Ignition Casino is one of the most popular gambling sites that offers an incredible experience to players since 2016. The casino is owned by Lynton Limited, the company behind Bodog and Bovada, and currently holds a license from Curacao.

While it is mostly popular for its poker section, Ignition also has an incredible library of casino games. There’s much to love about this online gambling site, especially when it comes to its bonus offers and promotions.

Here’s a list of the hottest bonuses and bonus codes at Ignition:

BIGLEAGUES – Enjoy a 100% match bonus of up to $1000 plus 25 free spins which you can use on the slot game 777 deluxe

Casino Welcome Bonus [IGWPCB 100] – Get a 100% casino and poker bonus at $1,000 max each for a total of $2000 when you deposit using fiat money.

Bitcoin Welcome Bonus [IGWPCB 150] – When you sign up with Bitcoin, you are entitled to a 150% casino and 150% poker bonus with a combined amount of $3000.

Weekly Boost – You can get a weekly boost which is a 100% bonus of up to $100 for credit card deposits or up to $1000 when you use cryptos.

Bad Beat Bonus – Get a chance at redemption from a bad beat with up to $1000 when you play Texas Hold’em cash games.

Tell a Friend Bonus – Refer a friend and you’ll get a 200% bonus up to $100 and an additional $25 if your friend deposits using cryptocurrencies.

Royal Flush Bonus – Hit a royal flush on a Texas Hold’em game and get up to $200 more.

Weekly Poker Freerolls – You can get as much as $2500 every week when you join in one of Ignition’s freeroll tournaments.

In our Ignition Casino review, we took a closer look at Ignition’s licensing, game selection, promotional offers, and overall user experience to give you a detailed review of the site.

We want to make sure that you have a fantastic experience while playing here and that you’ll be able to make the most out of the funds you spend playing casino games online.

The Best Stand-out Features of Ignition Casino

This gambling site offers many features that make it worth signing up for, including how the site is set up and the offers players can claim.

User interface: The site is easy to navigate and you’ll easily find what you’re looking for, whether it’s a game, a promotion, or the help center.

Game Catalog: Ignition has a rich selection of casino games from top software providers, with over 120 titles on offer .

Loyalty Program: Loyal players at Ignition can take advantage of its tier points system that allows them to earn different prizes.

Promotional Offers: The gambling site offers frequent promotions with low wagering requirements for new and existing players.

Payment Methods: The site accepts several reliable payment methods to fund your play, including some major cryptocurrencies.

Customer Service: The support team is both efficient and quick to help users with any problems they may have.

Is Ignition Casino Legit?

Yes, Ignition casino holds a Curacao license and is available to US players except those who are from the states of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, and New York.

There are plenty of online casinos that have been accused of being rigged. However, this has no chance of happening at Ignition Casino.

The company that owns the casino has maintained its reputation as one of the biggest casino operators that subject its casinos to regular monitoring and evaluation.

Signing Up and Claiming a Bonus at Ignition

It does not take long to create an account at Ignition. To register at this gambling site, you must be at least 18 years old or the legal age in your jurisdiction.

Here are the steps to take to sign up:

1. Go to the website

Go to the Ignition Casino website and click on the join button at the top right corner of the screen.

2. Fill in the form

Enter your name, date of birth, phone number, email address, password and zip code. Once you finish, enter your Ignition Casino login then, check the box saying you’re old enough to gamble in your jurisdiction and click the Register button.

3. Verify your account

Ignition will take the information you enter then send you an email to confirm your account. However, before you can withdraw, you must verify your identity by showing a copy of your ID and other documents.

4. Claim the Welcome Bonus

Enter a bonus code or click the claim button to get bonus funds added to your account.

5. Make a Deposit

Go to the cashier section of your account and deposit with one of the accepted banking options.

Why Should You Play Casino Games at Ignition?

Since 2016, Ignition has been one of the newer entrants in the gambling industry and has become one of the best online casinos. Despite being fairly new on the scene, they’ve already developed an impressive track record.

Variety of Casino Games and Game Providers: 4/5

There are over 150 slot games available at the casino. There are also live table games that users can play. Although, if you’re a roulette fan, you might need to look for the best roulette casinos elsewhere.

Some of the popular slots available at the casino are Diamond Dragon, Aztec’s Treasure, and Caesar’s Triumph. If slots aren’t your cup of tea, other casino games, such as poker, video poker, and specialty games, are available at the casino.

The live dealer software at Ignition allows players to preview the dealer before they start playing. It also allows them to see how many seats are available in the game.

Although live dealer games are becoming more common in new online casinos, many US-facing casinos are still an exception. This is mainly due to the refusal of companies such as NetEnt and Evolution to work with gambling sites operating in restricted countries.

Tournaments and Slot Races: 4.9/5

Aside from the main events, there are also various No-Limit Hold’em tournaments that can be played live. Some of these include Omaha and Hi/Lo tournaments. They also have a variety of other casino games we highly recommend you spend the time to check out.

