Is It Better to Have a Mobile Platform Developed for iOS or Android?

The fact that it is estimated more than 80% of internet users are using their smartphones to access content and applications is all the information you need to know how important it is to focus on mobile app development.

As all of the best mobile development companies will tell you, both Android and iOS have unique and powerful development options to choose from. The question that needs answering is whether it is better to focus on iOS or Android when developing a mobile platform?

Here is a look at some of the primary pros and cons relating to each platform to help you decide.

What Android has to offer

One of the fundamental advantages that Android offers over iOS is that it tends to be more flexible than its rival when it comes to things like hardware compatibility and ease of development.

It relies on Java, which is a versatile programming language that is supported by the main operating systems, namely, Linux, Mac OS, and Windows.

Another key point to consider about Android is that it has development potential that extends beyond simple app functionality. If you are looking for an app that can be easily integrated into other platforms such as Wear OS and Daydream, as well as smartwatches, and TVs, Android has got most of those bases covered.

Some of the downsides attached to Android development

The fact that you can develop for multiple Android platforms at the same time is a positive point, overall, but it does tend to mean that testing becomes more complex than ideal.

It can often be the case that even when you have developed a simple Android app there is a need to deliver fixes on a frequent basis in order to keep everything running smoothly.

There are also potential security issues attached to Android. This is mainly because it is an open-source platform. That makes it more vulnerable to cybersecurity breaches compared to its iOS counterpart.

Why choose iOS?

So what does iOS offer as a viable alternative to Android?

Probably, one of the biggest advantages attached to iOS is that it is a platform that is renowned for delivering fast and reliable performance. The platform is easy to use and rarely has as many bug issues to fix when the app is in the final stages of the build, compared to Android.

Some iOS downsides to consider

The development environment requirements for an iOS app tend to be far more rigid in comparison to Android.

You will often discover that The Apple Store places more demands on what it expects from your app compared to Google Play. If your app doesn’t tick all of the right boxes it has a higher chance of rejection compared to Google Play.

You will also discover that iOS is a platform that is less customizable than its rival.

When it comes to deciding which platform to focus on when developing your app, it would be a good idea to get professional guidance from your chosen web developer. Aspects such as where your target audience resides, are key points that may sway your decision either way.