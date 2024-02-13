Incorporation Of Latest Technology: Is The Construction Industry Lagging Behind?

The construction industries of any nation are the pinnacle of developing infrastructure and groundwork. Without a progressive construction industry, a country lags behind not only in employment opportunities but overall global image. Therefore, integration of latest technologies within this sector is equally crucial as is for other businesses. Today, the countries having integrated the latest skills and tools within their construction businesses and activities have not only excelled ahead, but also provided remarkable pieces of architecture and style. Globally, it is a dismay that the construction industry as a whole needs to catch up with innovation and amalgamation of the latest IT-based techniques for better results.

Challenges

Below are the challenges and hitches discussed, which can be overcome within due time, if proper technological expertise is integrated within the construction industry:

1. Outdated Equipment

Perhaps one of the major costs that every construction company is facing today, is the productivity issue of equipment used. As the machinery is in constant use, the depreciation and other maintenance costs keep increasing. These expenses, if not checked, add up, making the machinery ultimately redundant. Unserviceable equipment only increases in operational costs of a construction business. The managers think they save costs by not investing in newer technologies and IT-based services, but in reality, the obsolete equipment costs their companies in other subtle ways.

2. Outdated Software

As much as an old equipment will utilise efforts, fuel and time for its starting and working, an outdated software will cause even more troubles for the business. This is because such software reduces employee productivity and morale, as it does not ease his task, rather creates difficulties and errors. Data privacy is also at risk if the software is not duly protected and audited on a regular basis. This leads to thefts and cyber-security issues which increase the company’s costs and downgrades the goodwill in the long run.

3. More Manpower Required

Absence of latest technology would mean more workforce is required to do a simple task. This can be illustrated with an example of a bricklayer robot, which has already been installed by many construction companies in Japan and the US. This robot has eliminated the need for 20-30 masons laying bricks manually, wasting some part of the raw materials through human error, and consuming time simultaneously. The bricklayer robot not only cuts manpower costs, but also saves time and raw materials’ costs.

4. Employee Adoption

One of the main reasons why construction industries are hesitant to incorporate new technologies is the fear of limited tech knowledge of the employees working. Most employees with enough experience in construction businesses are still novices when it comes to using these technologies in the most fit and cost-effective way. Construction-based software, be it simple CAD software or complex ones for architectural design, is altogether a challenge to learn, implement and then be used properly by the workforce which has been accustomed to using manual techniques for designing, planning and elevation since its very inception.

5. Managing Multiple Documents

Taking care of documentation online and in soft copies, especially in construction industries is difficult and time-consuming, but once done, it is probably the safest one too. From charts and diagrams to complicated maps and blueprints of buildings, managing and retaining documents is easy, protected and handy once learnt.

6. Communication

Employees waste a handful of time in conflict resolution, looking for project data, managing it accordingly, and fixing mistakes manually without the usage of any software. Communicating with employees working on construction sites and addressing their problems is yet another concern. This increases not only an employee’s frustration but also labour costs of a company. Time wastage is yet another product of miscommunication or delayed communication.

Possible solutions

1. Inventory management

To replace outdated and redundant equipment adding to constant expenses of the business, construction inventory management is the need of the hour. This service can be outsourced if the business cannot manage the inventory itself. Through this, a company can keep proper check and balance of the assets and inventory being owned, used, depreciated and disposed of according to its needs. In this way, the hassle of checking individual equipment and maintaining it is dealt with by inventory management, and only those assets and inventory are retained, which are useful and productive.

2. Well Equipped IT Department

Outdated software can be dealt with only by a learned and well-equipped IT department. Regular up gradation of software and market exploration would lead to newer and better solutions to construction problems. IT departments can also be outsourced to gain the maximum advantage from IT products and services.

3. Training And Development

Human capital can be used to an optimum extent by equipping them with the latest technologies. Training and development might be a cost initially, but would render fruit over a longer period. Training manpower to use the latest machinery and AI-based tools to ease construction would bring forward profitable results for the business. Once the employees feel empowered by use of latest equipment and technologies, workforce retention would be easier and newer hires would not be required.

4. Usage of Software

Documentation can be managed in a hassle-free way by using software like Free CAD, Draftsight, Easydraw etc. Instead of keeping heaps of files and hardcopy notes, such documents can be kept safe in drives and cloud services.

5. Usage of Apps, Smartphones and AI Tools

With the help of Building Information Software, AI and 3d printings, employees can be made more active and aware of the company’s needs and goals. This would solve the hassles of inter-organizational communication within construction businesses. Communication with onsite employees can be made easier with tablets using the proper apps, smartphones and other AI tools.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, the process might be slow and steady, but once unified, technology and IT products and services can help construction industries a great deal in excelling ahead. Using apt technologies, it would be easier to envisage massive advancement in the construction industries globally.