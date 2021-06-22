InfluenceGrid Review: Influencer Marketing Made Easy

Looking for an InfluenceGrid review? You’re in the right place. TikTok influencer marketing is booming in popularity, giving brands the perfect platform to reach a whole new audience of consumers. As companies continue to fine-tune their influencer strategy, they’re beginning to rely on helpful tools to streamline and simplify the process — tools like the influencer search engine InfluenceGrid. In this review, we’re breaking down what InfluenceGrid does, how it works, and the benefits of using an influencer search engine like this. Plus, we’re sharing 10 examples of influencer partnerships on TikTok so you can get some inspiration for your own campaigns while also breaking down exactly why TikTok influencer marketing is so important. Read our InfluenceGrid review below to learn how to succeed on TikTok and use marketing to your advantage.

Influencer Marketing On TikTok

The TikTok app is continuing to grow in popularity, especially among younger demographics. The platform has 1.29 billion active users worldwide. In the U.S., 62% of all TikTok users are between the ages of 10-29, making the platform a hotbed for brands targeting millennial and Gen Z customers. And most TikTok users spend 46 minutes every day consuming content on the app!

TikTok is serving up plenty of opportunities for your brand to reach out to your target audience. And one of the best ways to take advantage of TikTok marketing is by partnering with influencers. There are millions of TikTok influencers, with micro-influencers in particular racking up impressive engagement numbers: TikTok micro-influencers have an engagement rate of almost 18%. For a little comparison, Instagram micro-influencers only have a 3.86% engagement rate.

It’s clear that TikTok influencer marketing is a smart move for virtually any brand. And with influencers running the industry gamut from beauty to fitness to pets and back again, there’s an influencer out there for every business. Take a look at three concrete ways TikTok influencers can help grow your brand.

Benefits of Partnering With Influencers on TikTok

1. Reach A Greater Audience

TikTok influencers help you reach a larger audience that you might not be able to reach on your own. Remember, the idea of influencer marketing is that you can expose your brand to a wider group of people in your target audience. And by carefully choosing which TikTok influencers to work with, it’s easy to grow your following by using TikTok influencer marketing.

The top TikTok influencers have 50 million followers. Even micro-influencers, who have a smaller following, have committed followers that are in a specific niche. This is where TikTok influencers can be extremely beneficial with brand awareness as they help promote your brand.

2. Build Trust With TikTok Users

Another benefit of TikTok influencer marketing is how it helps you build trust with TikTok users. 70% of teens trust influencers more than they trust traditional celebrities. So when influencers recommend a product or service, young consumers are very likely to develop a good opinion of that brand — and try it out for themselves. Sharing your message through TikTok influencers will ensure that people come away with a good first impression of your brand.

3. Build Relationships Within The App

After consumers have become aware of your brand and developed a positive opinion with the help of TikTok influencers, you’re ready to build on that strong foundation and continue forming a trust-based relationship over time. Ideally, TikTok users who see an influencer post about your brand will come follow your account, too. Then it’s up to you to produce high-quality content that engages them to stay. Make sure to respond to all comments and messages you receive, getting to know your followers so you can more effectively market to them.

How To Find Influencers On TikTok

The benefits of TikTok influencer marketing are undeniable. But before you can launch a campaign, you need to locate the perfect influencers to work with your brand. That’s where an influencer search engine can help. Take a look at this InfluenceGrid review to learn how this popular tool works.

Use A TikTok Search Engine Like InfluenceGrid

How It Works

It can be overwhelming trying to sort through the millions of TikTok influencers out there. That’s where InfluenceGrid comes in. InfluenceGrid is a tool that helps you search TikTok users. With a database of over 125,000 influencers, it’s easy to use this search engine to find the right influencer for your budget.

InfluenceGrid includes features like advanced filters, username search, and detailed influencer profiles to make your search simple. You can search for influencers in your niche (InfluenceGrid is the only influencer search engine that lets you search by niche). Or run a 100% accurate location search if you’re looking for influencers local to you. You can run as many searches as you want and save the results to exportable lists. And once you’ve found an influencer who looks promising, InfluenceGrid shows you detailed information on that influencer — including their statistics (such as posts per day, engagement rate, and average video views) and their connected social profiles.

Additional Tools Available

In addition to its main search engine, which is intended for brands to use, InfluenceGrid also provides a TikTok Money Calculator that’s a great resource for influencers.

This calculator helps you figure how much you might be able to earn on TikTok. Search for the username of any TikTok influencer, including your own, and see an estimated cost of how much that influencer would charge per post. You can also figure out an estimate of how much money you could potentially earn on the platform. This income calculator is a great way to learn more about your income potential.

