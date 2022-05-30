Is Nuclear Energy Able to Ensure Zero Emissions?

Nowadays, “clean energy” means different things for different people. The only thing they think about concerning clean energy is wind turbines or solar panels for most people. Nuclear energy is similar to kasyno online pl, which comes with benefits but can negatively affect the environment.

Only a few can consider nuclear energy to be clean energy. While being left out during most discussions, nuclear energy is the second-largest source of low-carbon electricity throughout the world. It is only behind hydropower. If it is your first time hearing that nuclear energy is clean energy, let us clear your doubt with some facts.

Nuclear energy safeguards air quality

Undoubtedly, nuclear energy is zero-emission energy that produces power through fission. Fission involves the process of splitting uranium atoms to generate energy. The heat produced through fission creates steam during this process, which spins a turbine to generate a power supply without emitting any harmful byproducts.

Recent statistics from the Nuclear Energy Institute indicate that the US avoided over 500 million metric tons of CO2 emission in 2019. Remarkably, this is similar to taking 100 million cars driving on the road. Therefore, nuclear energy removes harmful air pollutants and keeps the air clean. This helps remove pollutants that contribute to lung cancer, smog, acid rain, and cardiovascular diseases.

The land footprint for nuclear energy is small

Notwithstanding generating a large amount of carbon-free power, it produces more electricity on land than other clean energy sources. For instance, a 1000 megawatt nuclear facility requires not more than 1.5 square miles to function. However, that is different for wind farms as it would require more than 360 times the land used for a nuclear facility to generate the same electricity. Putting these into perspective, you will need over 3 million solar panels to produce the same amount of power.

Nuclear energy generates less waste

Interestingly, since nuclear energy uses less land space, it generates less waste than other energy sources. It can ensure zero emissions since nuclear fuel is highly dense. Nuclear energy is estimated to be one million times greater than other traditional energy sources.

Due to this, the amount of nuclear fuel used is not something to think about. Interestingly, all of the nuclear fuel generated and used by the United States within the last 50 years can fit a football field. Furthermore, the waste generated can be recycled and reprocessed, even though the United States doesn’t do that.

Is Nuclear energy able to ensure zero-emission?

While many people are divided regarding this, it is critical to note that nuclear energy is also responsible for generating greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, in this aspect, one can conclude that nuclear energy cannot be a zero-emission energy source. In reality, no energy source is free of emission.

Regarding nuclear energy, uranium extraction, processing, and transportation produce emissions. In addition, the complicated and long process of these nuclear plants releases carbon monoxides, which affects both human and the environment in general.