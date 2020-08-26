Ideas that Can Help You Stay Engaged and Productive during Quarantine

There is no doubt that the times that we are going through are tough, challenging and horrid in every way imaginable.

People are away from their families and friends, stuck up in strange lands.

Being estranged can take a toll on an individual’s mental health, and therefore, it is very important to keep oneself engaged in activities of sorts to make this incredibly difficult time a little less unbearable.

However, this is not to insinuate that the only way to live through these times is by being insanely productive. That is not what is meant here. This is not a productivity contest. You can take a day off, curl up in your bed and do absolutely nothing.

You deserve your own peace of mind and you must do whatever it takes to get there.

But in case you were looking for some constructive ideas to spend the quarantine alone or with someone else, here is a list of ideas for you to consider.

Journal Your Thoughts:

You do not have to be a writer for you to be able to journal your thoughts and emote your feelings out on a piece of paper.

You just need to have some patience and discipline to cultivate journaling as a habit. Writing your feelings down can bring about a fresh new perspective about life and help you understand how to manage your overwhelming emotions better.

Journaling during tough times has proved itself to be a worthy and constructive habit since centuries.

Remember the fourteen-year-old girl from the attic who recorded all that she was going through during the Second World War? Her diary is the reason we know about Anne Frank and the grave wisdom that she held about life and death at that tender age.

Play Some Games, Online or Offline:

Gaming is always refreshing, be it some good old classic board games or the in-trend video games.

If you are a gamer, you might already have a list of games that you are willing to play. But, even if you are not a gamer, there is no reason to feel like a fish out of water.

You can always try your hands at some new video games or even engage in some fun gambling on sites like www.playcasinoonline.net. If you are in luck and are willing to take chances, you might even win money out of these games.

And if you want to play it safe and keep yourself away from stress of any kind, you can always play board games or good old video games.

The point is to beat your pent up stress and you can do so by whatever suits your situation.

Read A Book:

Building the habit of reading is probably the best habit that you can build in this life. Books take you to far off places, places where you might have never imagined yourself to be.

And you can travel just with your imagination taking flight. Now that you are held up inside your house, working from home and have all the time in your hands to spend for yourself, try reading something enlightening, interesting or adventurous.

Pick whatever genre appeals to you the most and you shall be in awe of how much you are able to understand about the world and earn a treasure trove of wisdom.

If classics are your forte, read some of Jane Austen’s works or the highly celebrated dystopian novel 1984 by George Orwell.

And if you are in the mood to find some solace and inspiration to get through these tough times, you might want to pick up The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank.

But, if you are looking for some magic to add to your mundane life, remember that Hogwarts shall always be there to welcome you home!

Learn a Language:

This is the part where we would like to mention yet again that the quarantine is not a time where you must show your productivity.

But, if you are up to the task and do not mind learning something new, you will always find several options for the same.

If you have a knack for the languages and have always been intrigued about foreign languages, try deciding upon a language that you think can suit your profile.

There are several apps and websites where you learn the basics of a language for free, and if you want to invest some more time and energy, you can sign up for their premium courses.

Learning a new language always comes handy and whatever you invest during the process will never go in waste.

Cook Something Up, Experiment with Food:

Now that you have all the time in the world, you might want to channel your inner chef and experiment with your cooking skills.

You do not have to be a Masterchef, but you can always see if there is something new that you can bring to the table. In the age of instant cooking tutorials and boatloads of recipes available on the internet, you have several options and creative license to experiment with food and spices, if you want.

You do not even have to go out to the supermarkets to get the stuff that you require to cook your meals. You could do so by using the ingredients that you have at home.

Conclusion:

The times are tough and it is okay to feel overwhelmed. You do not have to beat yourself up for feeling a certain way or for not being able to manage your stress and anxiety.

No one knows how to deal with this period, and we are all trying to cope up.

But if you required some fresh ideas that can help you engage your time better and take care of your mental health, these points might be a great place to start.

Remember to invest in self-care and self-love, foster healthy habits during this time and try to do things that will help you navigate through these difficult times better.