Re-entries are similar to rebuy tournaments, except that they only allow players to re-enter if they’ve been eliminated. They give players the same amount of chips as they did before they were eliminated.

Each player who is eliminated during a knockout tournament receives a bounty. The remaining half of the prize pool is allocated for bounties for the longest-lasting survivors.

Progressive knockout tournaments are known to increase the bounties for the remaining players. They make players more attractive targets. While most tournaments offer cash prizes, satellite tournaments can provide you with a seat in a higher buy-in event. For instance, the weekly $150,000 Guaranteed tournament has a buy-in of $150.

Each satellite has a certain number of seats that are available for grabs. The tournament ends once the number of participants has been whittled down to a few.

The size of the blinds increases at regular intervals to keep the game moving and ensure that players are eliminated in a timely manner. These tournaments are known to take less time to complete, which is often why they are popular among players.

Sit-and-Gos are events that start early as the number of participants has been established. At Ignition poker, for instance, its Sit-and-Gos event can have as few as two players. In addition, the site has leaderboards for casino games where you can win different prizes depending on how you rank.

Bet Limits and Other Restrictions: 4.5/5

Poker has no betting limits at Ignition Casino. You can bet your entire stack at any time if you want to, and you can only raise once per betting round. Like a PL, your raise must be equal to the previous bet. In NL and PL, if a player raises you more than their current stack, they can call all-in.

If the player with the best hand wins the main pot, the other player with the next best hand goes to the side pot. When the action turns to you, a “bet slider” appears, allowing you to set your raise amount. You can also type in the amount in the bet field.

At Ignition Casino, all of the table games and live dealer options have low minimum betting limits, but they also have large upper limits. In most online casinos, the upper limits range from $100 to $5,000.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

One of the most critical factors in choosing an online casino is the ability to deposit and withdraw funds quickly. Although Ignition doesn’t offer a wide variety of banking options, its players can still enjoy several payment methods. Some of these include Bitcoin, Visa, and American Express.

When you withdraw money from your account, the amount is converted to Bitcoin and sent to the address you provided. You can then exchange it to your preferred currency. Unlike other US online casinos, the withdrawals at Ignition are processed within 24 hours. This makes them one of the fastest online casino real money deposits and withdrawals.

Casino Features: 4/5

During our review of the casino, we tested the site’s mobile capabilities by using various smartphones and tablets through the Ignition casino app. The only factor that we would like to see more of is the number of available games on the platform.

Overall, we were more than satisfied with the gaming experience at Ignition. However, we would like to see the company add more games to their collection to provide their players with a wider variety of options.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

The casino interface is simple and straightforward. It features an overall solid platform that is designed to be user-friendly. There are no downloads required to play, and players can register and deposit using their web browsers.

One of our favorite features of the interface is the free play option. This allows players to try out the various games available at the casino without having to deposit or withdraw casino online real money. It’s a great way to test out the titles in these free online casino games before deciding what to play.

The casino’s mobile version is also available, and players can access it on various devices such as iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Customer Support: 5/5

One of the most critical aspects of our review on Ignition is its customer support. While some people may overlook it, we take customer service very seriously. We were delighted with how they handled our concerns.

Players can reach out to their support agents through a live chat function through their website and responses only take a couple of minutes. This feature saves them from calling in to get a response or provide guidance.

No matter what time of day you need assistance, Ignition Online Casino’s customer support agents are always available to help. They work around the clock and are always available to answer questions and resolve issues.

Ignition Casino Review Score: 4.7/5

Having been around for a long time, Ignition Casino has proven to be an excellent gambling destination for all types of players. With various games and a modern gameplay experience, it is no wonder why so many players choose to play at this casino.

With an overall score of 4.7 out of 5 stars, Ignition Casino comes highly recommended. Using the code BIGLEAGUES when you sign up to Ignition is also recommended as it gives you 100% and 25 free spins on 777 deluxe.

Factors To Consider Before Signing up to Ignition Casino

Is the Casino Safe to Use in My Country?

Before you start playing, you should carefully consider the security and legal aspects of gambling. Online casinos are experiencing a huge increase in the number of users.

Many people skip reading the terms and conditions of online casinos before they sign up. This is because they don’t realize that there are various legal and ethical issues that can arise from this type of operation. So, it’s important to know if the casino is available in your country so you don’t lose any funds later down the line.

What Are the Available Currencies That I Can Use?

One of the most important factors that you should consider when choosing an online casino is the currency that you intend to use. Some online casinos only accept US dollars as their sole currency for all transactions. Most online casinos, however, accept multiple currencies. This is a good thing as it allows players to play with multiple currencies.

Is It Properly Licensed?

Before playing at an online casino, make sure that it has a gaming license from a recognized gambling body. This ensures that the site can provide its players with the best gaming experience and it gives you an assurance that your personal and banking information is well protected.

