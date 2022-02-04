Reviewed by mailbride.net

Eastern European girls are among the most desired partners. But with a variety of online dating services, it’s hard to choose a suitable one. Have you considered joining JollyRomance? Read our comprehensive JollyRomance review to get the real tea about the popular dating site.

JollyRomance overview

186K monthly visits

Most popular in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand

45%/55% men to women ratio

9.7 stars and 8.3 stars on top JollyRomance reviews

JollyRomance is a mono-national dating site that offers single men from all over the world to interact with women from Eastern Europe. Singles who visit site are offered to meet women from Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, and other Slavic countries. There is no exact number of how many members are registered, as the site doesn’t disclose such information, but monthly visits show that users like it. There is a variety of free and pay-to-use communication tools for exiting long-distance romance.

JollyRomance dating site is best for

Western men who adore Slavic beauty

Guys who seek long-distance relationships

Men who had no luck dating online

The website is not the best option for

Men who seek girls for hookups

Western guys who want to buy mail order brides

How to Use JollyRomance dating site

As the majority of dating services, JollyRomance requires you to sign-up before you can see the database and explore any services and prices on-site. Let’s dive into the peculiarities of the registration process to give you a sneak peek.

Sign up process

JollyRomance free registration is easy to follow as the website guides you every step of the way. To become a member, visit site and fill in the form placed on the right side of the main page. You’ll need to enter some basic info like gender, name, and age. Also, you’ll need to add an email address and password.

After that, all members are redirected to the questionnaire part of the JollyRomance site. To register you need to get through all of the questions but all of the fields are optional. However, if you want to create a popular JollyRomance account, take some time to answer the questions to attract more singles to your 100% filled profile.

JollyRomance registration: Part 1

The first part of the questionnaire on the JollyRomance website asks more about you, your intentions, and your lifestyle. You are going to be suggested questions like:

Have you ever met people online before?

What is your goal on the website?

What is your marital status?

Do you speak other languages?

Also, the dating service asks you to describe yourself, tell if you are an early bird or a night owl, and ask more questions about you and your hobbies to give a better understanding of potential dates. And members also have a place to write a few lines about themselves that will appear in the bio section of your profile.

JollyRomance registration: Part 2

The second part of the questionnaire is all about your preferences in women. During this part, you’ll be asked questions about preferable age, personality type, beauty, and others. Don’t skip this part if you want to find an ideal partner.

JollyRomance registration: Part 3

The third and the last part of the registration process starts with getting acquainted with membership rules and policies. You can learn about the women’s profile verification procedure, the peculiarities of all the services, and more about how the website works.

Also, you will be offered to add a photo, but the step is optional. You can skip it and add it to the website later on. You can be sure that your account safe, and no personal information will be used elsewhere. Jolly Romance has strict privacy policies. Visit the site to read them.

The sign-up process might seem long, but it actually takes under 10 minutes. And after completing the absolutely free registration, members can access the full database, basic and special features.

Note that if you have any problems with registration you can contact the customer support team 24/7.

Looking for a Partner on JollyRomance

Once you enter JollyRomance, you will see the 4 ways to find beautiful girls on the JollyRomance dating site:

Use a search tool. The tool consists of two options: basic search and extended search. It has different filters to tailor a big database of beautiful Eastern European singles.

Scroll Newsfeed. It’s such a great feature that works like on-site social media. Newsfeed allows you to follow ladies you like and look through their real-life posts.

Use the ‘People’ feature. The site offers an interactive matching game that can help you fall in love from first sight. You’ll be offered many photos, and you can either like or skip on a girl.

Wait for a Slavic woman to approach you first. Not the fastest option, but some Slavic ladies may approach you first if they stumble upon your profile. However, the peculiarity of Eastern European singles on the dating sites is that they usually wait for a guy to reach out first.

If you decide on an active way to meet the lady of your dreams, you’ll need to start communication. There are plenty of ways to approach girls. You can use chat, the ‘Let’s talk’ feature, or mail.

Start a conversation with a beautiful girl on JollyRomance

There is no ideal strategy on where to start, but during our JollyRomance review, we started with regular messaging and got replies quite quickly. Also, if you are shy, you can try a great feature ‘Let’s talk’ to give you pre-made ideas of messages. However, the majority of communication tools are paid and you need to buy credits to get access to them.

