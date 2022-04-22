IronFX Review 2022: A Must Read Before You Trade

IronFX is a legitimate forex broker rendering financial services since 2010. It is a modern and new brokerage firm in the market, but it has gained huge market popularity with its advanced services.

IronFX is a trade name of Notesco Limited. Notesco Limited is registered in Bermuda with registration number 51491 and registered address of Clovelly, 36 Victoria Street, Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda. A completely regulated and authorised body that ensures full security of the traders. We have an IronFX review to guide readers to find out more about the broker.

Is IronFX Legit?

IronFX was founded in Limassol, Cyprus in December 2010 after obtaining authorization by the CySEC. In 2013, IronFX opened an office in Australia and became regulated by the ASIC, while it also received authorization of the FCA in the UK.

The guidelines issued by the controlling authority are followed by the broker to ensure the safety of clients and their funds. Check out the best Forex broker without any IronFX scam activities.

A trader with the FCA regulation can have the following security:

Anti-money laundering policy

Segregated accounts

Encryption of transactions

Transaction Protection

What Products could be traded with IronFX?

IronFX clients have a range of assets to invest their funds. The broker offers more than 300 assets to trade with CFD options. In addition, traders can trade in the following markets:

Indices

Commodity

Stock Market

Forex Market

Trading Accounts of IronFX

IronFX has three significant account tiers to trade in financial markets. Traders can go with the account that suits their trading needs and make the most use of the facilities provided.

Standard Account

The standard account is the basic trading account designed for novice traders. The facilities offered include customer support, fifth decimal, and hedging.

Premium Account

The premium account is for the experts of trade that have some trade knowledge. They can have services such as account manager, webinars, videos, customer support, hedging, fifth decimal, and a 25% swap discount.

VIP Account

The VIP account is for the professionals that can take risks in the market. Such traders have advanced services like news alerts, account manager, webinars, videos, customer services, fifth decimal, hedging, and swap discount of 50%

How to open an account?

To open an account with IronFX, traders need to first register with the broker. They can fill in the form with their name, email address, contact details, and password.

After which, they provide basic personal information for verification.

Once verified, traders upload the documents and select the trading account.

Then they deposit the funds to begin trading. So, it is a simple and quick process taking 15 to 20 minutes.

What Trading Services are offered with IronFX?

When trading with IronFX, traders can enjoy and benefit from the next level trading services. They have the following facilities to make the trade smooth:

Trading Platforms

The trading platforms offered by brokers are web and desktop trading along with mobile applications for anywhere access. So, in short, two trading platforms are available:

Web trading

Mobile app

Spreads

Spreads are the charge that brokers apply to traders; it is the difference between the buying and selling price of instruments. IronFX has low spreads minimum of 0.07 pips.

Leverage

The leverage is the available loan for traders to open high market positions. The maximum leverage offered with the broker is 1:500. Traders can use it for earning profits but should be aware of the risks associated.

Education and Research Tools

The educational and research facility of IronFX helps traders enhance their trade knowledge, polish trading skills, and have updated market information. Some of the tools are:

Economic reports

Webinars

Videos

Blogs

Pros of IronFX

The advantages of IronFX broker that traders can benefit from are:

350+ assets CFDs

One click trading options

Tight spreads

Leverage up to 1:500

Cross platform trading

Professional analytical tools

Customer support

Trading platforms

Conclusion

IronFX is a great forex broker to trade with. Its advanced services with the best features make it good to invest with. Traders can have trading platforms, tools, various assets, CFDs, and many facilities to make a successful trading.

Traders can analyse the broker with this review, and for more details, they can visit the website, www.IronFX.com. This will give them information on brokers working in financial markets.