Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy | Pros, Cons & Working Process

The use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy as alternative medicine is quickly evolving. In the most recent years, the popularity of this therapy is growing due to its effectiveness in tissue recovery and improving human body efficiency.

Right now, many people are becoming increasingly interested in hyperbaric oxygen therapy as a means of treating a wide variety of health issues. In fact, research has shown that this type of treatment can have significant benefits for patients suffering from a variety of conditions including migraines, strokes, and even brain injuries. This article will discuss the various types of advantages, drawbacks and working of a hyperbaric chamber in detail. First of all, we will understand how it works.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Working

Oxygen chambers are sophisticatedly designed to accommodate one or multiple people at a time. These chambers are made up of different materials i.e. metal, fibre or synthetic material. For personal use, people usually prefer chambers made up of polyester and other synthetic materials because they are affordable. When it comes to commercial purposes, a single person unit or the entire room can be designed to accommodate multiple people at a time.

The main purpose of HBOT is to increase the oxygen levels in the human body. In order to make it possible, oxygen pressure around 2-3 times is increased. It promotes a high amount of oxygen in our blood that circulates throughout the body. Increased oxygen levels have some surprising advantages that you will get to know in the points below.

Advantages

Promotes proper blood circulation

The pressurised environment in the chamber naturally increases blood flow in your body. The constant flow of blood throughout your body is critical because blood transports oxygen to all parts of your body. This aids in your overall health as well as the treatment of wounds and other traumas in your body.

For people who have suffered a head injury, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is extremely beneficial. It has the ability to increase the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. This increase in blood flow is also beneficial to diabetics.

Repair damaged cells faster

When you have an open wound or a burn, your body heals itself by regenerating skin cells and connective tissue. To properly heal a wound, cells divide and regenerate over and over again. This, however, is a time-consuming process. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, on the other hand, can hasten this process. The therapy increases the flow of oxygen, which allows the body to function more quickly, including cell regeneration. Cells function more efficiently, allowing your body to heal wounds more quickly.

Improves immunity

You’ve probably heard of white blood cells and their function. Essentially, they assist the body in fighting viruses, infections, and illnesses that may be harmful to your body. The use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy can help improve the overall function of white blood cells. This is accomplished by increasing white blood cell production in the bone marrow. It also improves circulation, allowing white blood cells to travel through the body more quickly.



Some Drawbacks

When you prepare to get hyperbaric oxygen therapy in the UK, stay well-informed with some drawbacks too. Excessive or inappropriate use of hyperbaric oxygen chamber may result in:-

Sinus damage

Lungs damage

Oxygen poisoning

Vision problems

Make sure that trained therapists and certified chambers are provided by a therapy centre. If you are buying it for personal use, choose a model that requires the minimum possible operational process.