How much does JollyRomance online dating cost?

The website runs on a credit system. JollyRomance credits work the same for everyone. Members are offered different types of credit packages that they can use on paid features. The current pricing is as follows:

$2.99—20 credits (1st payment)

$9.99—20 credits (for the 2nd and next payments)

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

JollyRomance has secured payment gateways, which makes adding credit card details safe. The pricing for the credits is similar to the other dating sites in the niche.

Paid features on JollyRomance dating site

Getting messaging free is not possible on the JollyRomance site. That’s what you need credits for. After searching for potentially suitable girls you can proceed with approaching via:

Messages. You can start an instant chat with one of the Slavic ladies from any point of the world. Just find a ‘Chat Now’ button when you use Search, or visit the girl’s profile. The service costs 2 credits/min.

Mail. Users can write the first love letter just for 10 credits. The service works great and you can attach photos in-mail for free.

‘Let’s talk’ feature. Using this feature you pay the same as if you’d use messages, but you have pre-written templates.

Send presents. An interesting way of establishing romantic contact is real surprise deliveries. You can surprise your date with some flowers. The cost depends on the item but on average they are in the 500-3,000 credit range.

Set up a date. When you feel you can stop searching, you can arrange a real date. For the request, you’ll need to pay 625 credits.

The cost of communication is average and reasonable for the quality of the services provided. The great thing is that users know what are the conditions of each service and the price of each service before using it. The information is not hidden and is very easy to access, which indicates a clear policy of Jolly Romance.

Free features on JollyRomance

The JollyRomance site has an impressive number of free features, which is quite rare for websites in the niche. The offered services are enough to find a woman you like. Here are the features that you can use for free on the site:

Sign up

Browsing profiles

Watching public photos

Using search tool

Make changes to your account

Using ‘People’ and ‘Newsfeed’

Requesting contacts (after spending 3,000 credits)

If you have doubts about JollyRomance visit site and see the quality for yourself.

Alternative dating websites to JollyRomance

If you want to explore the world of singles, here are some other options of the dating sites:

BravoDate. A great alternative for JollyRomance.com. The site has interactive matching, easy search and you can meet stunning ladies from Russia and Ukraine of any age. The cost of services starts at $0.14 per credit. TheLuckyDate. The site is most popular in the United States. It has vast membership, effective search, and many interactive features. UkraineBride4you. The website also works in the Eastern European niche. UkraineBride4you has a big database and multiple communication features. The cost of credits starts at $3.99 for 2 credits. AmourFactory. Popular dating service with over 240K monthly visits. Standard membership is free and costs for pay-to-use features are reasonable. Members can send messages, emails, deliveries, and more.

All of the alternatives are good, but visit site to see if it has what you are looking for. Note that choosing a dating website is very important. Your positive experience depends on it. This is why never create an account on a site that you know nothing about. Read reviews and explore what the website offers. Also, always be cautious and never send money to strangers, even if they tell you a tearful life story.

Conclusion: Is JollyRomance worth it?

After reviewing RollyRomance we are sure that the website can work for the majority of active users. The minimalistic design and user-friendly interface make the experience on-site very positive. All important services are high-quality, prices are reasonable so you don’t need to pay a fortune to meet hot Slavic women. Visit site to start your love story today.

FAQ Section

Is JollyRomance legit?

This dating site is a specialized platform for international relationships. It has thousands of users, real active members, and multiple communication features. So, is JollyRomance legit? Definitely yes!

Is JollyRomance safe?

JollyRomance cares about the privacy and safety of its users, that’s why the site has strict member guidelines and policies. Also, any registered member can block or report suspicious accounts.

How does JollyRomance work?

To use JollyRomance you need to create an account. It’s free and takes only a few minutes. After that, you can start searching for your perfect date from Eastern Europe. There are plenty of communication services and features to make online dating exciting.

How to delete JollyRomance account?

You can deactivate your JollyRomance account at any time in Profile Settings. There is a ‘Deactivate account’ button—click on in, reenter your password and it will be deleted.

How to get free credit for JollyRomance?

You can get 20 free welcome credits after successful registration. Also, you can get extra 10 credits for confirming your mail.