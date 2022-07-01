Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr, best known by his stage name Jo Koy, is a 50-year-old stand-up comic hailing from Tacoma, Washington. Today, he is one of the most celebrated comedians known for exuding relatable jokes that help him sell out shows everywhere he performs. If you’re planning to see Jo Koy perform on stage, don’t delay getting your Jo Koy comedy tickets.

How To Buy Jo Koy Comedy Tickets

Buy them here > Jo Koy comedy tickets

The Filipino-American comic started his career at a Las Vegas comedy club in 1994. His observational style and talent to execute it in hysterical ways took him from open mics to getting a regular spot on the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino’s Catch a Rising Star show. Later, he booked the Huntridge Theater and started selling his tickets door to door. Koy has had a humble beginning, and we can proudly say that his hard work and determination got him to where he is now- one of the best performers in the comic scene.

Jo Koy has appeared on several TV programs, including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Celebrity Page TV, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He has two DVDs- Jo Koy- Lights Out and Jo Koy- Don’t Make Him Angry. Koy is also known for appearing in more than one hundred episodes of the late-night show Chelsea Lately. Besides that, he has many Netflix and Comedy Central specials.

If you want to see the hilarious comic make jokes that you can relate with, you should hunt for the Jo Koy comedy tickets now. As you might know by now, his shows do not take time to sell out, no matter the venue size. Koy is touring across the US, performing soon in several cities. So we’re sure there will be an event near you that you can attend. As long as you have a pair of Jo Koy comedy tickets secured, you can look forward to one of the most hilarious shows you’ve ever been to!

Where to buy Jo Koy Comedy Tickets?

Gone are the days when you had to stand for hours outside the box office or even camp just to get a pair of tickets to the shows. With the availability of online ticketing platforms, fans can now comfortably and conveniently purchase their tickets from home through a smartphone or computer. So where can you purchase the tickets? You can head to the artist’s official website or check out the venue’s website if you know where he is performing. Another option is to look for a reliable secondary marketplace where you can find any type of ticket you need. We recommend comparing the tickets between such websites to catch the best prices for the exact tickets.

When to buy Jo Koy Comedy Tickets?

If you wish to book your tickets in advance, you can participate in a presale. Fans require a code to access a presale which they can get by signing in as a fan club member, subscribing to specific newsletters, or becoming customers of companies like O2 and Amex. You can also purchase your tickets during a general sale like most fans do, but try to get to the sale early if you want to score the Jo Koy comedy tickets at the best prices.In case you miss out on the general sale, you can still hope to score some tickets at the last minute or just before the day of the show. Depending on the demand, the ticket prices can hike or reduce during such events.

Where is Jo Koy Performing?

You can see upcoming Jo Koy shows happening in venues such as Bass Comedy Hall- Austin, TX; The Forum- Los Angeles, Inglewood, CA; UBS Arena- Elmont, NY; Gillioz Theater- Springfield, MO; Coronado Performing Arts Center- Rockford, IL; and Altria Theater- Richmond, VA. Take a look at the artist’s entire schedule to find all dates for his shows. You can book your tickets for shows that are happening near you or plan for a weekend out of your city to watch the shows elsewhere!

How much are Jo Koy Comedy Tickets?

The type of seat you want to book will be one of the main deciding factors for the ticket prices. While you can buy cheap tickets for a low price of around $25, the most expensive ones that come with several amenities and services cost up to $2000. The venue capacity, ticket availability and demand, city, day of the week, and supporting acts are factors that affect the price of Jo Koy comedy tickets. You can go to the comic’s official website or check the secondary ticket marketplace to find the latest prices of the tickets you wish to purchase. You might find better deals if you start looking early.