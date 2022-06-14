Intetics Created the First Online IT Trends Vocabulary with Definitions and Emerging Technologies for 2022. Are You In? Contribute to the Vocabulary!

Intetics has created a Vocabulary of Emerging Technologies, which covers IT trends and definitions of all emerging technologies for analysis and reference. The Vocabulary is open for anyone willing to contribute it with definitions of the latest on tech.

Rapid technological developments urge companies of all sizes to rethink their operations and offers. Recent McKinsey findings, for example, show that almost nine out of 10 organizations realize their business models will evolve. This means we are going to see a huge shift among industries as they build digital practices from the ground up, rather than improving existing models.

This digital movement is not limited to IT-related markets. It is shaping the evolution of all industries. According to the IEEE survey of global technology leaders from the U.S., the U.K., China, India, and Brazil, technology will be reshaping industry sectors from manufacturing to travel and transportation to education in 2022.

So, if you are not keeping up with the latest IT trends, you are behind the curve. Tech innovations are important for continuous education and tech development in any industry. Yet, keeping track of all of them is incredibly time-consuming. Even IT professionals spend a lot of time gathering information, as there are hundreds of expert sources and even more technologies.

How To Stay on Top of Modern Technological Innovation

Staying up-to-date on IT innovations lets companies improve their products, transform their business, and deliver better customer satisfaction. Knowing the latest technological advancements is a chance to stay on top of the industry and contribute to its development. This, in turn, allows to speed up innovation adoption and, eventually, deliver an enhanced user experience.

To do so, organizations must stay on top of “what’s what” in modern technology. Companies will need to find ways to collaborate with each other to share ideas and insights to move the industry forward.

For example, Intetics has created a Vocabulary of Emerging Technologies, which covers IT trends and definitions of all emerging technologies for analysis and reference. Crucially, anybody can contribute definitions to the dictionary. Working together as a community on projects such as this and others, organizations will be able to find the necessary collaboration strategies to understand the wide range of innovations and niches.

Staying on top of recent technology trends also requires a time commitment from employees and direction from the organization at large. Companies must compile resources and help their teams get the support they need to understand the rapidly changing world of technology. Here are a few ways to get started with the various resources available:

Subscribe to reports published by CB Insights, Gartner, and the World Economic Forum.

Monitor the Gartner Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies.

Study Global M&A reviews, the Periodic Table of Disruptive Technologies and Innovation or reports by tech communities and IT business accelerators like Tech Nation.

Read the full version of the article for more useful hacks and to stay on top of tech trends. And feel free to contribute to the vocabulary with missing tech terms.

