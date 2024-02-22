Kids Go Free This Summer at Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – A top vacation destination in the UAE, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, has an exciting offer for families looking to escape to Abu Dhabi this summer. It is the Kids Go Free offer. A Yas Island hotel stay package for two adults at a Kids Go Free participating hotel means free accommodation, meals and tickets to the best theme parks in the UAE for up to two children 11 years and younger.

Kids Go Free: Terms and Inclusions

The Kids Go Free offer is available during the summer. A Yas Island hotel stay for two adults must be booked at one of the participating hotels to get a free stay, dining and theme park access for two children below 12.

Note that to ensure children can stay, eat and play for free at Yas Island, you must:

Book your stay at a hotel that offers the Kids Go Free package.

Make your booking on the Yas Island website or via the participating hotel’s preferred booking channel.

The booking must be for at least two adults.

Make sure to choose or indicate Kids Go Free when making your booking.

Stay during the promo period.

Include the children at the time of booking; you cannot add children to a confirmed Kids Go Free booking at a later time.

Stay and Eat for Free

Children booked with their parents on a Kids Go Free offer can stay in the same room as their paying adult companions. They also get the same meals their parents have on their stay plan.

For instance, if the adults’ stay package includes breakfast, the children have complimentary breakfast, too. If the stay comes with a free dinner, the children get that dinner for free as well.

Theme Park Access

One of the best features of the Kids Go Free offer is the included theme park access. Children may have unlimited free access to all Yas Theme Parks, or they can get access to one theme park for every night of hotel stay. The level of theme park access depends on the hotel booked.

For instance, if you stay at any of the following Yas Island hotels, your children get unlimited theme park access:

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Centro Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Park Inn Radisson Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island

W Abu Dhabi Yas Island

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences

Unlimited access means exactly what it says. Children on the Kids Go Free package can visit any of the theme parks on the island, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. They can also visit these theme parks any number of times during their parents’ or accompanying adults’ stay.

Tip: Parents who hold annual passes to Yas Island theme parks would love this deal. Annual pass holders already get year-round entry to Yas theme parks. With a Kids Go Free hotel stay, their children can go for free, too, and annual pass-holder parents can accompany their children anytime they want to visit a theme park.

When staying at the following hotels, children get access to one theme park for every night booked:

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

The WB™ Abu Dhabi

A one-night stay at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island means access to one theme park. Staying two nights provides access to two theme parks, while three nights includes access to three.

Things to Do in Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Yas Island offers many exciting experiences and activities and has some of the best places to visit in Abu Dhabi.

1. Yas Marina Circuit

The home of the Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit offers a motor race experience like no other and provides other adrenaline-packed activities, such as circuit driving, drag racing, drift racing, and kart racing.

2. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is a primarily indoor theme park. It offers some of the best roller coaster rides in the region, including the fastest roller coaster in the world, Formula Rossa. If you love thrills, you’d love it here.

3. Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi

Yas Waterworld is a mega water park with slides, rides and other water experiences. Must-try attractions include the six-person tornado water coaster Dawwama, Bubbles Barrel, which releases 7,000 litres of water per second for flowboarding, and the region’s first freefall drop waterslide, Liwa Loop.

4. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

If you love film, comics and television, you’d love Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park. It offers themed rides and experiences. Explore all the lands in the park, including Bedrock (The Flintstones), Dynamite Gulch (Roadrunner), Cartoon Junction (Bugs Bunny), Gotham City (Batman), and Metropolis (Superman). In the future, it will have a Harry Potter-themed land, too.

5. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a must-visit for marine life enthusiasts. This theme park has the world’s largest aquarium, and for that alone, it is worth a visit. Of course, it offers so much more, including animal interactions, rides and other unique experiences.

6. Yas Beach

Yas Beach is a relaxing spot to swim, sunbathe or try various water activities. Incidentally, children on a Kids Go Free stay package at Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Park Inn Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Centro Yas Island Abu Dhabi, and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi get complimentary access to Yas Beach and nearby Cyan Beach.

7. Yas Links Abu Dhabi

A true links golf course, Yas Links Abu Dhabi provides world-class facilities and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

8. Etihad Arena

One of the main attractions on Yas Bay Waterfront, the vibrant hub on the southern end of Yas Island, Etihad Arena is an iconic indoor event venue with an 18,000-guest capacity. It is a leading venue for concerts, sporting events, trade shows, and other productions.

Go Free This Summer at Yas Island

Yas Island has something for everyone. Whether you’re in it for the thrills, relaxation, or entertainment, Yas Island has it all. It’s especially a must-visit destination for families in the summer with the Kids Go Free offer.