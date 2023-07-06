Indian Foods: What to Eat Your Next Time in India

Indian cuisine is a blend of various historical and cultural influences. Over centuries, invaders, traders, and immigrants from different parts of the world have left their mark on Indian food. The Mughals, British, Portuguese, and Dutch, among others, have all contributed to the magical flavors of Indian cuisine.

Going to India can be a life-changing and exhilarating experience. Something that will captivate all your senses, for sure. As you step foot onto this diverse and culturally rich land, you’re immediately greeted by vibrant colors, bustling streets, and the aroma of aromatic spices wafting through the air.

Entry to India

There are two main categories of visas for tourists visiting India: e-visa and Regular Tourist Visa.

The e-visa is available for citizens of eligible countries and allows for a shorter stay of up to 90 days. It can be applied online before traveling to India. The e-visa application for India is fast and reliable.

The Regular Tourist Visa is obtained through the Indian embassy or consulate in the visitor’s home country.

Experiencing Indian Food

North Indian Cuisine

Known for its rich and indulgent flavors. It features dishes such as butter chicken, biryani, and kebabs. The robust flavors of spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg are prevalent in this region’s culinary creations.

South Indian Cuisine

Characterized by its vibrant flavors and generous use of coconut and curry leaves. Idli, dosa, and sambar are some of the iconic dishes that have won the hearts of food lovers worldwide.

East Indian Cuisine

Showcases a beautiful amalgamation of flavors from neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar. Fish curries, roshogollas (sweet syrupy balls), and sandesh (sweetmeat) are among the specialties that tantalize the taste buds in this region.

West Indian Cuisine

Offers a delightful blend of spicy, tangy, and sweet flavors. The famous street food of Mumbai, such as vada pav and pav bhaji, along with Gujarati thalis (platters) and Rajasthani delicacies, highlight the diverse culinary landscape of Western India.

Indian Dishes

Biryani

Biryani is a flavorful and aromatic rice dish that originated in the Indian subcontinent. It is made by layering fragrant basmati rice with meat (such as chicken, mutton, or fish), aromatic spices, and caramelized onions.

The dish is then cooked on a slow flame or in an oven, allowing the flavors to meld together beautifully.

Chana Masala

A popular vegetarian dish made with chickpeas (chana) cooked in a flavorful and tangy tomato-based gravy. It is seasoned with a blend of spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala, which infuse the dish with a rich and robust flavor.

Chana Masala is often enjoyed with naan bread or rice and is a hearty and satisfying option for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

Butter Chicken

A rich and creamy chicken dish cooked in a rich, creamy tomato-based sauce, flavored with a blend of aromatic spices and finished with a touch of butter. It is best enjoyed with naan bread or steamed rice.

Butter Chicken is probably the most famous North Indian dish worldwide.

Chicken Korma

Tender chicken pieces are cooked in a luscious gravy made with a combination of yogurt, cream, and a blend of aromatic spices. The gravy is delicately spiced, with hints of cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves, resulting in a dish that is both aromatic and indulgent.

Chicken Korma pairs perfectly with naan bread or basmati rice, allowing you to savor the creamy goodness of this classic Indian delicacy.

Masala Dosa

A South Indian delicacy, featuring a thin, crispy pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, usually filled with a spiced potato mixture. Served with a variety of chutneys and sambar (a lentil-based vegetable stew), it makes for a delicious and satisfying meal.

Chole Bhature

A popular Punjabi dish, consisting of spicy and tangy chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried bread (bhature). The chickpeas are simmered in a flavorful blend of spices, creating a hearty and satisfying dish.

It is often garnished with onions, lemon wedges, and a side of pickles.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer is a delightful vegetarian dish made with fresh spinach (palak) and paneer (Indian cottage cheese). The spinach is blanched, pureed, and then cooked with paneer cubes in a creamy and aromatic gravy.

It is best enjoyed with naan bread or rice.

In conclusion

Indian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors, colors, and textures. Its rich culinary heritage, shaped by centuries of cultural influences, makes it a delight for food enthusiasts worldwide.

From the fiery curries of South India to the aromatic biryanis of the North, Indian foods offer an exquisite gastronomic journey that will leave you wanting more and more.