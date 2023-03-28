Insurance Jargon Made Simple: 7 Insurance Terms Everyone Should Understand

Insurance is vital to modern life, protecting individuals and businesses from unexpected financial losses due to accidents, theft, or other unforeseen events. However, the insurance world can be complicated and overwhelming, filled with complex terminology and jargon that can be difficult to understand.

Here are some of the most common insurance terms to know by which you can make more informed decisions when purchasing insurance.

1. Policy Holder

A policyholder is someone who has purchased insurance coverage from an insurance company. The policyholder is responsible for paying the premiums for the insurance policy, which is the amount paid to the insurance company in exchange for coverage.

The policyholder is entitled to the insurance policy’s benefits and gains financial security. Thus, according to the 2022 Insurance Barometer Report, 68 percent of insured individuals with financial dependents feel secure compared to 47 percent of uninsured individuals.

These policies could be financial compensation in the event of a covered loss, medical expenses, liability coverage, or any other type of coverage included in the policy.

It’s essential to understand who is the policy holder on insurance because it can impact who is covered under the policy. By understanding what it means to be a policyholder and researching, you can make informed decisions about insurance policies.

There are websites and blogs, like Marble Pay, to get your research done where they can help you understand these questions making it easier to choose the right policy for your needs and budget.

Individuals who purchase a car insurance policy are typically the policyholder. However, if they allow someone else to drive their vehicle, that person may also be covered under the policy. Similarly, if a business purchases liability insurance, the policyholder would be the business itself, but employees may also be covered under the policy.

2. Beneficiary

When a policyholder passes away, the benefits of an insurance policy are designated to a person or entity known as the beneficiary. In essence, the beneficiary is the individual or group that will receive the policy’s payout or benefit.

The policyholder will be asked to name one or more beneficiaries when purchasing an insurance policy. It could be a family member, a friend, a business partner, or any other person or organization that the policyholder wants to receive the policy’s benefits. In some cases, the policyholder may name themselves as the beneficiary.

3. Premium

A premium is an amount paid to an insurance company in exchange for coverage. It’s essentially the cost of the insurance policy. Premiums can be paid in various ways, such as monthly, quarterly, or annually, depending on the policy terms. To get an idea of monthly payments, life insurance coverage typically costs between $40 and $55 a month, according to Business Insider.

Furthermore, the amount of the premium will vary depending on a variety of factors. These include the type of insurance coverage, the level of coverage, the deductible, and the risk level associated with the policyholder. For example, a policyholder more likely to file a claim, such as a driver with a history of accidents, will generally pay a higher premium than someone with a clean driving record.

It’s important to pay premiums on time to maintain coverage. If a policyholder fails to pay their premiums, the insurance company may cancel the policy or deny coverage in case of a claim.

4. Deductible

A deductible is an amount a policyholder must pay out of pocket before their insurance coverage kicks in. Essentially, it’s the amount that the policyholder must “deduct” from the cost of the claim before the insurance company begins to pay.

The amount of deductibles can differ based on the type of insurance coverage and the specific policy’s terms. Typically, policies with high deductibles tend to have lower premiums, whereas policies with low deductibles will have higher premiums.

5. Coverage Limit

Insurance policies have a coverage limit, which represents the highest amount that the policy will pay out in the event of a covered loss or damage.

It is essential to keep in mind that coverage limits can differ significantly depending on the type of insurance policy and the insurer. For example, some policies may have a single coverage limit for all types of losses, while others may have separate limits for different losses or damages.

When selecting an insurance policy, choosing a coverage limit that is appropriate for your needs is essential. For example, if your coverage limit is too low, you may not have enough coverage to fully cover the cost of repairs or damages in case of a claim. On the other hand, if your coverage limit is too high, you may be paying more in premiums than you need to.

6. Claim

A claim is a request made by a policyholder to their insurance company for payment or coverage of a loss or damages. For example, the policyholder claims to their insurance company if something covered under their policy occurs, such as a car accident or a house fire.

To file a claim, the policyholder will typically need to provide information such as the date of the incident and a description of what happened. Also, any relevant documentation, such as police reports or medical bills.

Once an insurance claim is filed, the insurance provider will review it to determine whether it falls under the policy’s terms. If the claim is deemed eligible, the insurance company will provide compensation or coverage in accordance with the policy’s specifications. If the claim is denied, the policyholder must either pay for the damages out of pocket or appeal the decision.

7. Maturity

Maturity refers to the point in time when an insurance policy reaches the end of its term, and the policyholder is entitled to receive the benefits or payout from the policy. For example, a life insurance policy may mature when the policyholder reaches a certain age or after a specified number of years.

When a policy matures, the policyholder will receive the payout or benefits outlined in the policy. For example, a life insurance policy may provide a lump-sum payment to the policyholder or their beneficiaries upon maturity.

Also, it’s crucial to review the terms of the policy to understand when the policy will mature and what benefits or payouts are provided.

While Buying Insurance Plans, It’s Crucial to Comprehend Insurance Jargon

According to Statista, there were over 260.7 million active life insurance plans in the United States in 2021 which was a very big number showing its prevalence. Thus, understanding insurance terminology can be overwhelming. But it is essential to make informed decisions when purchasing insurance policies.

Familiarizing yourself with these terms will enable you to comprehend the details of your insurance policy and what you are paying for. With this understanding, you can make informed decisions and select insurance policies most suitable for your requirements.