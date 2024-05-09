By Anna Miller

Keen has always been a go-to for folks looking to chat with expert psychic advisors. They dive deep, offering insights and advice on everything from romance to career paths.

But are the glowing testimonials for Keen legit?

Plenty of online reviews praise Keen, but we took a closer look to see if the hype holds up. Check out our Keen review–we’ve given their psychics a test, and here’s our take.

What Is Keen Psychics?

Keen Psychics is a psychic platform launched in 1999, that’s all about that personal touch, pairing you with top-notch psychics to tackle your burning questions.

With a whopping roster of over 1,700 advisors, they’ve got wisdom to share on just about anything–life, love, work, you name it. Fast forward to 2024, and Keen’s racked up more than 35 million real-deal chats between folks and their psychic gurus.

Pros

Over 1,700 psychic advisors

Well-designed and intuitive website

Offers online call and chat readings

Provides free-to-read psychic blogs

5-minute reading for $1

Boasts over 25 years of online presence

Offers free daily horoscope

Reliable iOS and Android app

Cons

Video readings unavailable

Features We Like Most About Keen Psychics

Keen Psychics stands out with its handy features that make readings both valuable and convenient. Here’s the scoop on what they offer.

Keen Has a Mobile App for On-The-Go Readings

Keen’s mobile app brings psychic guidance to your fingertips on both Android and iOS. No matter where you are, as long as you’re online, you’re set to connect with advisors.

Search Tools to Find the Right Psychic

Keen’s detailed search tools and filters make it a breeze to pinpoint your ideal psychic. Looking for top-notch tarot readings? Just pop ‘tarot’ into the search bar, and voila! Plus, you can fine-tune your search with filters like advisor type, chat options, pricing, abilities, specialties, and tools.

Large Number of Psychic Advisors Available

With a lineup of over 1,700 psychics, Keen’s got diversity in spades–each advisor brings their own flair and toolkit to the table. You’ve got a world of choices for tackling your questions.

And it’s not just about readings–many of Keen’s psychics are also gifted writers. They share their insights through free blogs, offering a glimpse into the enchanting realm of psychic wisdom.

Schedule a Reading at a Time That’s Convenient

Keen’s “Request Appointment” feature is all about fitting into your busy life. Just fill out a quick form with your ideal date and time, and you’re all set for a personalized session.

Detailed Psychic Profiles With Ratings and Reviews

Psychics on Keen are ready to roll with your schedule, but they’re also there for those last-minute life puzzles. And here’s a Keen exclusive–each psychic’s profile boasts their “Endorsed Strengths,” a snapshot of what they do best.

Keen’s staff has meticulously reviewed over 2,000 written Keen psychic reviews from previous clients. From there, they assessed the “strength” of the psychic based on 5 categories: Honesty, Accuracy, Kindness, Helpfulness, and Attention to Detail.

Keen Rewards Program

Every time you engage in a transaction on Keen, the platform rewards you with Keen Rewards that can be accumulated for various benefits. This is Keen’s way of incentivizing its loyal members.

But how exactly can you earn Keen Rewards? There are several ways to do so. For instance, you can earn rewards by availing your first reading, sharing your birthday, signing in to the app, sharing Keen psychic reviews, and connecting with new advisors.

How Much Does Keen Psychics Cost?

Joining Keen won’t cost you a dime–you only pay when you dive into a psychic reading. Rates for Keen’s psychic readings are as varied as the psychics themselves, thanks to their unique skills and know-how.

You’re looking at anywhere from $3 to $20 per minute for a session. If you’re eyeing a session with one of the platform’s top-tier psychics, it could set you back $100 to $150 an hour. But hey, Keen users say it’s worth every penny for the wisdom they bring to the table.

Remember, each call or chat with a Keen psychic tacks on a $2.99 session fee. It’s non-refundable, but it’s the secret sauce to keeping your sessions smooth, private, and top-notch.

For new Keen customers, there’s an enticing offer where you can avail of a 5-minute reading session for as low as $1.

