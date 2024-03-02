Is TopStep Legit? A Look At Their Track Record

Embarking on a day trading journey and looking for the right platform to partner with? You might be wondering, “Is TopStep legit?” TopStepTrader has been used by futures traders since its inception in 2012, aiming to guide newcomers and seasoned traders alike in the volatile world of day trading.

TopStep has become a benchmark, inspiring a wave of similar platforms. But what sets it apart in the crowded market of prop trading? Read on to discover whether TopStepTrader holds up to its reputation and promises.

Is TopStep Legit?

Before we go any further let’s clear the air, TopStep is a legit proprietary trading firm. They have been in business since 2012 and have an excellent score on Trustpilot of 4.6/5 from over 2,500 reviewers. TopStep’s staying power, combined with thousands of positive reviews, are proof that TopStep is legit.

TopStep Features

It all starts with a commitment to discipline and the willingness to learn, crucial elements for anyone looking to succeed in the fast-paced trading environment. The journey begins with a risk-free 14-day trial offering a $150,000 simulated account, providing a perfect arena to polish your trading strategies without any financial risk.

Subscribing to the program involves a monthly fee starting at $150, marking the beginning of a rigorous yet rewarding path. Make sure to check out the TopStepTrader coupons for varying, periodic discounts. Traders are challenged to showcase their skills over a series of trading days, adhering to strict guidelines that mirror the real-world trading landscape.

The TopStep Trading Combine is designed to ensure traders not only reach profit targets but also manage risks wisely, mirroring the responsibilities of a professional trader.

Advancing through the program requires adherence to the TopStep Trading Combine’s well-defined rules: maintaining a balance between achieving profit targets and adhering to loss limits. The initial phase demands trading discipline over at least five days, setting the stage for the subsequent, more challenging part of the journey.

The second phase amplifies the challenge as traders must navigate another ten days of trading, all while steering clear of the Maximum Loss Limit, a non-negotiable rule in the TopStep Trading Combine.

Success here opens the doors to a funded account, where traders can begin earning real money. The initial earnings are entirely theirs up to $5,000, after which profits are shared with a generous 90/10 split.

Yet, the path doesn’t end with obtaining a funded account; maintaining it requires continuous adherence to the trading parameters set out by the TopStep Trading Combine. This structured environment doesn’t just aim to find profitable traders but also to cultivate a mindset geared towards thoughtful, disciplined trading.

TopStep’s Trading Combine proves that while demanding, the rewards for disciplined and educated trading are within reach. It’s a testament to the platform’s commitment to developing skilled traders who can navigate the complexities of the market with confidence and caution.

TopStep Pricing

TopStep’s Trading Combine comes in three different levels, each with its own monthly price: you can start with a $50k simulated account for $165 a month, step up to a $100k account for $325, or go big with a $150k account for $375. These subscription fees will continue each month until you decide to stop or you achieve funded status.

If you ever find yourself needing a do-over, maybe you strayed from the Trading Combine rules, TopStep allows you to reset your account. The cost to reset varies by account size: it’s $49 for the $50k account, $99 for the $100k account, and $149 for the $150k account. This reset feature gives you the chance to wipe the slate clean and start the challenge again with a fresh account balance.

There are often TopStep promo codes that you can take advantage of in order to receive reduced subscription fees.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you’re embarking on a journey into the world of day trading, TopStep presents a solid, legitimate platform that has stood the test of time since its inception in 2012. With its impressive track record and high scores from thousands of users, concerns like “is TopStep a scam” can be confidently put to rest. This platform is built on a foundation of discipline and learning, offering a structured path from a risk-free trial to potentially earning real money in a funded account.

The TopStep Trading Combine is designed to challenge and hone your trading skills, ensuring you’re not just profitable but also well-versed in risk management. The phased approach of the program helps inculcate the discipline and strategy needed to succeed in the volatile trading market.

TopStep’s transparent pricing and the ability to reset your account allow for flexibility and continuous learning. Whether you’re starting with a $50k account or aiming higher with a $150k one, TopStep supports your growth with clear rules and objectives. And with the possibility of promotional codes, the journey to becoming a professional trader can be even more accessible.

Embarking on this path with TopStep could be the beginning of a rewarding trading career, marked by disciplined strategy and thoughtful risk management. If you’re ready to take your day trading to the next level, Click Here to start your journey with TopStep.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



