iMind: The Best Video Conferencing Platform for Your Business in the U.S.A.

Videoconferencing is an area of ​​information technology that simultaneously provides two-way transmission, processing, conversion, and presentation of video information at a distance in real-time using computer hardware and software. It is a development of the audio conferencing function, which originally existed only in the field of telephony.

One service that has recently broken into the video-conferencing scene in the US is iMind. This is one of the best video conferencing platform services in the US for many reasons. The iMind reviews on the developer’s website are impressive. But here’s what we found about iMind.com.

Overview of iMind

Here is a complete overview of iMind platform:

users can create up to 10 rooms for free;

free plan and free trial for paid plans;

background noise suppression;

conference recording function;

multiple conferences can be recorded at a time in different rooms in the Pro plan.

It has unique features for every category of users.

What is iMind.com?

iMind is a software video conferencing server similar in capabilities to other video conferencing systems around. The difference is just that iMind can be linked to a business’s server. iMind products are compatible with all browsers and operating systems using WebRTC technology. It works with hardware terminals of any vendor using SIP/H.323 protocols, and fully integrate with third-party MCUs. The iMind’s official Facebook account shows webinar organizers and attendees are really positive about this tool.

How iMind Improves Communication Efficiency and Productivity

iMind improves communication efficiency and productivity in the following ways:

Online conference

All participants in a symmetrical video conference can see and hear each other, can transfer files, audio and video materials, and use the available collaboration features.

Webinar

IMind is one of the best webinar services in the USA. Speakers and organizers have access to the conference functionality, participants see only the speaker and receive a platform for chatting.

Collaboration

All iMind video conferencing solutions provide a suite of team collaboration and content collaboration tools — screen sharing, video recording, whiteboards with file sharing, and more.

Online lesson

Teachers and speakers can broadcast, upload documents for download, and display an image from the PC screen in the event window. Lesson/lecture participants ask questions and discuss the material in voice or text chat.

Features of the iMind Platform

Below are features of the iMind platform that makes it better than others.

Moderation

You can manage content with chat message pre-moderation and flexible member rights management.

Video recording

You can save recorded materials to the cloud storage or server for analysis, publication, or inclusion in lectures.

mixing.

File system

You can upload files (documents, audio, or videos) from storage. You can add directly during the event, and sort, edit, and manage access rights.

Screen sharing

You can share the screen in detail in up to HD resolution. You can share only the application window or the entire screen.

Automation

You can automate the planning of regular events, sending invitations and reminders to participants.

Security

Mind is a robust, technology-agnostic alternative to Zoom, Teams, and other video conferencing systems in the USA with extensive integration and customization options. This tool is also protected by a US patent.

Conclusion

There are a lot of options in the video-conferencing industry. But iMind is simple but packed with a lot of usability features and turnkey technologies that make it one of the best in the USA.