How to Book a Reading?

This Keen review wouldn’t be complete without steps for booking a reading. So, how can you book a Keen psychic session? Follow these steps.

Create an Account : Kick things off with your Google Mail or Apple ID to get your Keen account up and running . Remember, it’s a grown-ups-only zone – you must be 18 or older.

Choose a Psychic: Once you’re in, Keen’s vast psychic network is yours to explore. Hit the “Filter & Sort” button, and you can zero in on psychics who vibe with your style in no time. Keen will line up some psychic pros for you once you’ve set your filters. Take a second to check out their profiles, and don’t skip the reviews–they’re the real deal on trustworthiness.

Schedule a Reading: Found your psychic match? Click “Arrange” to pencil in some one-on-one time. Or if they’re online right now, hit “Call” to jump straight into a reading. And here’s a bonus–you get chat transcripts from every session, so you can revisit the insights anytime.

Types of Keen Psychic Readings

Keen psychics offer various types of readings to address people’s questions. In this section, we provide an overview of Keen’s most common types of psychic readings.

Mediumship

Keen psychic mediums can tap into the spirit realm and serve as intermediaries to your departed loved ones.

Many people avail themselves of mediumship services to reconnect with their deceased loved ones and have a sense of closure and comfort.

Love and Relationship Readings

Love can bring joy and pleasure, but it can also bring uncertainty and pain. Seeking a Keen psychic reading for love can guide you to overcome struggles that keep you from a fulfilling love life.

Keen’s love readers can assist you with questions about dating, infatuation, marriage, family, breakup, or divorce.

Life Questions

Throughout history, people have sought to understand life’s meaning and purpose. If you, too, are contemplating your place in the universe, Keen psychics can open your mind and rekindle your zest for life.

Tarot Readings

This type of reading uses a 78-card deck that can be used to foretell a person’s fate. A tarot reading can also uncover an individual’s inner desires, emotions, and fears that are deeply hidden in their subconscious, helping them understand themselves better.

Intuitive and Spiritual Services

Keen’s intuitive and spiritual readers used their gift of heightened senses and extraordinary intuition to assess an individual’s emotional and spiritual well-being.

Angel Readings

Angel readers can connect with angelic and other mystical spirits to gain insights into life and spiritual wisdom. This type of reading is particularly valuable for moral guidance and spiritual nourishment.

Keen Horoscope

Keen’s horoscope readings involve psychic astrologers examining the positions of the sun, moon, and other celestial bodies to assess individuals’ attributes and forecast their future.

How to Find the Best Psychics on the Keen Website

In this section, we’ll discuss two ways to find the best Keen psychics for your questions.

Browse or Search Psychics by Category

One way to efficiently browse psychics that match your preferences is by using Keen’s categories.

To do so, simply click “Advisor” on Keen’s topside menu. Upon clicking, a drop-down menu will appear that presents all types of readings Keen offers. Click the reading category you want, and then select your preferred advisor.

You can read their psychic reading guide to learn more about Keen psychic reading offers.

Use the “Best Match” Tool to Connect With Top-Rated Psychics

Another way to find the perfect psychic for your questions is the “Best Match” tool. This tool will ask you four questions to determine the best Keen psychics for your specific needs:

After responding to the questions, the site will automatically search through its roster of over 1,700 psychic readers to suggest the best advisors that fit your preferences. You can further sort the recommended Keen psychics based on availability (chat, call, or other options).

Alternatives to Keen

If you feel like Keen is not for you, don’t fret. It’s not the only provider of top-notch psychic readings. Here are some top alternatives to Keen with some of the best psychics online.

1. Purple Garden – Best Keen Alternative Overall

Reviews of Purple Garden confirm it has reliably served up accurate psychic readings online for over 10 years. Boasting a roster of over 1,000 psychics, the platform covers all bases—life, destiny, love, work, and relationships, just to name a few.

When you sign up for an account, you’re looking at prices starting from only $0.99 a minute, plus a nifty $10 bonus credit to get things rolling.

