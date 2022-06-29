Kane Brown VIP Tickets & Meet And Greet

Kane Allen Brown (born October 21, 1993) is a vocalist from the United States. Brown was initially brought to the public’s attention through social media. In June 2015, he released his first EP, Closer, and in October 2015, he released a new single, “Used to Love You Sober.” The song was included on Brown’s EP Chapter 1, released in March 2016, after he signed with RCA Nashville in early 2016. On December 2, 2016, he released his first full-length album, Kane Brown, which was self-titled. Brown became the first artist to have a simultaneous number one on all five major Billboard country charts in October 2017, thanks to the tune “What Ifs.” Brown’s second album, Experiment, was released in November 2018 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. You wouldn’t want to miss live concerts by artists like Kane Brown, and you can always take it up a notch by purchasing Kane Brown VIP tickets. You have many options when it comes to the Kane Brown ticket package.

Kane Brown started posting videos of him singing covers of songs by Brantley Gilbert, Billy Currington, Alan Jackson, and other artists on social media in 2014. On Facebook, he gained a following for his amateur videos. His cover of Lee Brice's "I Don't Dance" was one of his first viral videos. His cover of George Strait's "Check Yes or No," which was released on September 30, 2015, went viral and had over seven million views. His Facebook following swiftly grew to over a million, resulting in a teaser video for his single "Used to Love You Sober," achieving one million views in less than three hours after its release on October 8, 2015, and then more than 11 million views in less than two weeks.

Brown grew up listening to country music, but in middle school, he became interested in R&B. He began to sing country music after winning a school talent event in 11th grade with a rendition of Chris Young's "Gettin' You Home." After his school buddy Lauren Alaina's breakthrough on American Idol, he auditioned for both American Idol and The X Factor. In 2013, he was chosen for The X Factor after an audition, but he departed when the show's producers wanted him to join a boy artist. He then uploaded his cover versions of popular songs to the internet.

