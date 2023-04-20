Interview with Expert Taranov

Interviewer: Today, we have the pleasure of speaking with Alexey Taranov, a digital marketing expert and CEO of DigitalMust agency with a decade-long record of extraordinary achievement in the industry. Alexey, could you please tell us about your professional journey?

Alexey Taranov: Certainly. I actually began my career during my university years, working on small projects of my own. Over time, I gained valuable experience and honed my skills in digital marketing. In 2012, I joined Ailove as the Head of the SEO department. While there, I was able to radically change the work processes within the department, leading to a drastic increase in the quality of services provided. Later, I moved on to become the Head of Performance Marketing, where I united all paid promotion channels into a single service and developed complex strategies for large client business channels.

Interviewer: Alexey, could you tell us more about Ailove Digital and its position within the industry?

Alexey Taranov: Ailove Digital is a creative marketing agency that specializes in advertising, and marketing. Until 2021, we were one of the largest independent digital agencies in Russia, working on marketing strategies and creative digital campaigns for major clients such as Nestle, Kia, and Leroy Merlin. In 2021, Ailove Digital joined the Hakuhodo DY Group, a leading Japanese advertising group with offices in 20 countries and a serviced advertising volume exceeding $11.7 million. This partnership has further solidified Ailove Digital’s distinguished reputation within the industry.

Interviewer: How has Ailove Digital’s partnership with Hakuhodo DY Group impacted the company’s operations and its approach to digital marketing?

Alexey Taranov: Joining the Hakuhodo DY Group has opened up new opportunities for Ailove Digital in terms of collaboration, innovation, and global reach. We’ve been able to tap into the group’s extensive resources, expertise, and network, which has helped us expand our service offerings and deliver even more effective digital marketing solutions to our clients. Additionally, the partnership has allowed us to gain valuable insights into international markets and adapt our strategies to better meet the diverse needs of our global clientele.

Interviewer: It’s clear that you’ve been successful in your various roles. Can you share some of the most significant accomplishments you’ve achieved during your time at Ailove?

Alexey Taranov: In my first two years as the Head of the SEO department, I managed to increase the department’s revenue more than tenfold, turning it into the most profitable division in the agency. One of our most significant achievements was formulating an effective SEO promotion strategy for Leroy Merlin, resulting in a 40-fold increase in relevant traffic to their website within two years. As the Head of Performance Marketing, I led a team of 12 professionals and achieved outstanding results for our clients through well-developed strategies.

Interviewer: Aside from your main responsibilities, have you been involved in any innovative projects or initiatives at Ailove?

Alexey Taranov: Yes, I played a key role in the implementation of the company’s internal project, ShareOfVoice, which monitored brand visibility in search engine queries. At the time of its implementation, no similar services existed in the industry. As a result, our agency’s web visibility increased threefold.

Interviewer: What do you do now? Tell us about your current occupation.

Alexey Taranov: After leaving Ailove in 2020, I started my own agency – DigitalMust. We provide our clients with SEO and other marketing services. So, currently I’m focused on developing my agency.

Interviewer: It’s clear you have extensive expertise in digital marketing. What do you think sets you apart from others in the field?

Alexey Taranov: My ability to create effective strategies, manage teams, and drive results for clients is something I take great pride in. I believe my adaptability, forward-thinking approach, and focus on continuous improvement are key factors that have contributed to my success.

Interviewer: Alexey, given your immense success in the digital marketing industry, could you share some tips on launching effective digital marketing campaigns?

Alexey Taranov: Absolutely. Here are some tips that I believe are crucial for successful digital marketing campaigns:

Set clear goals: Before launching a campaign, it’s important to establish specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) objectives. This provides a clear direction for your campaign and helps you measure its success.

Know your target audience: Understanding your audience is essential for creating campaigns that resonate with them. Research their demographics, interests, and online behaviors to tailor your messaging and targeting accordingly.

Choose the right channels: Not every platform is suitable for every campaign. Determine which channels are most popular among your target audience and which ones align best with your objectives.

Develop compelling content: Creating high-quality, engaging content is crucial for capturing your audience’s attention. Focus on delivering value and addressing your audience’s needs and pain points.

Optimize for search engines: Ensure that your content is SEO-friendly to increase its visibility on search engine results pages. This involves conducting keyword research, optimizing meta tags and headings, and ensuring your website has a responsive design.

Monitor and analyze data: Keep a close eye on campaign performance data to understand what’s working and what’s not. Use tools like Google Analytics and social media analytics to gather insights and make data-driven decisions.

Test and iterate: Digital marketing is an ongoing process. Continuously test different strategies, content, and targeting options to find the most effective combination. Learn from your successes and failures, and optimize your campaigns accordingly.

Allocate budgets wisely: Determine the optimal budget allocation for each channel based on its performance and potential for growth. Continuously monitor and adjust your spending to maximize ROI.

Leverage marketing automation: Utilize marketing automation tools to streamline your campaign management and improve efficiency. These tools can help you with tasks such as email marketing, social media scheduling, and lead nurturing.

Stay informed and adapt: The digital marketing landscape is constantly evolving. Stay updated on industry trends, algorithm changes, and new platforms to ensure your campaigns remain relevant and effective.

Interviewer: Thank you for sharing those valuable tips, Alexey. What are your plans for the future, Alexey?

Alexey Taranov: My primary goal for the future is to broaden my geographical experience by working in the United States. I believe that immersing myself in a new market and engaging with diverse businesses will provide me with valuable insights and opportunities for growth, both personally and professionally.

Interviewer: How do you think your entry to the United States and your work there will impact the economy and digital marketing industry?

Alexey Taranov: I believe that expanding my geographical and project experience by starting to work in the United States will be beneficial for both myself and the digital marketing industry there. I am eager to share my expertise and contribute to the growth of businesses in the U.S. by helping them achieve their goals. This collaboration and exchange of knowledge will have a positive impact on the economy and further advance the digital marketing landscape in the United States.

Interviewer: I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors, Alexey, and I’m sure you’ll achieve great success in the United States. Thank you for taking the time to share your insights and experiences with us today.

Alexey Taranov: Thank you for having me. It’s been a pleasure to discuss my plans and the digital marketing industry with you.