Keynote Speakers Provide an Important “Fresh” Voice

When it comes to professional development events, there is always a lot of pressure to ensure the content is fresh and new. After all, your attendees are taking time out of their busy schedules to come and learn from you. One way to make sure your event provides the most value is to bring in a keynote speaker who can provide a unique perspective on the event’s general theme and motivate attendees for what else is to come.

Keynote speakers can set the tone for an event and provide attendees with a different way of looking at things. They can also offer up new methods and best practices that attendees might not be familiar with. By having a keynote speaker as part of your event, you can create a truly memorable experience for your attendees.

If you understand the value that a keynote speaker can bring to an event, you can make sure your next professional development event is one that attendees will be talking about for years to come.

How to Choose Keynote Speakers

When choosing a keynote speaker, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind:

Aligns with your event. First and foremost, you’ll want to make sure the speaker is someone who aligns with the general theme or message of your event. Your keynote speaker will be responsible for setting the tone for the event, and you’ll want to make sure that their message is in line with what you’re trying to achieve.

Is relatable for the audience. Because your keynote speaker is the key component of your event, it’s also important to ensure they are someone your attendees can relate to. They can provide a fresh perspective that attendees will be able to appreciate and apply to their own situations outside of the conference.

Additionally, having someone well-known in the industry or for your event’s theme can generate excitement among your audience. People may not normally be able to see your keynote speaker in person, so you would be providing a unique opportunity that’s only available to those who attend the event. If the speaker is someone people are excited to see, your audience might also better relate to their presentation and be more likely to get information out of it.

Can engage and audience. Finally, you’ll want the keynote speaker to be engaging and dynamic. They need to be able to hold the attention of the audience and deliver a message that is truly impactful. If the presentation is dull, you risk losing the interest of your audience for the rest of the presentation and possibly even for the remainder of the event.

How to Make the Most of Your Keynote Speaker

There are a few key things you’ll want to keep in mind to ensure your keynote speaker can have the biggest impact possible:

A spotlight moment. First, you’ll want to make sure you give them a spotlight moment. This means their presentation should be at a time when all of the attendees are fresh and ready to learn. You’ll also want to make sure their presentation is given a prime spot in the schedule so that attendees know it’s something they should be paying attention to.

A call to action. Another thing to make sure of is that the keynote speaker has a clear call to action for the attendees. This will ensure attendees can take what they’ve learned and apply it to their own lives. Having a call to action can also help the attendees remember the keynote speaker long after the event is over, as they’ll be able to look back and see what they were able to accomplish directly from the keynote.

Personal connection. Finally, your keynote speaker should have opportunities to connect with attendees on a personal level. This can be done by having them available for a meet and greet before or after their presentation. You can also have them sign copies of their book, take pictures with attendees, or give time for Q&A so that attendees can ask questions and get to know the speaker on a more personal level. It’s one thing to listen to a presentation, but it’s another thing entirely to be able to connect with the speaker on a deeper level. This is how you can create true fans of your keynote speaker who will not only listen to them at your event, but also take their message and apply it to their own lives.

Qualities That Make a Great Keynote Speaker

Certain qualities are necessary if you want to ensure your keynote speaker can have the biggest impact possible. Here are a few of the most important qualities to look for:

Great energy to capture the attention of the audience

A dynamic and engaging delivery style that helps people retain lessons learned

A credible expert in their field that will gain the trust of the audience

Someone with a unique perspective that can offer a fresh take on familiar topics

Keynote speakers can provide a much-needed fresh perspective to professional development events. Consider these tips to make the most of yours. With the right speaker, you can create an unforgettable experience for your attendees that will leave them inspired and ready to take on the world.