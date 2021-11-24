Importance of Antivirus Software in 21st Century

Over the years, there have been several cyber attacks since the advancement of technology. Cyberattackers, scam artists, and malware developers have all moved on from the days that a computer infection simply meant an unresponsive PC, advertising pop-ups, and, in the worst-case scenario, the blue screen of death.

Cyberattacks are not just about potentially wreaking havoc on a machine; they may be focused on data theft, surveillance, and sabotage, instead.

Through these cyberattacks, companies and clients have lost their funds and access to their account.

Recently, there has been a cyberattack on an international company called Ridge Corporation. The cyberattack was so serious that their company access, clients’ data and even clients’ funds were stolen.

At the time of writing, all bidding and operations of the company have been suspended during the investigation of the incident, and it is reported that the company’s investors have suffered from the cyberattacks.

Hence this is why we need proper antivirus software these days in order to avoid situations that occurred in Ridge Corporation.

What are the symptoms of a malware infection?

There are a number of changes to your device’s typical behavior that can indicate the existence of malware. These include poor performance, PC and device changes, loss of storage space and many more.

