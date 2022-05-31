Key Features of a Great Website

Today, a website that merely functions doesn’t cut it. What business owners need are sites with beautiful designs and useful content that will keep visitors coming back.

7 Ways to Make Your Site Stand Out

Trying to bring some web traffic and business your way? Here are some tips to beat the competition:

Implement Good Design and Functionality

You want something visually appealing and professional. Don’t let clutter put your visitors off. Make sure to follow best practices. Perform an automated site check regularly to fix speed, downtime, and other issues that might crop up.

Make it Easy to Use and Navigate

Understand that a website that’s messy and disorganized doesn’t reflect well on your company. If visitors can find things easily, they’ll come back.

Optimize it for Mobile Devices

Today, more than half of all website visits occur on smartphones and tablets, so there’s no excuse for a bad user experience on mobile.

Keep Content Fresh and Interesting

Your audience is always chasing something new and exciting, so give them that. Use blogs, freebies, and promotions to whet their appetite.

Give Your Audience a Way to Get in Touch

Offer your visitors multiple ways to get in touch, whether by listing your physical address, social media handles, phone number, etc.

Tell Visitors What to Do

It’s important to tell people how to take action. Otherwise, nothing will result from their visit. Get them to share, download something, join a list, follow you, and so on.

Have Good SEO and Social Media Strategies in Place

Optimizing your site for SEO and the social web translates into more traffic. Keywords and meta tags are all there to help.

It’s Not Hard!

A great website sounds like a lot of work. Thankfully, there are tools to help you out. One way to lighten your workload is an automated site check. This way, you’ll get to focus on growth!