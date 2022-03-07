IGaming Trends We Expect To See In 2022

With the iGaming industry continuing to experience a huge amount of growth and a number of changes over the years, it is perhaps wise to try and take a look at what could happen in 2022.

Indeed, there could be a lot of different things that those who enjoy online gambling for real money could find when they next participate in one of their passions, with technology likely to play a huge role.

However, what are some of the major trends that we expect to happen over the course of the year that should have a hugely positive impact on the iGaming industry? Let’s explore a few of them below:

Better gaming experiences

One of the major trends we expect to see as each month passes is that gamers are provided with a better gaming experience. Gamers will continue to demand the very best gameplay experiences as they will want to be able to immerse themselves in the title being played.

This could be in a variety of different ways, with visuals and graphics being amongst the chief factors, as well as the sounds and music provided. These each help to create immersive experiences and with technology continuing to get better, these should be improved all the time.

Expect VR tech to finally arrive

The casino industry has managed to benefit from a range of technological advancements recently, although virtual reality (VR) technology still seems to be something that has yet to be fully embraced.

One reason could be that the tech is not quite fully widely available, thus still providing some restrictions in regard to implementing it. Some developers, though, have already begun to incorporate it and we would be surprised if we did not see it be used in more titles as 2022 progresses.

Crypto Gambling

With cryptocurrency continuing to remain in the mainstream, it is hardly a surprise that there are a number of casino operators looking to implement virtual currency as a form of payment for their games and products.

Indeed, players have started to use Bitcoin casinos because of the benefits that they are provided by using crypto, therefore it would not be a surprise if we were to see more operators look to try and capitalize on the interest that has since been generated.

Improvements in legalization

Of course, the iGaming industry is still blocked by a number of restrictions in a variety of different locations in the world, with some of them potentially being the biggest markets the planet has to offer.

There has been some change in recent times with places such as the United States of America and Canada starting to ease the bans that had been in place and implement regulations that permit betting activities, and we would expect that to continue in 2022.

Whether it be more states or provinces in the aforementioned countries or completely new nations such as places like India or Thailand, there should be a number of changes to legislation that will impact the iGaming sector positively as the year progresses.

Final Thoughts

It is rather plain to see that there are a number of different trends that the iGaming industry could look to experience in 2022, although perhaps time will tell whether we will be able to see them take shape over the course of the calendar year.