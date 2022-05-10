Is an Electronic Fax Plan Cost Expensive?

These days, emails have become a go-to method of communication. They’re simple ways to send messages, digital copies of documents, and other correspondences. They’re also reliable means of keeping in touch with others. Despite the popularity of this type of communication, studies show that countless companies and consumers use fax machines for many types of communication. In fact, more than 100 billion faxes are sent each day around the world. That’s about a third of the number of emails circulating daily. With faxing continuing to be a common form of communication, many businesses are considering the prospect of upgrading their approach to the matter.

Next-Level Faxing for Your Business

Traditionally, fax machines use analog phone lines to send communications. That’s an effective option, but it certainly has its share of problems, especially in light of the increasingly common digital equipment found in today’s homes and offices. Due to their design, those conventional machines just don’t work well with modern digital means. That leaves many people looking for a better solution. Electronic faxing is often the answer. Take a look at the prospect of this type of faxing and the general cost of e-fax plans to help determine if this is the right option for your company.

What Is E-Faxing? As the name indicates, e-faxing is the process of sending and receiving faxes electronically. People can send faxes from a traditional fax machine to someone who has an e-fax plan in place. Those already using e-faxing can also send documents to people who continue to rely on analog fax machines. Of course, e-fax platforms can send documents to each other as well.

Traditionally, fax machines convert images into electrical pulses and send those through analog lines. Those signals are then restored to physical images when they reach their recipients. Electronic faxes work in much the same way as emails and other digital forms of communication. They simply send digital packets of information from one location to another. Those packets are received as email attachments, and the recipient can open them and proceed as needed.

Digging Deeper into E-Faxing

Getting set up with e-faxing isn’t a difficult process. All you need to do is have an electronic device and an internet connection and reach out to an e-fax service provider. You’ll receive a fax number to which people can send documents. Then, you’ll receive incoming faxes as email attachments. You can use a computer, laptop, or mobile device to send and receive e-faxes, so you can take advantage of the service virtually anywhere as long as you have an internet connection and a connected device.

How Much Does E-Faxing Cost?

There’s no clear-cut answer to this particular question. Numerous monthly and yearly e-fax service plans are available to businesses. Each one allows for a certain number of faxes and takes into account the number of people who will be using the plan. If you want more than one fax number with your plan, that will drive up the cost a bit. For those who send only a few faxes here and there, a low-tier plan would be the more cost-effective option. Those who send hundreds of faxes each year would fare better with a higher-level solution.

Are E-Faxing Plans Cost Effective?

In short, yes. E-fax plans are certainly cost effective for businesses. They cost far less than having to visit a local office supply or shipping store every time you need to send a fax. They also eliminate the need to purchase costly fax machines and constantly upgrade your equipment. With faxing still being such a common practice and modern electronic equipment becoming the norm, today’s businesses can certainly benefit from an e-fax service.