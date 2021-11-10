Is It a Good Idea to Start a Local Dating Business in Melbourne?

The capital city of Victoria State, Melbourne is not only the second-most populous city in Australia, but all of Oceania (covering 2.5 million square kilometers!) An important financial center, this vibrant metropolis also hosts the largest sports venue south of the equator (Melbourne Cricket Ground), as well as numerous cultural and retail outlets. There is also a sizeable community of singles, both local and visitors, meaning this would be fertile ground for anyone considering launching a dating business in Melbourne. Let’s examine what would be involved in setting up a matching service.

Check out the competition

Online dating is hugely popular in Melbourne, which is a double-edged sword where any budding entrepreneur is concerned. On one hand, this means there is a captive audience who will be eager to explore digital matchmaking. On the other hand, this is already a competitive marketplace. If you want your dating business to have the best chance of success, you’ll need to find a niche you can make your own. If you decide to focus on hookup niche,

a good place to commence your market research would be to consult a review platform for Melbourne hookups. This is where you can get an overview of those sites and apps that are already catering to singles in this neck of the woods. Analyzing this information will point you towards any possible gaps that you could exploit.

Good topic ideas

Melbourne has been a tourist magnet for decades. You could set up a dating site using this aspect as an incentive for locals and tourists alike – introducing a Melbourne matchmaking site for newcomers. Write features on the many destinations that attract attention, from the World Heritage-listed Royal Exhibition Building to the multiple sporting venues. Eye-catching content will entice people to browse to your web pages to see what you have to offer. Once you’ve hooked them in, you can design snazzy links that will direct them to your matchmaking platform!

Success stories

Newcomers will be intrigued if you place personal stories in a prominent position on your home page. Upload high-definition photos to go with these details, and make sure there are no distractions in the background. In the initial stages of launching your dating platform for Melbourne, you could be forgiven for choosing the most attractive images of singles to incorporate in this section.

Will this site make money?

One of the key considerations any dating entrepreneur has to make is how to monetize their venture. There is a massive demand for this type of service, but again, you’ll have to give a strong impression that what you are going to be offering will be different to your competitors. Especially if you are intending to charge customers for accessing advanced features.

When putting your site together, you can go down two routes, expensive or economical. At face value, it might appear as if it might not seem such a good idea to be cutting corners before you’ve even established a customer base. However, websites can be readily cobbled together with minimal expertise these days. Outlets like WordPress offer bespoke solutions, with downloadable templates that can then be customized. But if you would prefer getting an expert coder on board to avoid glitches and bugs further down the line, then it would also pay to invest in someone who knows what they’re doing.

Making this an ongoing success

Don’t consider launching your Melbourne dating resource as the result of your project. This should merely be the starting point. Now you’ll need to focus on regular updates to make your content look refreshed, as well as establish a social media marketing plan.