Innovative Applications of VR Development Beyond Gaming and Entertainment

When you hear the words “virtual reality,” where does your mind go? Most likely gaming, right?

It is a fact that virtual reality is best known for its use in games. However, did you know that many distinct industries have also been using virtual reality? This technology has many applications that are not as discussed as its advantages for game lovers, but the truth is that it has transformative power across many different fields.

In this article, you can read about some industries that benefit from the application of virtual reality and how they use this technology to their advantage.

VR Applications in Education

Virtual reality makes the learning process more captivating and effective thanks to its immersive and interactive nature. It allows students to have experiences that would be particularly difficult to achieve in real life, such as exploring many landmarks and historical destinations and simulating scientific experiments in a controlled, risk-free environment.

Virtual reality also makes learning more inclusive and efficient for two main reasons:

It can be tailored to the individual needs of each student, identifying and adapting to unique needs, skill levels, pace, preferences, and learning styles; It promotes accessibility by connecting students with logistic constraints to teachers and colleagues, allowing them to learn and develop new skills even at a distance.

Challenges of VR in education

Cost of VR equipment and software;

The need for robust hardware and software infrastructure;

The need for experts in creating high-quality educational VR content and trained teachers who can develop appropriate strategies in this format;

The physical effects of extended exposure to VR, such as motion sickness and discomfort.

The Power of VR in Healthcare

Virtual reality can improve healthcare services for healthcare workers and patients.

Regarding the first, virtual reality provides a new method of training, as medical staff can learn and develop their skills in controlled, simulated environments. Additionally, VR can be helpful during and before medical procedures, such as surgery, by providing 3D visualisations of patient-specific anatomy, for example.

As for the latter, Virtual Reality can empower patients through education in an interactive manner (visualisation, simulation, etc.)

Challenges of VR in healthcare

Cost of VR equipment and software;

Development of high-quality, evidence-based content for VR applications;

Security and privacy of patient data.

VR for Business Training and Simulations

Businesses use VR technology to train employees and simulate real-world situations in which they can develop skills such as their decision-making and problem-solving abilities in a risk-free environment. That is especially important for high-risk skills and jobs, like aviation and manufacturing.

Using Virtual technology also comes in handy for many businesses due to the possibility of performing remote and global training. Employees from distinct locations can participate in the same training session without geographical barriers, which saves travel costs.

Challenges of VR in business training

Cost of VR hardware, software, and development;

Integration with existing systems;

Technical expertise;

Impact of VR prolonged exposure on the comfort of the user.

Real Estate Walkthroughs with VR

Virtual reality has also made virtual open houses possible, which is particularly relevant for international buyers, as it saves them time and money.

With VR, potential buyers can walk through any property without being physically present. They can navigate the entire house, room by room, examine every detail, and get a good sense of scale.

Furthermore, virtual reality technology can help stage properties by adding decorative elements and furniture, which helps present the house in its best possible light and simultaneously helps buyers identify opportunities and property potential.

Challenges of VR in real estate

Cost of VR hardware, software, and content creation;

Limited access to VR technology for some potential buyers;

Adoption of VR technology by real estate professionals;

Dependence on Internet connectivity for streaming VR content;

Possible disparities between virtual representation and actual property conditions;

Inability to experience the physical features and ambience of the property.

Conclusion

Virtual reality’s capacities have the power to transform industries, as we have seen. By collaborating with other tech experts, such as an AI development team and a UX agency, this technology can enhance services and user experience everywhere, from education to healthcare to business to real estate.