Pricing

InfluenceGrid pricing is straightforward and fair. This TikTok search engine offers four pricing plans that can be billed either monthly or annually:

Free — $0 per month

Freelancer — $30 per month

Team — $60 per month

Business — $150 per month

Each plan comes with different tiers. The Team plan is the most popular. It offers unlimited searches, full influencer reports, full filters, and the ability to export 1,000 influencers per month.

Benefits Of Using An Influencer Search Engine

Tools like InfluenceGrid save you countless hours of time. It’s difficult to search for influencers on the TikTok app itself. InfluenceGrid, however, makes it easy to search by location, niche, or other criteria.

InfluenceGrid also allows you to narrow in on influencers who are a good fit for you. By using the resources InfluenceGrid provides, you can learn everything you need to know about an influencer before you start working together. That way, you can feel confident the partnership will be a good fit.

10 Successful Influencer Partnerships On TikTok

Ready to get started with TikTok influencer marketing, but still feeling unsure where to begin? Take a look at these 10 real-life brand/influencer partnerships and how each one helped drive sales and brand recognition.

1. Gymshark And Twin Melody

In early 2019, fitness apparel company Gymshark pioneered the hashtag #gymshark66. Influencers and TikTok users used this hashtag to show off their Gymshark gear. YouTubers Twin Melody, who have 16.5 million followers on TikTok, posted several videos wearing their Gymshark clothes. This partnership was a great way for Gymshark to gain more brand awareness.

2. Bounty And MyHealthyDish

MyHealthyDish, a chef, author, and actress with 2.9 million TikTok followers, recently partnered with Bounty + CARE to raise awareness about food insecurity. MyHealthyDish and her twin daughters made a TikTok video showing how they used Bounty paper towels to make a meal. Then the video explained how CARE sends care packages to people who need them and how viewers could participate.

3. Summer Mckeen And Sun Bum

YouTuber Summer Mckeen worked with Sun Bum to design a hat sold on their website. She created a TikTok to announce the new product to her followers, telling them the website link where they could purchase a hat for themselves.

4. Zach King And Playstation

Zach King is a YouTuber known for his “short magical videos” that bend the laws of nature. To kick off the start of summer, Zach partnered with Playstation to create an advertisement designed to get Zach’s followers excited about summer fun. With 60.3 million TikTok followers, Zach has a massive following on the app — and this collaboration was a smart move on Playstation’s part, allowing them to expose their brand to an entire new audience.

5. Rose Siard And Lottie

Rose Siard is a beauty YouTuber and TikToker who posts reviews, tutorials, and more for her 664,000 TikTok followers to enjoy. She recently showed her followers a #lottielinerhack, demonstrating how to use the Lottie London Stamp Liner: Wing Edition product to create the perfect cat eye. How-to content is a great option to both advertise a new product and simplify how to use it.

6. Sarah Catherine And BLOOM Nutrition

Sarah Van Den Berg is a popular TikToker in the fitness and wellness industry. She recently created a “What I Eat In A Day” video and slipped in a promotion for BLOOM Greens and Superfoods, tagging Bloom Nutrition and providing a discount code for her followers to use. Since Sarah’s followers are likely highly interested in health and nutrition tips, this was a great way for BLOOM to advertise its product.

7. Glitter And Lazers And Amazon Prime

Anna O’Brien, who is in the fashion niche and has 7.9 million TikTok followers, worked with Amazon to advertise Prime Day. She created a fun video that received hundreds of thousands of likes, telling her followers how they could also take advantage of Prime Day deals on certain dates.

8. Tabitha Brown And Orro

Actress Tabitha Brown amassed quite the social media following in 2020 — including 4.7 million TikTok followers — with her videos and other content that frequently focuses on veganism. In this TikTok, she worked with the plant-based drink Orro to advertise the drink’s new formula and flavors.

9. Lax To Luxury And United Airlines

Michelle, a luxury travel TikToker, partnered with United Airlines to make a video for her 551,000 followers. She walked her viewers through the process of getting a COVID test outside the Puerto Vallarta airport and uploaded the test results directly into the United app. This is a valuable piece of content for her followers, who are probably ready to start traveling again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

10. Chelsweets And HBO Max

Baker Chelsey White recently worked with HBO Max to celebrate Friends: The Reunion. Chelsey filmed herself baking some iconic recipes from the show. Her voiceover talks about how she’s been enjoying watching Friends on HBO Max, and mentions HBO Max’s one year anniversary. The video got a lot of engagement and was a delicious and effective way for HBO Max to advertise.

InfluenceGrid Review

It’s past time for brands to invest in TikTok influencer marketing. And using an influencer search engine is the smartest and most effective way to find influencers to work with. Use our InfluenceGrid review to decide whether this TikTok tool is a good option for you!