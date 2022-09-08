Is a Career in Software Development Worthwhile?

If you are exploring careers that pay handsomely and provide a considerable amount of job security, then becoming a software developer could be an excellent option for you to consider.

The reason why the software development job market has exploded in recent years is simple. More and more companies are developing user interfaces, websites, apps, and other digital experiences for consumers who spend a large amount of time online.

What’s more, there is no shortage of potential avenues you can take with being a software developer. Whether you want to work on the user interface, the backend mechanicals, or somewhere in between, you can always learn new skills to further your career.

Indeed, given the sheer number of industries that are currently demanding skilled software developers to work on their projects and emerging digital landscapes like the metaverse providing yet more opportunities to diversify as a software developer, there is no shortage of potential paths to take with your occupation.

Here are a few things you need to know about becoming a software developer that may help you decide if it is the right career for you:

Software developers can earn a great living

An enticing reason to become a software developer is that you can expect to earn a highly competitive salary. As with any job market, when there is intense demand for an individual or individuals with a high level of specialised skill, companies are willing to pay lucrative amounts for top software developers.

This is understandable when you consider that as most global brands transition to an increasingly digital age, they are counting on software developers to create spectacular and bug-free digital realms that their customers can enjoy – from apps to platforms.

It is little wonder that the average salary for a software developer in the United Kingdom is £31,363

There is an increased demand for software developers

Another compelling reason to become a software developer is that there is an increasing demand for them. Thanks to the rising number of apps, digital platforms, and virtual realms (such as the much-anticipated Metaverse and Web 3.0), there is no shortage of potential jobs on the market or interesting businesses to work with.

For example, software development in the UK increased by 78% from January 2019 to February 2020, showing just how much growth this sector is seeing in such a short space of time. That’s not all; this industry in the UK grew 5.4% a year on average between 2017 and 2022, with approximately 466,000 programmers and software development specialists in employment in the country in 2021 – according to Statista. If these figures don’t show the demand and growth of the software development sector, what can?

Try freelance jobs to help you find the right job

As a budding software developer, there is no shortage of job opportunities to explore when you are getting started. While the more prestigious roles will understandably go to the most experienced and skilled developers, you can certainly learn your trade while making a competitive salary along the way.

Before you apply for jobs, you will, of course, need to learn the fundamentals of programming, coding languages, and the software you will need to use to develop software. Once you have mastered the basics, you should try to jump on the job ladder as soon as possible. Not only will this help you to earn money faster, but your learning curve will increase substantially, assisting your growth as a software developer.

If you are looking to fast-track your skill set and gain some valuable experience to add to your portfolio, seeking software developer jobs can help teach you key lessons and boost your CV quickly.

Conclusion

Given the facts and figures in this guide, it’s safe to say that a career in software development holds rewards and growth potential – and this is ever-true thanks to the world’s continuous shift towards digitisation. As such, those interested in pursuing this career are onto something good – but to help them test the waters, acquire skills, and build a CV, perhaps trying freelance opportunities is a handy idea.