Introducing the Top 8 Marketplaces to Find Sustainability Experts and Services

In today’s rapidly changing world, where environmental concerns are at the fore, it has become crucial to embrace sustainability more than ever. The gravity of the situation is such that environmental degradation sees no borders, extreme temperatures, disappearing forests and depleting water resources are affecting the young, old, urban and rural areas alike. Hence, embracing sustainability is the need of the hour.

In response to rising environmental concerns, several marketplaces for sustainability experts are emerging online. These online marketplaces act as a leading catalyst for decarbonization as they connect people with experts from all over the world in the area of sustainability with entrepreneurs who are looking to integrate sustainability across their business activities and operations.

Towards a Sustainable Future – Best Marketplaces for Sustainability Experts

To accelerate your company’s sustainability agenda, it’s important to have access to the right expertise and services. In light of this, we are excited to introduce the top 8 marketplaces that can help you find the right sustainability experts and services for your business needs.

Launched in 2023, Impact Maker is an advanced and comprehensive marketplace that provides sustainability talents with a platform to showcase their skills and expertise. With Impact Maker, you’ll get access to top Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change Experts. It is an exclusive, premium network of top ESG talents in the world. You can complete small work, projects or hire long-term.

2. Leafr

Is a climate freelancer marketplace that connects prevetted climate experts with companies fighting climate change. Their goal is to make quality connections between talented professionals and climate organizations, regardless of gender, ethnicity, socio-economic background and so on.

3. Solved.fi

Solved is a Finland-based marketplace for sustainability-related knowledge work. You can find, hire and work with experts to create solutions that are optimal for the environment and also make good business sense.

4. Toptal

Toptal is another marketplace that provides the world’s top talent in business, design and technology, on demand. Their goal is to connect experts with organizations to tackle the most important business challenges.

5. Upwork

Upwork is a popular platform that provides access to a wide range of freelancers and agencies who specialize in sustainability. They offer a variety of services, from consulting to project management, and can help you find the right experts for your specific needs.

6. Kolabtree

A London-based marketplace for scientists and industry experts. Services include Statistical Review, Scientific Consulting, Data Analysis, Social Sciences and more.

7. Fiverr

Fiverr is another marketplace that can help you find sustainability experts and services. They offer a wide range of services, including sustainability consulting, carbon footprint assessments, and sustainability reporting.

8. COMATCH

Is a Europe-based marketplace for sustainability consultants that was launched in 2015. It offers services in Finance, Operations, Marketing and Sales and so on.

Which One to Choose?

As mentioned above, the list incorporates both well-established marketplaces and new marketplaces. While well-established marketplaces have their own set of benefits, new marketplaces charge less onboarding and commission fees and offer more flexibility.

Summing Up

With the rising environmental concerns, there is an urgent need to create a world that is sustainable. Embracing sustainability will safeguard our planet’s resources and provide a better future for all. Hence, we hope that the information shared in this post will help you in choosing the right marketplace for you to showcase your expertise in the space of sustainability.