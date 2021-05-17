Innovative Slot Mechanics in Modern Online Slot Games

It’s safe to say that slot games offer an unbeatable casino experience. They’re the biggest type of game in the slot industry and the most exciting one as well. Slots and jackpots were popular way before online gambling was first introduced, but have enjoyed a true revolution on the web.

The great thing about slots is that they come in all shapes and sizes. It’s not just about the themes and looks. Slot developers are always hard at work finding new innovative ways to make online slots even more fun. You can take a look at online casino Hex Thailand to learn what studios have come up with so far.

Online slots are not your grandma’s jackpots. They introduce hundreds and thousands of ways to win instead of sticking to a few reels. The cash prizes are bigger and better too, giving players unique chances to hit big wins with only a single spin.

Let’s take a look at the newest innovative slot mechanics modern studios use today.

Megaways Mechanic

Megaways is a high paying engine invented by Big Time Gaming. BTG has always been at the forefront of slot innovation, and this mechanic is its premium offering. Since its launch, slot studios have been rushing to trademark the mechanic and use it in new slots and upgraded classics. For example, you can now play Gonzo’s Quest Megaways or Bonanza which was first released without it.

Big Time Gaming always works to improve its great technique. It was latest upgraded in 2020, featuring new modifiers that up the ante. Megaways is a technique which has reshaped the way we play online slots. Thanks to hundreds of thousands of ways to win and unique modifiers, it is one of the premier gamification features on the market.

InfiniReels Mechanic

Most slots stick to a fixed number of reels. In classic slot machines, that number is set to 3. In newer slots, it can be 5, 6, or 7. In InfiniReels slots, however, the number of reels can grow infinitely. A unique mechanic developed by NetEnt, InfiniReels adds new reels to the right of the original ones on each win.

The mechanic was developed by one of the leading software providers in the industry – NetEnt. From the moment it was first released, it was clear that NetEnt has struck gold. By adding new reels into the mix, each slot’s potential grows upward since you have extra symbols to play with.

The concept behind this mechanic is simple. You don’t need special symbols, features, or anything else to trigger it. Whenever you score a win, the slot will add a new reel to the right. As the name suggests, there’s no cap on the reels that will be added to the slot. These can go infinitely as long as you hit wins.

Grid expansions such as this one adds plenty of new opportunities for players. So far, only two slots have used it – Gods of Gold InfiniReels and Dragons Fire InfiniReels. Both have been quite successful and we’re sure new InfiniReels slot games will hit the market soon.

Gigablox Mechanic

Yggdrasil is one of the most innovative slot developers on the market. Its slots don’t just look great – they are innovative in terms of gameplay too. The Maltese studio recently upgraded its portfolio with an innovation called Gigablox.

Unlike InfiniReels or Megaways, this one revolves around mega symbols. Those are the ones that can take more than a few positions on the reels. For example, a Mega 4×4 symbol can deliver fantastic wins considering you’re lucky to land other matching symbols.

Gigablox symbols come in different varieties – 2×2, 3×3, 4×4, or 6×6. Thanks to the mega-sized symbols, players can land massive wins. This is a unique mechanic that adds plenty of fun into the mix. So far, there have only been a few Gigablox releases including Lucky Neko Gigablox. But, something tells us that we’ll see more of them soon.

Splitz Mechanic

2020 has been quite a fruitful year for Yggdrasil Gaming. Besides coming up with the Gigablox mechanic, it also developed something entirely different – Splitz. This mechanic works by splitting symbols which gives you two matching symbols that can deliver high-prized wins.

New Splitz slots have nearly 250,000 ways to win, a number that trumps Megaways-branded titles too. Of course, these come paired with sky-scraping wins well over 20,000 times your bet. If you ask us, Splitz is definitely an innovative mechanic to pay attention to. We’re sure new great slots using it will follow.

Cluster Pays

This mechanic may not be new, but it’s certainly fun. Winning combinations in these slots are created in different ways than left to right. You need 3 or more symbols on adjacent reels to get a solid payout. They usually feature other innovative mechanics too including Pay Both Ways and Expanding Symbols.

Some of these slots also come with an expanded betting range, making it even more suitable for high rollers.

Megaclusters

Yet another Big Time Gaming innovation, Megaclusters are similar to Cluster Pays slots, but the concept is taken to a whole new level. Whenever you score a win in a Megaclusters slot, the symbols are divided into smaller icons. One symbol can split into four, creating more ways to win.

The Megaclusters engine was just debuted last year with Star Clusters. The slot plays out on a 4×4 grid with 16 tiles. These can be broken into 64 symbols, creating a host of winning opportunities.

Conclusion

As you can see, the slot industry never sleeps when it comes to innovation. Software providers are always working hard to deliver innovative mechanics. These often push the boundaries of what we believe we know about slot gaming, making them much more entertaining.

Keep an eye on the slot industry in 2021 and beyond. It hasn’t finished innovating. New gameplay mechanics will soon emerge, giving you more reasons to play online slots. Just hit the Spin button and enjoy – if you’re lucky, you might even hit a few wins.