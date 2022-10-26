In Ukraine, Online Shops Before Halloween Revived: In the Moyo Online Store they Began to Order Nvidia Video Cards More Often

During the full-scale war in Ukraine, which has been going on since February 24, virtual purchases in Ukrainian online stores have decreased. Purchasing opportunities were directed toward buying food and clothing. However, by the end of October, before Halloween, the statistics of the popular online shopping platform showed that buyers began to choose goods on company websites and arrange delivery by mail more often.

So, using the Moyo online shop store as an example, it turned out that online purchases of gaming peripherals have increased. Among orders in the three most popular product categories (gaming keyboards, mice, joysticks), demand for Nvidia gaming graphics cards grew by 16%. This may be due to the fact that on September 20, 2022, Nvidia announced a new product called the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 fortieth series, as well as RTX 4090 graphics cards.

Specifications of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090

The 40-series graphics cards are based on the Ada Lovelace architecture (4nm TSMC process) with 3rd generation RT cores, as well as 4th generation cores for tensors. They are DLSS 3.0 compliant. This is an updated version of scaling that can work not only on individual pixels but also on entire frames. This technology can improve gaming performance by up to four times. The performance of the latest generation GPU exceeds 90 teraflops.

If we consider GEFORCE RTX4090, it is the most powerful graphics card with 24 GB of GDDR 6X memory.

It includes 16,384 CUDA cores. Can operate at a frequency of 2.23 to 2.52 GHz.

NVIDIA claims that the RTX 4090 is 2-4 times more efficient than its predecessor, the RTX 3090 Ti, which is currently the fastest and will draw about the same amount of power.

System requirements

This card is preferred by experienced players, streamers, and programmers because the system requirements for the power supply for the Ryzen 9 5900X processor speak for themselves:

RTX 4090 — 850W.

RX4080 16 GB 500W.

The performance difference between the two models is evident. It turned out to be slightly less than 25%.

These graphics cards are available for pre-order starting October 12th. They can be found in Ukrainian online stores for $199 and more, particularly in Moyo. It will go on sale in November.