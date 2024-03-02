Is Maverick Trading Legit And Can It Propel Your Trading Career? 

In the crowded proprietary trading firm space, it is difficult to tell the real from the fake.The sector is full of complex rules and mixed opinions, making the decision process for finding a suitable firm quite challenging.

Maverick Trading is a significant player in the competitive prop trading landscape. Established in 1997, Maverick Trading positions itself as a private equity trading firm that specializes in recruiting and mentoring novice traders.

The firm’s mission is to navigate these individuals towards success by providing them with proprietary trading strategies and techniques. This guidance aims to help traders realize profits while safeguarding their investments.

So, the question arises: is Maverick Trading legit? Dive into my review of Maverick Trading to discover whether this firm might fulfill your trading and financial goals.

Is Maverick Trading Legit?

Maverick Trading has made its mark as a legitimate operation, especially known for its focus on stocks and options. They also offer a forex program, through Maverick FX, opening up additional avenues for making money. It’s more than just a place to trade; it’s a platform where traders can sharpen their skills and gain access to more substantial funds.

But don’t just take my word for it. Consider the facts: Maverick Trading has been successfully running for over 20 years and boasts an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. These credentials speak volumes about its credibility and reliability in the trading world.

Maverick Trading Benefits

Now that it is clear that Maverick Trading is legit, let’s get into the benefits. Here are the positive attributes Maverick Trading brings:

Free Training Base: Maverick Trading provides clients with complimentary access to an extensive educational resource, suitable for both novice and seasoned traders.

Company Capital Trading: Allows traders to operate with the firm’s funds, eliminating the need for personal investment and reducing financial risk.

Support Accessibility: Offers various convenient methods for contacting support, ensuring traders have assistance whenever needed.

Flexible Trading Schedules: Accommodates both full-time and part-time traders, providing flexibility to fit trading into various lifestyles.

Risk-Free Strategy Testing: Allows for the testing of trading strategies without financial risks, encouraging experimentation and learning.

Trading Simulator and Journal Tools: Provides access to a flexible simulator and journaling tools to track and analyze trades effectively.

Dedicated Risk Managers: Employs risk managers to help traders avoid impulsive decisions and maintain disciplined trading habits.

Approachable Staff: The team is known for being supportive and friendly, creating a welcoming environment for all traders.

Established Track Record: Boasts more than two decades of experience, providing a stable and reliable platform for traders.

Trade-Friendly Interface: Offers an interface and courses designed for both remote and part-time traders, ensuring ease of use and accessibility.

Maverick Trading Drawbacks

Although Maverick Trading is a legit prop trading platform, there are some potential weaknesses. Here are the main drawbacks I have uncovered with Maverick Trading:

High Program Fees: The fees for Maverick Trading’s program can be quite high, potentially making it less accessible for individuals on a tighter budget.

Time-Consuming Entry Process: The process to get into Maverick Trading is lengthy and may deter those looking for a quicker start.

Selective Acceptance Rate: With only 3%-4% of applicants being accepted, the program is highly selective, limiting opportunities for many interested traders.

Limited Trading Term Information Pre-Interview: Details on trading terms are only disclosed to clients who have successfully passed the interview stage, leaving applicants uninformed beforehand.

Initial Risk Deposit: New traders are required to start with a $5,000 risk deposit, a substantial barrier for those new to trading or with limited initial funds.

Maverick Trading Pricing

Maverick Trading offers a structured pricing model for those interested in joining their program. Initially, there is a one-off lifetime membership fee of $7,000. In addition to this, traders are required to provide $5,000 as risk capital.

On top of these initial costs, there is a recurring base fee of $199 per month. Regarding earnings, Maverick Trading provides a profit split to its traders, which ranges between 70% and 80%, allowing traders to retain a significant portion of their trading profits.

Conclusion

Established in 1997 and holding an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, Maverick Trading has proven itself as a legitimate platform. Maverick Trading certainly isn’t a scam. If you’re considering a prop trading firm that provides substantial support, resources, and a proven track record, Maverick Trading might be the right choice for you. With its array of benefits aimed at fostering successful trading careers, it’s certainly worth a closer look.

