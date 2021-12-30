Importance of One-on-Ones for Product Managers

It’s easy to take someone’s abilities for granted, especially in large organizations. From the outside, Product Managers (PM) appear to be determined employees charged with completing the development of a product. They come to the product manager position by clearing all the Product Manager Interview Questions, thereby having the most significant responsibilities. Their responsibilities include meticulous data collection, design awareness, and business expertise, among other things. But today, we’ll focus on one of the most critical qualities a product manager must possess.

Leadership in product management necessitates cheering on their teams to victory! It results from a combination of group management and individual interactions; each PM must be equally adept at both. You might be able to enthrall audiences during the introduction of your latest feature, but you’ll have trouble maintaining connections inside your team. It is a problem since stakeholder management is a bottom-up process: it stems from a gradual build-up of consideration with each team member rather than your claim to authority.

What Are The Four Phases Of A Successful One-on-ones Product Team?

Look for evidence that your team’s communication isn’t working in phase one.

Is there silence in the room because you just proposed a rather drastic shift of direction, and no one said anything? That’s a hint that your team needs to communicate more effectively. At the very least, a healthy team should question why you’re doing it.

Lack of Dissent: You can’t learn or contribute if you’re being consciously tricky on a project and no one questions you.

Unexpected Pitfalls: Milestones are missed, issues go unnoticed, and deadlines are impossible to meet. A regular office should communicate these potential dangers ahead of time.

Putting Out fires: You spend a lot of time reacting rather than acting when it comes to putting out fires. It is just another example of lousy team planning. Communication that conflicts: You chat with your team, and everything appears to be okay. When you speak with other groups or supervisors, everything starts to come apart. This type of mismatch necessitates one-on-ones.

Unsolved problems: It’s one thing to receive constructive criticism. Being contradicted in front of everyone is a unique experience. That’s a clue that something in your communication has gone wrong. Individual isolation: Operations cannot truly work if one team member appears to be disconnected from the group’s activity.

Every circumstance will be unique. Working for a tiny startup versus a large corporation is not the same. When compared to a recruit, it’s not the same to seek a talk with a colleague you’ve known for a long time. And holding a product team one-on-one during a regular check-in isn’t the same as holding a product team one-on-one during a significant failure. Keep these various variables in mind and use common sense.

In all of these situations, to have the most successful product team one-on-one.

How to Tell Whether Your One-on-Ones Are Effective?

Teamwork and organizational trust are crucial to operations, but they can be challenging to quantify because they are abstract ideas. Here are some easy communication metrics to consider:

The amount of energy spent on communication. Are your Slack channels deafeningly quiet? Is everyone in the lunchroom glued to their phones?

What kind of response do you get from your teams when you express something? If your messages are regarded with apathy and disinterest, you may have a problem.

Exploration: Does your team communicate with anyone outside the project, organization, or industry?

Finally!

One of the best times to create or improve professional relationships with individual team members is product team one-on-ones. Now it’s up to you to conduct your one-on-one meetings with your product team.