Is CBD Fragrance the Next Big Trend?

With wellness now being a pivotal focus for many, businesses across the world are continuing to adapt their product lines to meet this demand. One wellbeing product in particular that has kept its place in the spotlight is undoubtedly CBD.

Through both improved regulation and consumer trust, CBD has broken through its taboo label and emerged into the market as a promising wellness supplement for different lifestyles. In 2017, the World Health Organisation gave reassurance to sceptical consumers, outlining that CBD “is generally well tolerated with a good safety profile” and no risk of addiction.

As CBD’s popularity continues to rise, leading brands are beginning to introduce new ways of CBD application for their customers. Among these innovative new methods are CBD body fragrance, CBD candles, and CBD infused essential oils.

What is CBD?

Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a non-psychotropic compound that is extracted from the hemp plant. It’s important to note that cannabidiol is separate to THC, (tetrahydrocannabinol), the intoxicating compound capable of producing a “high”.

So far, experts understand that CBD plays an important role in helping to stabilise our endocannabinoid system (ECS), a complex network in the body which regulates our immune and nervous system.

From this, research has concluded that CBD has the potential to provide a host of therapeutic benefits. Many users have claimed that CBD has helped to improve their sleep cycle, aid with the symptoms of anxiety and depression, or even provide relief from their inflammation or chronic pain.

There are a plethora of other CBD methods to try. These include CBD drops, CBD sprays, CBD cosmetics, CBD e-liquids, and CBD Gummies. CBD is now more accessible and affordable than ever, and has even been embraced by high street stores nationwide.

How Effective Are CBD Perfumes, CBD Candles and CBD Infused Essential Oils?

Several prestigious brands have delved into this new area of CBD, with a varied selection of CBD perfumes, CBD candles, and CBD infused essential oils now readily available on the market. While many consumers prefer cannabidiol’s naturally earthy scent, many brands have recognised that this may not be the case for all.

Consumers can take their pick from both masculine and feminine CBD fragrances infused with the likes of floral and fruity notes, or sweeter scents which emulate the likes of vanilla or nutmeg. Similar to CBD fragrances, CBD candles and CBD infused essential oils are widely available in traditional scents to cater towards all preferences.

Founder and director Phillip Glyn from market-leading brand Vitality CBD explains that “similar to CBD e-liquids, the bioavailability for CBD perfumes, CBD candles and CBD infused essential oils is extremely high.”

Vitality CBD are among one of the many brands on the market whose product range retails in high street stores including Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy.

“This allows for the CBD to be absorbed into the bloodstream and circulated around the body at a faster rate, bringing with it potential quicker results for the user. We are certainly interested in following this product trend to offer our customers even more flexible ways to discover and enjoy CBD.”

Bioavailability applies to every type of wellness supplement or medication, and is measured in a percentage. This percentage simply determines how much of the compound the body absorbs. The higher the percentage, the faster the compound is able to enter into the bloodstream. However, a quicker rate of absorption also means that the potential benefits will last for a shorter period of time.

These exciting new CBD application choices are offering more and more consumers a reason to test out the capabilities of this prominent compound. One promising 2017 study even reported that a decrease in blood pressure, improvement in energy, and a sense of calm were all experienced by those who inhaled the scent from CBD infused essential oils.

It’s anticipated that this new venture in the industry will help to gain approval from curious consumers who are yet to try CBD. This rings especially true for those who are interested in inhaling CBD, but are apprehensive about the potential health effects of vaping CBD e-liquids.