Kicksta Review: Attract Organic Followers

Having a strong presence on Instagram is important for your business, and there are many tools that can help you maximize your time on the platform. One of these is an Instagram growth service, which we’ll look at in depth in this Kicksta review. Instagram has become an incredibly popular marketing tool for businesses in many industries. As long as your ideal customers are active on the app, it’s a good decision for your brand to have an account.

Once you get on Instagram, there are plenty of things for you to think about, like creating consistent content, growing your followers and engaging with your ideal customers, just to name a few. You can create content for a variety of platforms within Instagram, like Stories, your feed, Instagram Reels and live videos.

No matter how much content you create, you need to have followers who will be able to see and engage with it. When you’re just getting started, growing your following can feel like an overwhelming, daunting task. It doesn’t have to be, though.

The most important thing is that you want to add real, organic followers to your account – not fake followers.

Organic vs. Fake Followers

What’s the difference between organic and fake followers? Organic followers are real, authentic accounts on Instagram that are made and run by real people. They follow you because they’ve seen some of your posts and are interested in the content you’re creating. Oftentimes they’re excited to see you post new content so they can interact with it and engage with you.

Fake followers are exactly the opposite. They’re often “made” by robots, and while they might leave comments or likes on your posts, they won’t be genuine. They’ll likely be a string of emojis or nonsense that no one really believes is real.

Perhaps the most important difference between them, though, is that organic followers have the chance to be converted into customers, while fake followers will simply be a number in your follower count. Since you’re using Instagram as a marketing tool, you’ll want to maximize your organic followers and use your content to help warm them up and convert them to customers.

What Is Kicksta?

Before we dive into the Kicksta review, let’s talk about what this Instagram marketing tool is.

Kicksta is an Instagram growth service that follows engagement marketing tactics to help you attract more organic followers to your account. They use Artificial Intelligence to find the ideal accounts to target, and then they leave likes (not comments or direct messages) on a few of their posts on your behalf. This lets that user know that your account exists, which will pique their interest and cause them to come check out your profile.

From there, the user will decide on their own whether or not they want to follow you.

Engagement marketing tactics say that the best way to gain followers and get engagement is by giving engagement. This can be a very time-consuming task, and at times it can send someone down a rabbit hole and off track. Instead of devoting your or your team’s precious time to liking a bunch of photos, outsource that task to a smart tool like Kicksta.

Pros And Cons Of Kicksta

As with any tool, there are both pros and cons to using Kicksta to help you grow your Instagram following.

Kicksta helps you generate organic Instagram followers. These are real users who want to follow your account and see your posts. Kicksta also takes most of the work off of your shoulders. You’ll need to deliver some target accounts so they can get started, but then you can be as hands-off as you’d like.

There are ways for you to set certain filters to better target your ideal followers, but that can be done later. Kicksta has also worked with customers in a variety of industries, so you can be confident that they can help you grow your following.

Unfortunately, Kicksta can’t guarantee you a certain number of new followers. While this might sound like a con, it’s actually not a bad thing. Instead, it reemphasizes the fact that you’ll be getting real followers. Because each user chooses whether or not to follow your account, Kicksta can’t make any guarantees. They don’t offer a free trial, but they do have a 14-day money back guarantee

Kicksta Pricing

Kicksta’s pricing strategy is very simple. They offer two plans: one is standard and one is premium. Both will help you generate quality, organic followers, have video onboarding and need you to upload targets.

The Standard Plan is $49 per user per month and includes moderate growth speed and lets you upload up to 10 targets.

The Premium Plan is $99 per user per month and includes maximum growth speed and lets you upload up to 40 targets. This plan also includes VIP email support, live chat support, advanced targeting and the ability to blacklist.

There’s also an option to request bulk pricing information, should that be necessary for your business.

How Is It Better Than Other Growth Services?

Other growth services become popular by promising a large number of followers at a small price point. The problem is, those aren’t going to be real followers. Those will be fake followers that will likely unfollow you.

At the very least they’ll probably not engage with your posts and certainly won’t eventually convert into customers.

Kicksta eliminates these concerns by using technology to find the best potential followers for your brand and inspire them to visit your page and follow you. Their proprietary filters ensure that they’re only engaging with real users, not bots or spam accounts.

They avoid spammy methods, like auto-commenting or sending direct messages, and instead target real followers to help you gain social proof.

Is Kicksta Right For Your Brand?

The decision is now up to you. Kicksta may or may not be the best choice for your business, but this Kicksta review has shown what they can do for you.

If you’re looking to grow your Instagram with real, organic followers who will hopefully become customers, then you’ve found the right Instagram growth service. Rely on the power of engagement marketing and the strength of technology with Kicksta.