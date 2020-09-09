Identifying Customer Intent: The Best Way To Boost Sales

A lot of ecommerce store owners are much too focused on getting traffic and not really considering what happens after a visitor arrives on their ecommerce blog.

Sure, they have lots of calls to action and the content can be very persuasive which results in sales. What’s lacking is crafting content around customer intent. In other words, understanding why the reader is there and delivering content that will resonate with them.

When you produce content this way, it leads to more conversions in the long run and can create fans instead of just customers. Consumers want to feel as though they are understood and when they see content that speaks to them then they are more apt to go to the next step.

In this article, I will go over how to make content based on customer intent.

Don’t always be closing

A classic funnel is one in which the opening is awareness, then it progresses to familiarity, consideration and then purchase. Hopefully with an extra phase of loyalty afterward, as well.

If your content is all written as if your visitors are at the purchase phase, then you are going to lose out on a potential customer. For instance, somebody might already be aware of their need to solve a certain problem. They want to make pasta at home, for example. But they are not at the purchase phase yet because they aren’t sure if your pasta maker is easy enough for a newbie to use. They need a demonstration or a guide to see exactly how it works first.

This is the new conversion optimisation model that tries to craft content based on the exact stage of the buyer’s journey that a reader finds themselves in when they arrive on your product page or blog.

Understand pre intent

Let’s say that your main product in your ecommerce store is a portable power station. Obviously the person looking to buy one needs to have a power source that doesn’t rely on the grid.

The question is, why. Why would that person need a portable power station? Yes, they have no electricity but there are many reasons why that could be. You can craft your content to get to the bottom of what would cause them to need one.

For instance, there are wildfires that rage in California every year and the residents often find themselves without power to reduce the cause of these fires. If you create content around an event like that, then the person who arrives on your site will be thankful that you understand their unique dilemma.

Guide your customer

Once the person gets the information that they are looking for, then the content should help them proceed to the next steps. How the content is crafted will highly depend on what action they need to do next since it depends on what phase of the buyer journey they are on.

Have your call to action be relevant to what the person would need to do next to eventually lead to a purchase at some future point.