat Belly shake has not been associated with serious side effects.

Lanta Flat Belly Shake Verdict

Unlike regular supplements, the Lanta Flat Belly shake provides a more innovative way to get your nutrient fix. Produced in powder form, the dietary supplements easily absorb your body to kickstart its function and delivers results more thoroughly and efficiently.

Furthermore, thanks to its natural formulation, the supplement provides a great way to kickstart your body’s metabolism, fat-burning, and ultimately, healthy weight loss. The best part about the Lanta Flat Belly shake is that you have up to a year to decide if or not it’s right for you, thanks to its risk-free 365-day money-back guarantee. Visit Lanta Flat Belly Shake official site using this link.