ICorpSecurities Review – Trading Instruments to Trade [2022]

More people than ever before are stepping into the world of trading and investing their money into a wide range of financial instruments.

Due to the popularity of trading and investing, a number of online trading platforms have emerged throughout the UK. One such platform is ICorpSecurities, offering numerous trading instruments and options to all its users. In this review guide, we will talk about some of these trading instruments and why you should consider investing in each.

Top Financial Instruments to Trade with ICorpSecurities:

1. FOREX (Foreign Exchange):

Foreign exchange is the largest financial market across the globe and offers many different currency pairs that people can trade. A FOREX trader leverages the price changes in currency pairs to generate profits.

ICorpSecurities offers numerous currency pair options for its clients, including the most popular GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and GBP/JPY. These currency pairs are the most popular because they belong to some of the largest and strongest economies of the world. Ideally, you should invest in FOREX during periods of high volatility.

FOREX instruments, owing to their stability, are extremely popular at ICorpSecurities. In addition, the FOREX market is operational at all hours of the day, which means that you can easily trade them regardless of your location. Since FOREX instruments provide high liquidity, they are particularly desirable for day traders.

2. Cryptocurrencies:

Cryptocurrency is all the rage these days. It has evolved from a mere fad into one of the most desirable options for traders around the world. As more and more businesses accept digital coins, cryptocurrency use is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. Blockchain (the technology behind cryptocurrencies) is here to stay, which means that these digital currencies are not going anywhere either.

With ICorpSecurities, you can trade a vast number of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, Binance Coin, Polkadot, and Cardano.

3. Commodities:

Commodities such as wheat, rice, gold, and silver can allow you to generate healthy profits. Commodities are divided into agricultural commodities, meat and livestock commodities, energy, industrial metals, and precious metals. The most popular commodity is gold since traders think that it can be reliably used to transfer value. Precious metals, meanwhile, help traders hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. With ICorpSecurities, clients can buy and sell all kinds of commodities by entering into future contract. The demand and supply for a particular commodity is what determines its price (the higher the demand relative to supply, the higher the price – and vice-versa).

4. Stocks:

Stock trading allows you to buy equity in and individual company and become the company’s part-owner. Your ownership percentage will depend upon the number of shares that you purchase.

Stocks are one of the commonest and most popular trading instruments primarily due to their high liquidity. In addition, small shifts in price throughout the day make stocks a desirable financial instrument for day traders at ICorpSecurities.

With ICorpSecurities, you can gain access to the platform’s skilled and experienced financial advisory team that will help you analyze the company based on various ratios and other factors. These include price-to-earnings ratio, earnings-per-share, net profit margin, asset turnover ratio, and current ratio.

These factors are important as they are indicative of the company’s current financial health and future viability. By learning how to calculate and correctly interpret these ratios and other information, you can determine if a particular company is worth investing in.

5. CFDs:

CFDs allow you to trade on the basis of an asset’s price movements without having to actually own the underlying asset. This means that CFD is associated with lower transaction costs. In addition, you can gain access to a wide range of markets, including all those discussed above.

A main benefit of CFD is the high leverage. At ICorpSecurities, you can trade CFDs with leverages as high as 1:1000. This means that, if you have $100 in your trading account, you can hold CFD positions of up to $100,000, which allows you to significantly magnify your profits. However, higher leverages are also associated with higher potential losses, which is why ICorpSecurities’s advisory team is always at hand to help you optimize the use of CFD leverage.

Final Word:

To sum up, as any trader would tell you, portfolio diversification is one of the best ways to maximize your returns while minimizing your risk of losses. With ICorpSecurities, you can trade a vast range of financial instruments simultaneously, which can help you develop an impressive trading portfolio.