So, if you’re dipping your toes into the psychic pool, Purple Garden’s got your back.

2. Kasamba – Best Keen Alternative for Love Readings

Kasamba’s love gurus are ready to guide you through romance’s rollercoaster. With a track record of over 20 years, Kasamba doesn’t just stop at love advice; it’s your one-stop-shop for tarot, fortune telling, dream analysis, astrology—you name it.

And for the psychic-curious, Kasamba welcomes you with a free 3-minute reading. Stick around, and your next session is half-off. That’s a deal that’s hard to beat for anyone seeking answers in the stars.

3. California Psychics – Best for Affordable Readings

If you’re strapped for cash but still need accurate guidance, California Psychics is the best Keen alternative, offering readings for as low as $1 per minute.

Additionally, like Keen, the site has a rewards program known as the Karma Rewards program that gives you points every time you make purchases on the platform. You can use these points to get readings and other freebies on California Psychics.

The site also employs a rigorous screening process for all its psychics. Therefore, you can rest assured you’re getting accurate guidance.

Keen Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions regarding Keen psychics.

Is There a Keen.com App?

Yes, Keen’s got an app for both Android and iOS. It’s a freebie, won’t hog your phone’s memory, and it’s sitting pretty with a 4.7-star rating on PlayStore. The app’s great for chat and call readings, and you can opt-in for alerts on incoming sessions. Plus, you can check out psychic profiles right in the app.

How Is Keen Different From Other Psychic Sites?

Keen’s mobile app is a game-changer, making it super easy to get a reading without the desktop fuss. And their “Best Match” tool? It’s like a psychic matchmaker, hooking you up with the perfect advisor after just four questions.

Keen’s psychics don’t just read; they write, too, dishing out articles that demystify the psychic scene.

Is the Keen Psychic Customer Service Helpful?

Absolutely! Keen’s customer service is on the ball 24/7. Hit a snag? They’ve got your back with a satisfaction guarantee that offers rewards or refunds if things don’t pan out with a reading. You can claim up to $25 for future sessions once a month, as long as it’s within 3 days of the chat. Just remember, the guarantee doesn’t cover intro deals or promotional funds.

Are Keen Psychics Accurate?

The word on the street is yes, Keen’s psychics are on point. Clients rave about their spot-on advice, served with a side of kindness.

Remember, psychics aren’t fortune-telling machines, but Keen’s crew aims to give you the best guidance they can. Before you book, do your homework–read those reviews, not just the stars, and trust your instincts.

What Payment Methods Does Keen Accept?

Keen offers hassle-free payment options for its members. As of this writing, you can use:

PayPal

MasterCard

Visa

American Express

Discover

Prepaid debit or Gift-cards

Note that you must use your personal account for every transaction you make on Keen. Using corporate, commercial, or business accounts is strictly prohibited for Keen-related payments.

Can I Get a Keen Refund?

Yes, you can request a refund from Keen by contacting their customer service. Keen can refund up to the available balance in your account.

It’s important to note that account validation is required for refund requests, so be prepared to provide your Keen username and password.

Once Keen processes your refund request, you can expect to receive the refunded amount within 5 to 7 business days. You will also receive a receipt confirming the completion of the refund.

Keen Review – The Verdict

Keen stands out in the online psychic industry, and now you know the reasons. The platform’s top-tier psychic advisors, a variety of psychic readings, a user-friendly app, and a solid two-decade online presence have given Keen an unmatched reputation.

Keen’s psychics come prepared to shed light on your life’s challenges and obstacles with their enlightening wisdom. Moreover, the platform is wallet-friendly, with readings starting at just $1 per minute.

So, what’s the final word on Keen psychics—legit or not? Our verdict is clear: they’re 100% legit and worth your time.

Anna Miller is a prominent figure in the psychic world and has written over 300 articles on all things spiritual, otherworldly, and beyond our five senses. She has written in-depth profiles on Professional Clairvoyants, Mediums, and other gifted individuals.