What Bonuses are Available at Ignition?

If you’re looking for a great selection of bonuses, you’ll love what Ignition Casino has to offer. While the online casino does not have a ‘no deposit’ bonus offer, there are still plenty of ongoing promotions that will make your experience even better.

Start your journey at Ignition with a 100% bonus and additional 25 free spins on 777 deluxe. All you have to do is use the code “BIGLEAGES” when you sign up for an account.

New players can take advantage of a casino and poker welcome bonus at Ignition, where they are entitled to a 100% match deposit up to $1,000 for casino, and a similar bonus scheme for poker, which brings the total to $2,000. This is possible when they deposit using traditional payment methods.

You can also receive a fantastic Bitcoin welcome bonus at Ignition Online Casino by making a deposit using Bitcoin. You can get a 150% up to $1,500 Casino welcome bonus and another 150% up to $1,500 poker welcome bonus.

Ignition Casino provides its players a robust but straightforward reload bonus every week. This is a reload bonus that can give them up to $100 every week, and it can grow to over $5,000 in the long run.

You can earn up to $100 for each of your friends by referring them to play at the site. You’ll also receive an incredible 200% deposit match, and if one of your friends uses Bitcoin, you’ll get an additional $25.

Ignition Casino has an excellent rewards program that allows their players to earn and redeem their bonus cash.

There are eight different levels within this program, and each one has its unique structure. Before you sign up and start playing at Ignition Casino, make sure that you thoroughly read all of the terms and conditions of the offer.

Terms and Conditions

At the discretion of the company, bonuses are granted to one per household, e-mail address, bank account, telephone number, or computer/device. The “Welcome” bonuses are only made available to newly signed-up customers. These bonuses can be issued through promotional offers that are exclusively available on the casino’s website.

If the customer cancels or forfeits the bonus, the deposited bonus funds will be void and cannot be reinstated. The terms and conditions of the bonus are subject to the wagering requirements and rollover requirements. These requirements must be met in order to receive the bonus, which is a 25x play-through unless specifically stated otherwise.

The terms and conditions of the bonus specify the amount of the bonus that the customer must play through and the time limit that must be met in order to receive the bonus. If the customer does not meet these requirements, the player will forfeit all winnings that were obtained during the course of the bonus.

Any attempt to withdraw funds prior to the completion of the wagering requirements will result in the customer forfeiting the bonus and any winnings that were obtained during the course of the bonus.

Other Amazing Casinos Like Ignition Worth Checking Out

Bovada is one of the most well-known online gambling sites in the industry. It is known for its impeccable customer service and substantial welcome bonuses.

Bovada’s clients can currently use various methods to deposit and withdraw money from their accounts. However, please note that they don’t have the option to use e-wallets such as Neteller and Skrill. This is a bit disappointing since these are the most popular e-wallets in the industry.

New players will enjoy some of the most generous welcome bonuses that the industry has to offer. However, we would like to see them provide more reload bonuses so that their players can use their bonus funds whenever they want.

If you’re into casino games and sports betting, you’ll find one of the best online sportsbooks at Bovada. Click here to see what Bovada has to offer.

RedDog is a great online casino that is starting to gain recognition from the industry. They offer a variety of games and an excellent experience for players. RedDog emphasizes that they are not a sportsbook and are only focused on providing the best online slots.

You can enjoy several promotions using Red Dog casino bonus codes. The banking section at RedDog is also very user-friendly, as they do not charge fees for transactions. They have very reasonable withdrawal limits set at $150.

We were pleased to discover that they are incredibly customer-friendly. In addition, they provide a timely response and offer various channels for getting in touch with them.

Sign up for an account at Red Dog casino if you’re looking for the best slot games with high RTPs.

The games at BitStarz are some of the best we’ve come across, and you can play them without even creating an account. There are plenty of options for online slots, and there’s even exclusive titles designed for crypto players.

Bitstarz supports several cryptocurrencies and allows fast, secure, and cheap transactions for both deposits and withdrawals.

The promotions section of the site is well-organized, and there are various deposit bonuses and game-specific promos. They also have rake races and various other special offers. One of the biggest perks of the promotions is that they don’t require players to opt-in to receive their offers.

If you’re a crypto player looking to spend some crypto funds, you can create an account at one of the best crypto casinos by clicking here.

Honest Ignition Casino Review From Other Players

We searched the internet for what players are saying about Ignition Casino. Here are what we found:

Wrapping Up Our Ignition Casino Review

Despite being relatively new to the gambling industry, Ignition has quickly become an excellent choice for players looking to play games online with fantastic bonuses.

We think that most of their players will enjoy what they have to offer, but they may also want to check out other casinos. So, what are you waiting for? Go to the Ignition website to join the site and claim the amazing welcome bonus!

Don’t forget to use the bonus code BIGLEAGUES to get 100% plus 25 free spins on 777 deluxe!

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

