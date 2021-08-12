By Makkie Maclang

The BSV network was recently victimized by a series of block reorganization attacks on June 24, and then again on July 1, 6 and 9 by a malicious attacker going by the handle “Zulupool.” The attacks then were most probably intended to mask the double spending of BSV coins; however, the attempted attacks were unsuccessful as no coins were stolen or double spent.

Just less than a month after these BSV attacks, is the BSV network under attack once again? The answer is yes, it is. But it is not that simple. The current BSV attacks are using block reorganization, which is a natural occurrence on the blockchain when used to align participants and nodes on the network, to double spend BSV coins.

Block reorganization becomes malicious in nature when used for fraudulent activities such as double spending. And like the first series of malicious attacks, it appears that the same attacker is behind it. Yet again, the BSV network is successfully fighting these attacks and no BSV coins have been double spent.

1. There are no alternatives to BSV. 2. Malicious reorgs are temporary and affect neither payments nor data stored on-chain by businesses. 3. These attacks don’t achieve anything, are easy to handle, and will soon be ignored because they pose no threat whatsoever. https://t.co/P1d0ua5xTH — Yevgeny Devine 🇷🇺 (@yevgenydevine) August 3, 2021

According to an update released by Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organization advancing the enterprise adoption of the BSV blockchain, on August 5, 9:30am (GMT +1), all three fraudulent chains have been successfully repelled.

Attack 1

Chain: 000000000000000003b67aec95e9b5da897eb5ebf3227d5a6a67835104367840

Height: 698642

Timestamp: 1627922346

Attack 2

Chain: 0000000000000000093f564e9849e80b7d043ebf72a75b57b849fad3d23d27d7

Height: 698737

Timestamp: 1628002897

Attack 3

Chain: 0000000000000000085e09942ff3af4282d90ec5d2f566294b2a0e0f6c246501

Height: 698815

Timestamp: 1628049139

Bitcoin Association and the BSV Infrastructure Team are advising node operators to thwart these malicious attacks and prevent double spending by running the following commands to invalidate or lock out the fraudulent chains and return to following the honest chain:

bitcoin-cli invalidateblock 000000000000000003B67AEC95E9B5DA897EB5EBF3227D5A6A67835104367840

bitcoin-cli invalidateblock 0000000000000000093f564e9849e80b7d043ebf72a75b57b849fad3d23d27d7

bitcoin-cli invalidateblock 0000000000000000085e09942ff3af4282d90ec5d2f566294b2a0e0f6c246501

“Bitcoin Association and the Bitcoin SV Infrastructure Team continue to monitor the situation around the clock; however, it remains critically important that infrastructure providers and ecosystem partners continue to invalidate illegal forked chains to protect the network and its users. We believe that exchanges should implement these measures as best practice whenever fraudulent chains with attempted double-spend transactions are detected; these actions are illegal on any blockchain and with any digital currency, not just on BSV,” the Association stated.

So, yes, while the BSV network is currently under attack once again, it has once again shown that BSV will not back down from any kind of attack and continue to persevere in protecting the network and its users against fraudulent activities. To reiterate, no BSV has been double spent during these attacks—before and now.

After every battle that we survive, we learn valuable lessons that we add to our arsenal. We will rise; battle-hardened; ready to take on the global economy in ways which no other network can because they HAVE NOT TRIED. BSV is the only network learning how to win under pressure — Kurt Wuckert Jr 🦧🏴‍☠️ (@kurtwuckertjr) August 3, 2021

Amidst negative comments about the attacks, BSV supporters rally behind what they consider to be the technically superior network that has the ability to continuously scale and increase its throughput. It seems that the attacker has failed yet again in their attempt to discredit the BSV network. Attacks may continue, but if the network survives them every time, then they just serve to confirm the stability, resilience and technical power of the BSV network.

“After every battle that we survive, we learn valuable lessons that we add to our arsenal. We will rise; battle-hardened; ready to take on the global economy in ways which no other network can because they HAVE NOT TRIED. BSV is the only network learning how to win under pressure,” Kurt Wuckert Jr., CoinGeek’s chief Bitcoin historian and fearless BSV advocate, said in a Tweet.